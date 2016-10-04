(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, October 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Brazilian city of
Rio de Janeiro's National long-term rating to 'AA(bra)' from
'AA+(bra)' with a
Stable Outlook as a result of ratings recalibration following
successive
downgrades of the sovereign over the last 18 months.
In addition, Fitch has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BB'. The Rating Outlook remains Negative. The Outlook reflects
the Negative
Outlook assigned to Brazil. A full list of rating actions
follows at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the IDRs assigned to the City of Rio de
Janeiro (CRio)
reflect the generation of operating margins that reached 4.9% in
2015 in a
declining trend. This is higher than 'BB' rated peers (3.9%).
The declining
trend observed since 2015 is attributable to the prolonged
economic downturn.
The ratings are strongly related to those assigned to the
Federative Republic of
Brazil. For this reason, CRio's ratings have a Negative Outlook.
Despite the fact that the Federal Government remains directly
and indirectly the
city's main creditor, debt service related to financial
institutions has been
increasing at a fast pace, consuming the equivalent of 74% of
the city's
operating balance in 2015. Unless operating balances increase,
direct debt
service will continue to consume a relevant portion of it, thus
exerting
pressure over investments and cash positions, in Fitch's
opinion.
CRio has engaged in several credit operations to improve
transportation and
logistics in Rio. Whereas 'BB' rated entities' capex represented
10.1% of total
expenditures, it reached 19.9% for CRio. As a result, debt
service until 2018
should consume a large portion of the city's operating balance.
This is
counterbalanced by the fact that federal creditors are
responsible for 96% of
new credit operations until 2018.
The prolonged economic recession has not yet translated into a
poor fiscal
performance for CRio, partially explained by the fact that the
city
traditionally host large events, such as the Olympics.
Nevertheless, there
should be some increase in operating expenditures in 2017 given
that in early
2016 the city assumed the operating expenditures of two
hospitals owned by the
State of Rio de Janeiro (IDR of C). Additional pressures in
healthcare and law
enforcement may negatively impact the city's operating margins.
Federal and
state transfers are important components of the city's operating
revenues,
corresponding to 24.7% of the total in 2015.
Despite consuming some 37.5% of total annual personnel
expenditures in 2015, the
pension system has some assets and its actuarial deficit of
BRL3.2 billion
corresponded to a low 14.5% of the city's operating revenues.
This is much
better when compared to large Brazilian states, partially
explained by the fact
that contrary to states, Brazilian cities do not have to support
law
enforcement.
Fitch considers CRio's liquidity as adequate, with no short-term
concerns. Total
debt service of BRL818 million in 2016 is fully covered by the
city's
outstanding cash position of BRL3.6 billion. This liquidity
amount corresponds
to 16.2% of the city's operating revenues in 2015. The
short-term obligations
are mainly composed of debt service and payments to suppliers
(42%) and general
labor liabilities (22%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating Actions Linked to the Sovereign: Any rating action
affecting the
Federative Republic of Brazil, currently rated 'BB'/Negative,
will exert a
direct influence on CRio's ratings.
Fiscal Performance and Debt: An operating margin lower than 2%
coupled with a
higher level of financial debt, and expressed by a direct
debt/current balance
higher than 20 years will exert negative pressure on CRio's
ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to these assumptions:
--Fitch assumes a high level of sovereign support for the Rio de
Janeiro given
the national relevance of the city and the high exposure to
Federal Government
decisions;
--We also assume that the new government will resume the
government's
legislative agenda, especially those items affecting
subnationals, such as
pension reform and federal debt renegotiation.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
City of Rio de Janeiro
--Foreign Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Negative
Outlook;
--Foreign Currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Local Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Negative
Outlook;
--Local Currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B';
--National Long-term rating downgraded to 'AA(bra)' from
'AA+(bra)'; Stable
Outlook;
--National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paulo Fugulin
Director
+55 11 4504-2206
Fitch Rating Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos 700
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Secondary Analyst
Carlos Vicente Ramirez
Senior Director
+571 326-9999 ext 1240
Committee Chairperson
Humberto Panti Garza
Senior Director
+52 (81) 8399-9152
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1012634
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
