NEW YORK, October 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term and
short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Huntington
Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN)
with a Stable Outlook.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN), BB&T
Corporation (BBT),
Capital One Finance Corporation (COF), Citizens Financial Group,
Inc. (CFG),
Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), Keycorp
(KEY), M&T Bank
Corporation (MTB), MUFG Americas Holding Corporation (MUAH), PNC
Financial
Services Group (PNC), Regions Financial Corporation (RF),
SunTrust Banks Inc.
(STI), US Bancorp (USB), Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), and Zions
Bancorporation
(ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
HBAN's rating affirmation is supported by the company's solid
financial profile,
including good earnings trajectory, improved funding profile and
stable asset
quality performance, which is in-line with 'A-' rated large
regional peers.
Today's rating action also reflects our view that the FMER
transaction
represents low credit risk, manageable integration, and
reasonable cost save
estimates given the significant amount of overlap between the
two entities.
Further, execution risks are viewed as modest given that FMER is
a solid
institution with good earnings and asset quality performance.
Fitch also believes HBAN solid earnings measures are
sustainable, particularly
given the company's good loan growth and stable credit
performance. Further, the
combined entity is expected to deliver improvements to ROAA of
15bps and ROTCE
of 300bps compared to HBAN's stand-alone measures by 2018. Fitch
believes these
forecasted measures are achievable based on cost saves given
significant overlap
in certain markets and the expected credit performance of FMER's
portfolio.
Despite a challenging operating environment, HBAN earnings have
been solid with
an average return on assets (ROA) of 0.99% for the five
sequential quarters,
which is in-line with regional peers. Further, on average, net
interest margin
(NIM) compression has been more manageable versus peers. HBAN's
average NIM for
the last five quarters stood at 3.16% compared to large regional
peer group
average of 3.03%.
HBAN's funding profile remains good. Over the last several
years, HBAN has been
focused on growing its retail deposit base with much success
reflected by the
increase in non-interest bearing deposits which accounts for
about 30%.
Nonetheless, similarly to peers, Fitch expects HBAN to
experience a manageable
level of deposit run-offs. Further, the company has access to
multiple sources
of including capital markets to meet liquidity needs. The
deposit profile of
FMER is also similar to HBAN, and the combined entity should
easily comply with
modified LCR given core funding profile and good on balance
sheet liquidity.
In Fitch's view, the combined entity risk profile is in line
with HBAN's current
ratings and reflects a very similar blend. Post-closing, the
loan portfolio
composition mirrors HBAN's current mix reflecting 41% in C&I,
13% CRE and 20%
Auto/Marine RV. Additionally, HBAN announced an estimated 1.9%
credit mark,
which appears appropriate given the credit performance and risk
profile of FMER.
However, HBAN has continued to experience loan growth that is
above the peer
average, although much less than the previous year. Much of the
growth has come
from auto lending and acquisitions that have increased C&I
loans. To-date,
credit performance has remained stable and NCOs are well below
normalized ranges
of 35bps to 55bps. Fitch remains cautious regarding C&I lending
across the
industry which remains very competitive. Additionally, HBAN has
a sizeable
indirect auto business, which is also an area that experienced
significant
growth. However, the company has a long, established history of
indirect auto
lending with strong asset quality measures through various
credit downturns. The
company has continued to originate the same borrower base with
minimal changes
to its underwriting practices.
Fitch considers capital levels to be adequate given HBAN's
improvements its risk
profile. Given the acquisition, HBAN's capital position will
decline, however,
Fitch views the decrease in the context of the transaction
coupled with HBAN's
ability to return to stronger capital levels. HBAN's estimated
pro forma would
be negatively impact CET1 by approximately 100bps at deal close.
HBAN's CET1
ratio was 9.8% at 2Q16. The company has also indicated that it
expects CET1 to
build back to around 9.00%. Further, the company's internal rate
of capital
generation has been above peer averages, which is evidenced that
it can re-build
capital.
HBAN's 2016 DFAST severely adverse stress scenarios reflected a
much higher
capital erosion at 480bps, which incorporated the FMER deal,
compared to 130bps
for 2015 and 350bps for 2014. In terms of loan losses, HBAN had
below peer level
of estimated loan losses under the severely adverse scenario for
2016.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
HBAN's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR for
loss severity.
HBAN's preferred stock is notched five levels below its VR, two
times for loss
severity and three times for non-performance, while HBAN's trust
preferred
securities are notched two times from the VR for loss severity
and two times for
non-performance. These ratings are in accordance with Fitch's
criteria and
assessment of the instruments non-performance and loss severity
risk profiles
and have thus been affirmed due to the affirmation of the VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of Huntington National Bank. are
rated one notch
higher than HBAN's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S.
uninsured deposits
benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference
gives deposit
liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
HBAN's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and bank,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary failure and default probabilities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
HBAN has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, HBAN is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch believes HBAN's ratings do not have ratings upside over
the near to
intermediate term given that performance is in-line with
similarly rated peers
coupled with its forecasted capital position.
HBAN's ratings are sensitive to its ability to achieve many of
the key targets
in undertaking this transaction. Specifically, its ratings would
be sensitive to
its ability to build its CET1 ratio up to 9%. Moreover, HBAN's
ratings could be
pressured if it is not able to realize/generate the internal
rate of return,
estimated profitability improvements, and cost saves
incorporated in the deal.
Further, should unexpected operational and integration risks
arise that are
material to financial performance HBAN's rating could likely be
reviewed for
negative rating action.
Additionally, ratings pressure could ensue should management
take an aggressive
approach to capital management such as future acquisitions of
size or a total
pay-out ratio that pushes capital below peers.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for HBAN and its operating companies' subordinated
debt and
preferred stock are sensitive to any change to HBAN's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long- and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to HBAN's
long- and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should HBAN's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since HBAN's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Huntington Bancshares, Incorporated
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability rating at 'a-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock at 'BB'.
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Huntington National Bank
--Long-term deposits at 'A';
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability rating at 'a-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Huntington Capital I, II
--Preferred stock at 'BB+'.
Sky Financial Capital Trust III & IV
--Preferred stock at 'BB+
