NEW YORK, October 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term and
Short-Term Issuer Defaut Ratings (IDRs) of KeyCorp (Key), and
Key Bank, N.A. The
Rating Outlook is Negative. The affirmation reflects the strong
earnings
profile, stable and diverse business model, and its consistency
of performance
through time.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes Keycorp (KEY), BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital
One Finance
Corporation (COF), Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG),
Comerica Incorporated
(CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), Huntington Bancshares Inc.
(HBAN), M&T Bank
Corporation (MTB), MUFG Americas Holding Corporation (MUAH), PNC
Financial
Services Group (PNC), Regions Financial Corporation (RF),
SunTrust Banks Inc.
(STI), US Bancorp (USB), Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), and Zions
Bancorporation
(ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch's affirmation of KEY's IDRs is supported by the company's
strong capital
position, solid asset quality performance, diversified revenue
mix, and reduced
risk profile. Although gradually improving, the company's
earnings measures fall
on the lower end of most large regional banks.
Ratings incorporate KEY's strong capital position, which is
amongst the highest
of its peer group with a TCE of 9.60% and CET1 ratio of 11.10%
for second
quarter 2016 (2Q16). KEY received no objection to its capital
plan this year,
and quantitatively, projected loan losses for 2016 CCAR were
slightly below peer
averages, which importantly included the First Niagara Financial
Group
acquisition, which closed in August 2016 and received OCC
approval in September
2016. Post-closing of FNFG, KEY has estimated a pro forma CET1
ratio of 9.5%.
Additionally, given the company's reduced risk profile over the
years, credit
performance continues to be better than peers with an average of
net charge-offs
(NCOs) of 0.27% and nonperforming assets (NPAs) of 1.18% over
the last five
quarters. KEY estimates that its through-the-cycle loan losses
are expected to
fall between 40 basis points (bps) and 60bps. Given current NCOs
levels at 28bps
for 2Q16, Fitch expects some credit deterioration for KEY, as
well as the
industry, as credit losses are likely at unsustainably low
levels. Further,
KEY's securities portfolio has virtually no credit risk with
approximately 99.7%
of its holdings related to agency securities, the highest levels
among the large
regional banks.
KEY's exposure to the energy sector is very manageable. At June
30, 2016, KEY
reported $3.1 billion of oil and gas commitments, which
represents about 2% of
total loans outstanding. Although KEY has reported a rise in
commercial NPAs,
absolute NPA levels continue to reflect solid credit quality.
Fitch also considers the company's diversified revenue base as a
rating strength
evidenced by noninterest income contributing roughly 44% of
total revenues,
consistently above the peer group average. The company has
benefited from its
solid commercial platform that reflects its middle-market
focused capital
markets business.
KEY's profitability measures tend to fall on the lower-end of
peer averages such
as return on assets (ROA) and net interest margin (NIM) for the
large regional
group, although the gap to the peer group averages is closing.
Some of this may
be attributed to the company's above average operating costs and
lower loan
yields given large component of commercial and industrial (C&I)
loans tied to
LIBOR rates. KEY's NIM is also modest, although, positively, the
company has
experienced less NIM compression than some of peers.
Incorporated in the
affirmation is that profitability will trend positively and pull
to
peer-averages over time. Further, the company's cost savings
initiatives should
also lead to improvements in profitability.
Fitch's affirmation of KEY also reflects our view that the FNFG
transaction will
strengthen KEY's franchise in key markets. Post-closing, KEY
would have an
improved and strong market position in upstate NY as well as
other key markets.
Additionally, the FNFG franchise has a strong retail deposit
base which is
currently undervalued given the low rate environment and excess
liquidity in the
market.
KEY's projected improvements to its efficiency ratio and
pre-tax-cost saves of
$400 million are also viewed positively. Further, KEY's pro
forma CET1 ratio of
9.5% is considered appropriate given the risk profile of the
combined entity.
The company has also identified $300 million of revenue
synergies that are not
included in the model of the acquisition.
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's view that integration and
execution risks
are high given that FNFG has been an acquisitive bank and has
undertaken
significant investment to improve its infrastructure. Thus,
Fitch views
integration risk to be higher as KEY assesses and transitions
FNFG's technology
and infrastructure to its own platform. Fitch also believes
execution risks are
higher given the size of this acquisition and KEY's limited
experience. Although
FNFG's balance sheet is modest in complexity, KEY lacks a proven
track record of
successful acquisitions. Of note, KEY has identified 40% of the
targeted costs
saves will come from technology and third party vendors, which
seems achievable.
Further, in Fitch's view, FNFG's commercial real estate (CRE)
business and
residential mortgage portfolio (roughly about $12 billion)
should continue to
experience steady credit performance. However, Fitch has noted
concerns with
FNFG's risk profile given aggressive growth. Further, the
company also entered
relatively new business lines such as indirect auto, leveraged
lending, and
asset-based lending at a time when competition for loans is
fierce. Despite
continued stable asset quality measures, we believe FNFG's
historical credit
metrics may not be indicative of future performance. Mitigating
factors are
KEY's estimated credit mark of 3% on the loan portfolio which
combined with the
projected capital position should support credit potential
deterioration.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
KEY's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR for
loss severity.
KEY's preferred stock is notched five levels below its VR, two
times for loss
severity and three times for non-performance, while KEY's trust
preferred
securities are notched two times from the VR for loss severity
and two times for
non-performance. These ratings are in accordance with Fitch's
criteria and
assessment of the instruments non-performance and loss severity
risk profiles
and have thus been affirmed due to the affirmation of the VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of KeyBank, N.A. are rated one
notch higher than
KEY's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
KEY's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and bank,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary failure and default probabilities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
KEY has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, KEY is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
KEY's ratings are primarily sensitive to its ability to
successfully integrate
FNFG. In assessing this, Fitch will consider KEY's ability to
integrate and/or
consolidate information technology systems, while demonstrating
progress towards
achieving key financial objectives of the transaction, such as
internal rate of
return and expected cost savings. Positively, KEY received
regulatory approval
to close the transaction and has indicated that it is on track
to achieve its
targeted $400 million of cost saves.
Although not expected, KEY ratings would be sensitive if the
credit mark on
FNFG's loans or securities proved to be insufficient.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for KEY and its operating companies' subordinated
debt and preferred
stock are sensitive to any change to KEY's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to KEY's
long- and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should KEY's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since KEY's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
The rating actions are as follows:
Fitch affirms the following:
KeyCorp
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a-';
--Senior debt at 'A-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock at 'BB';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
KeyBank NA
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a-';
--Long-term deposits at 'A';
--Senior debt at 'A-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Key Corporate Capital, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1'.
KeyCorp Capital I - III
--Preferred stock at 'BB+'.
