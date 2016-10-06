(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Singapore-based
Jubilant Pharma Limited's (JPL, BB-/Stable) USD300m 4.875%
senior unsecured
notes due in 2021 a final rating of 'BB'. The final rating is in
line with the
expected rating assigned on 23 September 2016, and follows the
receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received.
JPL will use the proceeds from the note issue mainly to repay
existing debt and
contribute up to USD50m to its parent Jubilant Life Sciences
Limited (JLS) to
repay part of the parent's indebtedness. The notes represent
direct,
unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the
company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weaker Consolidated Profile: JPL's IDR is based on its parent
JLS's consolidated
profile, given Fitch's assessment of moderate linkage between
JPL and its
parent, which Fitch assesses to have a weaker credit profile
than its
subsidiary. JLS's life science ingredients business has strong
positions in some
of products, such as pyridines, acetyls and niacinamide, and its
backward
integration gives it a cost advantage compared to some of its
peers. However,
Fitch believes cash flows from the life science business are
more vulnerable,
given the commodity nature of products, intense competition and
the inherent
cyclicality of the business.
Bond Rated above IDR: JPL's bondholders will have direct
recourse to JPL's cash
flows and assets. The rating on the bond is above the IDR to
reflect reduced
secured debt at JPL after it uses proceeds from the issue to
refinance a portion
of secured debt currently on JPL's balance sheet. Following this
refinancing, we
expect the ratio of JPL's secured and prior-ranking debt to
EBITDA to reduce to
below 2x, which is commensurate with Fitch's guidelines for low
structural
subordination. The indenture of the bond restricts the amount of
prior-ranking
debt that JPL can have.
Robust Growth Prospects in Radiopharma: JPL's Draximage business
is the
fourth-largest participant by sales in the small North American
nuclear imaging
market. Draximage faces very limited competition for some of its
top products,
such as MAA, an albumin injectable used in lung imaging, and
DTPA, a pentetate
injectable used for brain and kidney imaging, both of which have
no competitors
at present. Draximage has expanded strongly in the last few
years and is poised
to grow further with a healthy pipeline of products. JPL aims to
launch Ruby
Fill, an infuser device used for heart imaging, in the second
half of the
financial year ending 31 March 2017 (FY17), following its
approval by the US
Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in October 2016. Ruby Fill
has significant
patient safety-related advantages over a competitor's existing
alternative. Ruby
Fill is the first new product due to be launched in this segment
in nearly 25
years, and there are no known competitors. JPL estimates the
market size for
Ruby Fill at about USD70m.
Adequate Pipeline for Generics: JPL's generics formulations and
active
pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business is primarily focused on
the key
regulated markets of US and Europe, with adequate off-patent
Abbreviated New
Drug Application (ANDA) filings to counter competitive pressure
on its existing
portfolio. JPL has so far filed 73 ANDAs and 81 Drug Master
Files (DMFs) in the
US as at 30 June 2016, of which 46 ANDAs have been approved and
34 DMFs have
been reviewed.
Healthy Orders for Contract Manufacturing: The contract
manufacturing order book
stood at USD534m as of 30 June 2016, or 6.4x of FY16 revenue in
this segment,
following the successful resolution of violations of USFDA
standards at its
contract manufacturing plants in 2014-2015. JPL's contract
manufacturing (CMO)
business mainly produces injectable and other sterile products
for the North
American markets. The business is driven by patented products
(nearly 80% of
sales), and customers, which are mainly large pharmaceutical
companies, are
primarily focused on quality standards rather than costs alone.
Regulatory Risk in Pharma: JPL and its peers face regulatory
risks associated
with non-compliance with cGMP (current Good Manufacturing
Practice) norms
stipulated by the USFDA. However, the risks are more pronounced
in JPL's case
given its small size and its smaller number of production
facilities. The USFDA
in December 2013 issued a warning to JPL for lapses found at the
company's main
contract manufacturing facility in Spokane, US. The company
managed to resolve
the violations identified in the warning letter at the Spokane
facility in a
reasonable time frame of about 15 months and has demonstrated it
is proactive in
meeting quality compliance. This is reflected in USFDA
inspections at all the
company's six manufacturing facilities in the US during FY16
that did not find
any lapses. JPL took steps to improve quality and management has
become more
proactive about maintaining standards as part of the resolution
of the USFDA
issues. We believe this should minimise the risk from future
quality concerns.
Exposure to Commodity Prices: JLS is focused on products that
are essentially
commodities in nature, with realised prices and margins closely
linked to
crude-oil-based derivatives or substitutes and to demand and
supply in the
industry. The risk is more pronounced in chemical products at
the lower end of
the value chain, such as products in the life science
ingredients business
(ethanol and ethyl acetate) and advance intermediate segments
(primarily
pyridine). Low crude oil prices and industry overcapacity have
led to weak
operating trends in the life sciences business and are likely to
limit any
material improvement in the near to medium term. However, JLS's
integrated
business model provides it with some flexibility in shifting to
products with
better market fundamentals. For example, it stepped up
production of specialty
chemicals, which drove improvement in profitability in FY16.
Consolidated Financial Profile to Improve: JLS's FFO adjusted
net leverage and
FFO fixed charge coverage were 3.8x and 3.2x, respectively in
FY16. We expect
JLS's credit metrics to improve due to the expected growth in
the
pharmaceuticals business, a good degree of capex flexibility and
moderate
dividend payouts, which should enable it to generate positive
free cash flows.
Fitch expects the company to focus on expansion in segments with
favourable
demand, such as contract manufacturing, API and certain
specialty ingredients.
Currently, JPL's plant utilisation levels are at 60%-70% across
most segments,
which provide it with some operational and capex flexibility.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- JLS revenue growth of around 4% in FY17 and 11%-13% after
that, supported by
new launches in the radiopharma and generic formulations
businesses. Growth in
the life sciences business to remain muted, reflecting weak
commodity prices
- EBITDA margin to remain stable at close to 20% in FY17, before
improving as
the pharma business grows. Weak commodity prices and
demand-supply imbalance in
the speciality chemicals segment to limit improvement in life
sciences margins
- Capex of nearly INR3.2bn in FY17. No material growth in capex
after that
- Dividend payout to remain at less than 15% of net income
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Fitch does not anticipate any positive rating action
in the near term
given the challenges faced by JLS's life sciences business,
which will limit the
improvement in the credit profile of JLS. However, future
developments that may,
individually or collectively lead to positive rating action
include:
- Sustained improvement in the operating profile of the life
sciences business;
- Sustained free cash flow generation; and
- FFO adjusted gross leverage sustained at less than 2.5x (FY16:
4.1x).
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Volatility in free cash flow generation due to a weak
operating environment in
life sciences or adverse USFDA actions
- Deterioration in FFO adjusted gross leverage to more than 4.5x
LIQUIDITY
JLS has adequate liquidity with cash balance of INR3.4bn and
undrawn credit
facilities of INR5.7bn at 31 March 2016, which are sufficient to
cover the
INR7.4bn of long-term debt maturing in the next 12 months. The
debt maturity
profile is reasonably balanced with less than INR7.5bn in annual
debt maturities
after FY17. The liquidity profile is further supported by
Fitch's expectation of
positive free cash flow in FY17 and proceeds from the note
issuance, which will
be used to repay debt within JPL.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Akash Gupta
Associate Director
+65 6796 7242
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Snehdeep Bohra
Associate Director
+91 22 4000 1732
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 22 September 2016
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
