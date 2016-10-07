(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Intesa
Sanpaolo Vita's
(ISV) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB+'. Fitch
has also affirmed
ISV's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed ISV's dated subordinated notes and
perpetual
subordinated at 'BBB' and 'BBB-', respectively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings take account of ISV's strong franchise in Italy,
where it is the
second-largest life insurer by premiums, with a market share of
13%. ISV is
significantly exposed to Italian sovereign debt and this heavily
influences its
ratings, a feature that is reflected in our view of its
capitalisation, based on
Fitch's risk-adjusted Prism factor-based capital model (Prism
FBM).
ISV's large exposure to Italian sovereign debt constrains its
IFS rating to
Italy's sovereign IDR (BBB+/Stable). ISV's unconstrained IFS
rating is 'A-' and
its unconstrained IDR is 'BBB+'. If Italy was upgraded, it is
unlikely that
ISV's IDR would be higher than the IDR of its ultimate parent,
Intesa Sanpaolo
(ISP; BBB+/Stable). To match domestic liabilities, ISV held
EUR50bn of Italian
sovereign bonds or around 10x consolidated shareholders' funds,
excluding
Fideuram Vita (FV), at end-June 2016.
ISV's Prism FBM score is 'Adequate' based on year-end 2015
results. Its
consolidated Solvency II ratio, calculated using the standard
formula, was above
180% at end-1H16. However, given the large exposure to Italian
sovereign debt,
ISV could face a significant increase in regulatory capital
charges if European
authorities remove the zero risk-weighting for European
sovereigns. Prism FBM
already includes a capital charge for sovereign assets.
ISV's ultimate parent, ISP, is the second-largest Italian bank
by total assets.
ISV is highly integrated in ISP. The bank manages capital and
risks at group
level, including for ISV. As part of ISP's wealth management
operations, ISV
distributes its insurance products through ISP branches. Fitch
views ISV as an
important contributor to ISP's financial performance. ISV is
rated on a
standalone basis and its ratings do not benefit from ISP's
ownership.
ISV's Fitch-calculated financial leverage ratio (FLR) was
moderate at 24% in
2015, in line with 2014. Fitch expects the FLR to be
commensurate with the
company's rating in 2016. ISV's total financing and commitments
(TFC) ratio is
low given the traditional nature of its business.
Total net earned premiums, excluding FV, fell by 19% yoy at
June-2016 to
EUR4.8bn, after the company suspended sales of life traditional
savings products
in favour of unit-linked and hybrid products. This volatility is
also linked to
the volatile nature of bancassurance business in Italy. Net
income decreased by
3% yoy at June-2016, to EUR367m, mainly due to lower premium
income and
investment returns and EUR50m of extraordinary gains in 1H15. We
expect ISV to
maintain a similar level of profitability for full-year 2016.
ISV is well insulated from low interest rates as the durations
of its assets and
liabilities are well matched. The reduction in minimum
guarantees offered on new
business (0% for the newest products), is reducing the
proportion of the
in-force life reserves that carry financial guarantees.
Furthermore, new
guarantees apply only at maturity, rather than accruing year by
year, allowing
ISV greater flexibility in dealing with low investment returns
in any particular
year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
ISV's ratings could be downgraded if Italy is downgraded or
ISP's ratings are
downgraded. Conversely, ISV's ratings could be upgraded if Italy
is upgraded and
ISP's ratings are upgraded.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Nicola Caverzan
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1642
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
