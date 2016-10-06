(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed New Look
Retail Group
Ltd's (New Look) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-'
with Stable
Outlook. A full list of ratings actions is available below.
The rating is constrained by New Look's high financial leverage,
FX fluctuations
impacting on pricing and competiveness and unfavourable
sector-wide operating
conditions in the UK. Positively, however, the rating reflects
our view of New
Look's sustainable business model, its leading market share in
the UK, growing
multichannel and e-commerce operations supported by the group's
nationwide store
network and expanding international presence.
The Stable Outlook is underpinned by the group's proactive
management of margin
erosion, through supply chain optimisation which should help
protect margin and
cash flow generation over the next 12 to 18 months.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Multichannel Sales Platform
Fitch expects New Look's business model to remain sustainable,
and for group
revenue to grow 2.3% in financial year to March 2017 (FY17).
This will be driven
by steady performance in the group's e-commerce, international
and franchise
divisions offset by LFL decline in the core UK retail business.
The multichannel
sales platform of New Look is a key differentiating and success
factor in the
fast-fashion business relative to sector peers, while in our
view its lower
price point positioning also helps to protect it from severe
downturns.
UK Consumer Confidence Hit
Fitch expects sustained negative pressure on LFL growth in UK
sales over our
rating horizon to FY19. This will be partly mitigated by
management's commitment
to new store openings and margin management. Economic
uncertainty following the
UK referendum to exit the EU has led to some adverse impact on
the general UK
high street retail environment as evidenced by New Look's
footfall decline, some
loss of market share and negative LFL UK retail sales in 1Q
FY17. However, as a
'value retailer' increasingly focused on e-commerce we expect
New Look should
retain certain defensive characteristics as (and if) consumers
trade down in a
downturn.
Profit Margin Pressure
In our forecasts we factor New Look's EBITDA margin to fall to
12.8% in FY17,
before recovering to 13.4% by FY19. Weakness in sterling
following the UK's
referendum to exit the EU will impact on New Look's margins
given that most of
the group's revenue is realised in sterling and a significant
portion of costs
are denominated in US dollar (albeit foreign currency
requirements are hedged
substantially through to the spring/summer season). Measures by
management to
mitigate margin erosion will entail some execution risk, as they
seek to
rationalise New Look's cost structure, negotiate with existing
suppliers and
optimise their supply-chain infrastructure and sourcing
geographies.
Strategic Focus in China
Fitch expects New Look's international segment to break-even
after FY18, as
higher penetration in the Chinese retail market begins to
contribute to
profitability, alongside positive contribution from the majority
of its other
international stores. New Look's value fashion proposition
remains resilient in
China, supported by a growing network of stores and third party
e-commerce
retailers as well as a favourable operating environment.
However, this segment
is yet to reach a critical mass to be a significant profit
contributor to the
overall group, thus impacting profitability in the division.
Weak Metrics Constrain Rating
We expect New Look's key debt protection metrics to stay in line
with 'B-' peers
in the sector albeit with low rating headroom. We factor only a
mild
deleveraging profile over our rating horizon to FY19, with some
uncertainties
around a more challenging operating environment in the UK which
is fully
captured in the rating. We forecast funds from operations (FFO)
adjusted
leverage trending to 6.6x and steady FFO fixed charge coverage
at 1.5x in FY19.
If achieved, such credit metrics will lead to stronger rating
headroom.
Above-Average Recovery Expectations for Senior Secured
Noteholders
The senior secured and senior instrument ratings continue to
reflect Fitch's
expectation that recoveries for creditors will be maximised in a
going-concern
restructuring, rather than in liquidation, due to the
asset-light nature of the
business. Fitch has applied a 25% discount to FY16 EBITDA and a
distressed
multiple of 5.5x (the latter reflecting the growing share of
e-commerce and New
Look's business model relative to listed peers in the sector.
This analysis
results in above-average expected recoveries ('RR3' or 58%
recovery expectation)
for the senior secured noteholders but negligible recoveries
('RR6' or 0%) for
the senior notes translating into instrument ratings of 'B' and
'CCC'
respectively.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our conservative rating case for
the issuer
include:
- Group revenue growth of 2.3% in FY17, driven by new store
openings in the UK,
and growth in e-commerce, and in international (China). This is
partially offset
by a more challenging operating environment in the UK with LFL
sales decline and
pricing impacts
- Margin pressure leading to moderate group EBITDA margin of
12.8% in FY17,
before rising to 13.4% by FY19
- Increase in expansionary capex for e-commerce and stores
openings in the UK
and China, with capex-to-sales at 6% in FY17 and 6.5% thereafter
- No dividend payments or extraordinary non-recurring cash
outflow
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Potential developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Improvement in the business model through successful expansion
in China,
increasing diversification and scale, and a proven track record
of strategy
implementation over the medium term, leading to EBITDA margin at
or above 15%,
(FY16: 15.1%)
- FFO adjusted leverage consistently below 6.5x (FY16: 6.9x)
- FFO fixed charge cover trending towards 2.0x (FY16: 1.5x)
- FCF margin sustainably above 2%
Negative: Potential developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Failure to overcome profit margin pressures, FX impact, loss
of market share
and weaker consumer confidence in the UK leading to EBITDA
margin below 10%
- FFO adjusted leverage above 8.0x on a sustained basis
- FFO fixed charge cover below 1.2x
- Negative FCF generation (which Fitch defines after dividends)
eroding the
group's liquidity buffer
LIQUIDITY
Comfortable Liquidity
Fitch views New Look's liquidity profile as comfortable
following the 2015
refinancing with no material debt maturity until 2022. As of 1Q
FY17, New Look
had access to readily available cash of GBP56.1m (Fitch treats
GBP2m held as
guarantees over leases, GBP12m held for Employee Share Options
Trusts and GBP45m
for working capital requirements seasonality as restricted
cash). In addition,
New Look had access to GBP100m (undrawn) in a revolving credit
facility due
2021.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
New Look Retail Group Limited
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
New Look Secured Issuer Plc
--Senior secured notes affirmed at 'B'/'RR3'
New Look Senior Issuer Plc
--Senior notes affirmed at 'CCC'/'RR6'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Timothy Li
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1386
Supervisory Analyst
Paula Murphy
Director
+44 20 3530 1718
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 8x of yearly operating
lease expense
related to long-term assets in the UK (around GBP165m expected
in FY17) and 7x
related to a small portion of group operating leases in Poland.
We estimate
GBP59m of cash as restricted comprising GBP2m held as guarantees
over leases,
GBP12m held for Employee Share Options Trusts and GBP45m for
annual average
working capital requirements. We also treat GBP59.8m of swap
termination costs
and early redemption premiums related to the 2015 refinancing as
non-operating,
non-recurring cash flows instead of cash interest paid. No
adjustments made to
EBITDA/R in respect of minority dividends. This is not relevant
for the issuer.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
05 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1012731
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001