(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings,
Frankfurt/London, 7 October
2016: Fitch Ratings has affirmed France-based optical retailer
Lion/Seneca
France 2 S.A.S.'s (Afflelou) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'B'. The
Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed 3AB Optique D?veloppement S.A.S.'s
EUR365m senior
secured notes due 2019 and super senior revolving credit
facility (RCF) ratings
at 'BB-'/'RR2' and Lion/Seneca France 2 S.A.S.'s EUR75m senior
notes due 2019
rating at 'CCC+'/'RR6'.
The rating affirmation reflects Afflelou's robust business and
steadily
improving cash-flow generation. New business volumes brought by
cooperation with
closed networks should benefit Afflelou's store network leading
to stronger
earnings and cash flows. The credit metrics are weak for a 'B'
rating, though
still adequate given the temporary nature of the most recent
earnings volatility
due to the business model being in transition. Furthermore, as a
health-care
credit Afflelou faces little price risk as long as the French
reimbursement
policy remains favourable, while volume risks are evidently
being successfully
addressed through the cooperation with selected national care
networks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Successful Migration to Closed Networks
A strategy revision launched in 2014 towards cooperation with
closed networks is
beginning to bear fruit, which is evidenced in the reversal of
the decline in
like-for-like sales and the accelerated store network activity.
As the company
assists its stores in entering additional care networks, we
expect its impact to
last well into the financial year ending July 2017 (FY17),
leading to an
increase in store network sales as well as Afflelou's franchisor
fees, with the
latter linked to the underlying store activity.
We have therefore raised our overall top-line growth forecast to
13% for FY16
and 5% for FY17, followed by flattening growth thereafter of
2%-3% as the
company should have booked the contribution from the currently
known targeted
closed networks by then.
Operating Margins to Remain Flat
The price-conscious nature of care networks, whereby
participating opticians are
required to work with selected suppliers and adhere to product
offerings and
promotional activities, is likely to constrain profitability
expansion for
Afflelou. In particular, we project group gross margin below the
prior years'
level, at 47% as the company is aligning its supplier
relationships and
operational policies with the care networks requirements,
leading to a sustained
EBITDA margin of 20%-21%% over the rating horizon.
We also point to some margin upside potential from the reduction
in the number
of directly owned stores (DOSs), improving Afflelou's operating
leverage and
minimising losses. However, we believe that the reduction in
DOSs will be slow,
and therefore do not anticipate any meaningful profitability
improvement as a
result.
Healthy Cash-Flow Profile
New business volumes brought by the care networks should help
restore funds from
operations (FFO) to a sustainable EUR40m-45m after a slump in
FFO to EUR33m in
FY15. Notwithstanding the projected trade working-capital
outflow due to changes
in the supply chain in FY16 of EUR9m, we assume the company will
generate
consistently positive free cash flows (FCF) with FCF margin
increasing towards
9% by FY18. We estimate FCF will be sufficient to easily
accommodate bolt-on
acquisitions and allow for an uninterrupted accumulation of cash
reserves.
Weak Credit Metrics to Improve
Based on our assessment of Afflelou's sustainable cash-flow
profile, its credit
metrics, most notably, FFO adjusted leverage and FFO fixed
charge cover, are
weak for its 'B' IDR. Leverage ratios of 7.8x and 7.3x in
FY15-16 are high, but
we view the levels as temporary while the company is redirecting
its business
model towards national care networks. Stronger earnings and cash
flows should
contribute to bringing the leverage below 7.0x by FY17, a level
we consider
appropriate for the rating given the dominant health-care
component in
Afflelou's business model, and to a smaller extent, its exposure
to conventional
retail risks.
Superior Recoveries for Senior Secured Creditors
We use the going-concern approach in our recovery analysis given
Afflelou's
asset-light business model. After application of an unchanged
discount of 15% to
FY16E EBITDA of EUR71m, and a distressed EV/EBITDA multiple of
5.5x, we estimate
a superior recovery for super senior RCF lenders and senior
secured noteholders
in 'RR2' resulting in 'BB'/RR2/90% (capped at 90% due to French
jurisdiction)
for super senior RCF and 'BB-'/RR2/72% for senior secured bond.
Investors in the senior notes, being structurally and
contractually subordinated
to the senior secured debt class, would have no recoveries in a
hypothetical
distress scenario resulting in an instrument rating of
'CCC+'/RR6/0%.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Afflelou
include
- sales growth of 13% in FY16 and 5% in FY17 based on interim
trading and
near-term entry into additional closed networks, followed by
2%-3% of top line
growth thereafter;
- EBITDA margin at 20%-21%;
- trade working-capital outflow of EUR 8.5m in FY16 linked to
supply chain
optimisation, followed by annual cash outflow of below EUR1m as
working-capital
levels normalise from FY17;
- capex at 3% of sales;
- bolt-on acquisitions of EUR7.5m offset by asset and store
disposal of EUR10m
in FY16; further bolt-on acquisitions of EUR5m per year in
FY17-18.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
the IDR being downgraded, include:
- Deterioration of EBITDA and FCF margins, for example as a
result of continued
weak network activity, negative like-for-like sales growth
resulting from
increased competitive pressures, the impact of regulatory
changes, adverse
supplier mix changes or further material increase of the DOS
segment.
- FFO adjusted leverage above 7x or no evidence of
deleveraging, for example
because of operating underperformance or ongoing debt-funded
acquisition
activity.
- FFO fixed charge cover of 1.8x or below.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
the IDR being upgraded, include:
- Steady network activity, for example as a result of
successful cooperation
with national care networks, leading to improving sales and
EBITDA margins, and
no negative impact from regulatory changes;
- At least mid-single digit FCF margins sustainably;
- FFO adjusted leverage improving towards 5.5x;
- FFO fixed charge cover improving towards 2.5x.
LIQUIDITY
Comfortable Liquidity Position
We project Afflelou will generate FCF of EUR18m in FY16 and
around EUR30m per
year thereafter, leading to accumulation of liquidity reserves
in excess of
EUR100m by FYE18. This robust internal liquidity should
comfortably accommodate
bolt-on acquisitions of up to EUR10m per year, without
compromising Afflelou's
liquidity position and credit quality. It also has a committed
RCF of EUR30m
available until November 2018, which was fully undrawn at the
end of April 2016.
Sufficient Maturity Headroom
In the absence of any committed debt amortisations, the company
has sufficient
refinancing headroom until the maturity of its notes in April
2019. As publicly
stated by the company, Afflelou may partly or fully redeem its
public debt ahead
of the scheduled maturity. Since the timing and magnitude of
these debt
repurchases are unknown, the current rating assumes the notes
will be refinanced
or repaid only prior to their final maturity date.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Patrick Durcan
Analyst
+44 20 7530 1298
Supervisory Analyst
Elena Stock
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 135
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 7530 1021
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 5, October, 2016.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- Operating Leases: Fitch adjusted Afflelou's debt by adding
8x of annual
operating leases of EUR 20m in 2015; the amount of operating
leases is estimated
as 15% of DOS revenues plus EUR2.5m of HQ rental cost.
- Convertible bonds: Fitch assigned EUR 222m convertible
bonds 100% equity
credit.
- Financial Debt Reported by Afflelou: adjusted by taking out
accrued interest
of EUR7.7m and amortisation of borrowing costs of EUR 9m.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 28 Apr
2016)
here
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
05 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1012805
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001