(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-'
rating to the
senior unsecured notes due 2026 issued by ERP Operating, L.P.,
the operating
partnership of Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR). Net proceeds are
expected to be
used for working capital and general corporate purposes. A full
list of Fitch's
ratings for EQR follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect EQR's high-quality portfolio focused in
core, coastal
markets as well as the company's market-leading capital access.
Portfolio Consolidated Within Core, Coastal Markets
EQR disposed of non-core, primarily suburban assets, to Starwood
completing the
exit from two markets and consolidating the portfolio within the
markets that it
wishes to focus on long term. EQR's portfolio is now contained
(98%) within
Boston, Los Angeles (including Orange Country), New York, San
Diego, San
Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C. markets, which generally
have
above-average growth and liquidity through-the-cycle.
Appropriate Credit Metrics
For the trailing 12 months (TTM) ended June 30, 2016, EQR's
leverage was 4.9x
and fixed charge coverage (FCC) was 3.3x; both of which are good
for the rating.
Fitch assumes that EQR continues to maintain a robust
development pipeline, such
that, combined with the company's special dividend to be paid in
October 2016,
leverage will sustain in the 6.5x-7.0x range over the long term.
Good Contingent Liquidity
Fitch expects EQR will maintain unencumbered asset coverage of
unsecured debt in
excess of 2.5x, consistent with prior periods. Based on location
and age, the
quality of the unencumbered portfolio is consistent with that of
the overall
portfolio.
Preferred Unit Notching
The two-notch differential between EQR's Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and
preferred stock rating is consistent with Fitch's criteria for
corporate
entities with an IDR of 'A-'. Based on Fitch criteria in
'Treatment and Notching
of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis,
dated Feb. 29,
2016 and available at www.fitchratings.com, these preferred
securities are
deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would
likely result
in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that EQR's
leverage should
sustain within the expected 6.5x-7x range over the longer term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions for EQR in our base case include:
--SSNOI growth is in the low single digits for 2016-2017;
--$500 million of annual acquisitions at a 5% capitalization
rate and $500
million of annual dispositions at a 6% capitalization rate;
--$600 million of development completions in each of the three
years of the
forecast period;
--Adjusted funds from operations payout ratio between 69%-77%;
--Secured debt is refinanced dollar-for-dollar in all three
years of the
forecast period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on EQR's
ratings or Outlook:
--Combined with EQR management's commitment, Fitch's expectation
of leverage
sustaining below 6.5x throughout cycles (Fitch expects leverage
to sustain
between 6.5x-7.0x on a longer-term basis; leverage was 4.9x as
of June 30,
2016);
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining above 3.5x (coverage was
3.3x for TTM
ended June 30, 2016).
The following factors may have a negative impact on EQR's
ratings or Outlook:
--A deviation from EQR's current portfolio, capitalization or
financing strategy
that could result in a deterioration in the company's
market-leading access to
capital on an absolute or relative basis;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining below 2.5x;
--A liquidity coverage ratio sustaining below 1.0x.
FULL LIST OF RATINGS
Fitch currently rates EQR as follows:
Equity Residential
--Long-Term IDR 'A-';
--Unsecured revolving term loan 'A-';
--Preferred stock 'BBB'.
ERP Operating Limited Partnership
--Long-Term IDR 'A-';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility 'A-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A-';
--Commercial paper notes 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Britton Costa, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: April 21, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
