(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to the senior unsecured notes due 2026 issued by ERP Operating, L.P., the operating partnership of Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR). Net proceeds are expected to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. A full list of Fitch's ratings for EQR follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect EQR's high-quality portfolio focused in core, coastal markets as well as the company's market-leading capital access. Portfolio Consolidated Within Core, Coastal Markets EQR disposed of non-core, primarily suburban assets, to Starwood completing the exit from two markets and consolidating the portfolio within the markets that it wishes to focus on long term. EQR's portfolio is now contained (98%) within Boston, Los Angeles (including Orange Country), New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C. markets, which generally have above-average growth and liquidity through-the-cycle. Appropriate Credit Metrics For the trailing 12 months (TTM) ended June 30, 2016, EQR's leverage was 4.9x and fixed charge coverage (FCC) was 3.3x; both of which are good for the rating. Fitch assumes that EQR continues to maintain a robust development pipeline, such that, combined with the company's special dividend to be paid in October 2016, leverage will sustain in the 6.5x-7.0x range over the long term. Good Contingent Liquidity Fitch expects EQR will maintain unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt in excess of 2.5x, consistent with prior periods. Based on location and age, the quality of the unencumbered portfolio is consistent with that of the overall portfolio. Preferred Unit Notching The two-notch differential between EQR's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and preferred stock rating is consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an IDR of 'A-'. Based on Fitch criteria in 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis, dated Feb. 29, 2016 and available at www.fitchratings.com, these preferred securities are deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default. Stable Outlook The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that EQR's leverage should sustain within the expected 6.5x-7x range over the longer term. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions for EQR in our base case include: --SSNOI growth is in the low single digits for 2016-2017; --$500 million of annual acquisitions at a 5% capitalization rate and $500 million of annual dispositions at a 6% capitalization rate; --$600 million of development completions in each of the three years of the forecast period; --Adjusted funds from operations payout ratio between 69%-77%; --Secured debt is refinanced dollar-for-dollar in all three years of the forecast period. RATING SENSITIVITIES The following factors may have a positive impact on EQR's ratings or Outlook: --Combined with EQR management's commitment, Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.5x throughout cycles (Fitch expects leverage to sustain between 6.5x-7.0x on a longer-term basis; leverage was 4.9x as of June 30, 2016); --Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining above 3.5x (coverage was 3.3x for TTM ended June 30, 2016). The following factors may have a negative impact on EQR's ratings or Outlook: --A deviation from EQR's current portfolio, capitalization or financing strategy that could result in a deterioration in the company's market-leading access to capital on an absolute or relative basis; --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.5x; --Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining below 2.5x; --A liquidity coverage ratio sustaining below 1.0x. FULL LIST OF RATINGS Fitch currently rates EQR as follows: Equity Residential --Long-Term IDR 'A-'; --Unsecured revolving term loan 'A-'; --Preferred stock 'BBB'. ERP Operating Limited Partnership --Long-Term IDR 'A-'; --Short-Term IDR 'F2'; --Unsecured revolving credit facility 'A-'; --Senior unsecured notes 'A-'; --Commercial paper notes 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Steven Marks Managing Director +1-212-908-9161 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Britton Costa, CFA Director +1-212-908-0524 Committee Chairperson Michael Weaver Managing Director +1-312-368-3156 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: April 21, 2016 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs (pub. 03 Dec 2015) here Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001