CHICAGO, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bunge
Ltd.'s (Bunge)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. Bunge had
approximately $6.9
billion of total debt (granting 50% equity credit for Bunge's
convertible
preference shares) at the end of June 30, 2016. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Agribusiness Segment Concentration
Bunge has a leading position in oilseed processing and logistics
that supports
the approximately $41 billion in consolidated revenues. Bunge
has considerable
geographical diversification with its global asset footprint
covering all major
export and import markets although it has substantial exposure
to South America
including approximately 36% of its total processing capacity.
While there is
some diversification of the business portfolio provided by the
food and
ingredients businesses, the agribusiness segment currently
represents more than
80% of operating income.
In an effort to offset earnings concentration and help reduce
volatility, over
the longer term, Bunge targets increasing the value added
contribution of the
food and ingredients businesses (edible oil and milling
products) to
approximately 35% of total operating income through a
combination of organic
growth and asset purchases. This compares to 16% in 2015.
Fitch views Bunge's business risk profile as weaker relative to
its peers,
Cargill or ADM, due to smaller operational scale and less
geographic and
commodity diversification. Bunge also has experienced challenges
with driving
sustained growth in operational earnings as EBITDA has
vacillated in the $1.6
billion to $1.8 billion range during the past six years. Fitch
expects EBITDA
will remain range bound at these levels over the next couple of
years. When
combined with moderately higher average leverage during the past
several years,
these factors result in a three notch ratings differential
between Bunge and its
peers (ADM and Cargill).
Earnings Pressure in South America
In the first half of 2016 (1H'16) Bunge experienced price and
margin volatility
within the South American agribusiness segment due to negative
effects from
weather and weakening of the U.S. dollar against key grain
growing region
currencies. Near-term margins have also been pressured in South
America due to
higher than anticipated farmer retention of soybeans.
Consequently, EBIT in
Agribusiness declined to $450 million in 1H16 from $494 million
in 1H15.
As such, Fitch believes overall operating income could decline
up to the
mid-single digits in 2016. The view is driven by the current
conservativism
around the operating environment in the agribusiness segment
particularly in
South America due to farmers' unwillingness to sell grains
creating limited
merchandising and crushing opportunities that will likely extend
into 2017.
Offsets to the challenges in South America include expectations
for increasing
U.S. and Black Sea grain exports and general improvement in soy
and softseed
crush margins outside of South America.
The remaining Food & Ingredients, Fertilizer and Sugar &
Bioenergy segments are
expected in aggregate to contribute approximately $260 million
to EBIT in 2016
versus $140 million in 2015. Consequently, Fitch believes that
Bunge's EBITDA
will remain in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion in
2016, in line with
the average EBITDA over the last four years. The long-term
outlook for the
agriculture industry remains favorable given higher consumption
of protein in
developing countries and increasing demand for biofuels. For
Bunge to drive
EBITDA growth beyond the current $1.8 billion range, the company
will need to
improve its execution on improving asset returns and may need to
consider
additional accretive acquisitions.
Exposure to Commodity Volatility
Bunge along with other agricultural processors are subject to
variations with
commodity pricing that can be affected by a range of
unpredictable macro
environmental conditions that include weather, crop disease
outbreaks, and
government agricultural policy changes. Thus, Bunge can be
exposed to periods of
volatile agricultural commodity pricing swings stemming from
periodic
supply/demand imbalances, timing of cash payments or foreign
exchange movements
that can negatively affect U.S exports. Consequently, operating
earnings can be
pressured and/or debt can increase, which can quickly increase
leverage. During
the past three years, global grain supplies have been
replenished from large
harvests of key crops, limiting volatility and resulting in
lower prices.
RMI Supports Ratings
Agricultural commodity trading and processing companies maintain
substantial
grain and oilseed inventories that are hedged and could readily
be converted
into cash to enhance their liquidity and reduce debt. This high
level of liquid
readily marketable inventories (RMI), when combined with cash
and short-term
marketable securities, provides substantial financial
flexibility during periods
of earnings volatility associated with agricultural cycles,
partially mitigating
financial risk. Commercial paper, accounts receivable
securitizations and bank
credit facilities are generally used to finance seasonal working
capital needs,
primarily related to RMI.
For credit purposes, Fitch calculates RMI adjusted leverage by
first subtracting
the minimum or base level inventory required to operate a
downstream processing
facility. This inventory is not generally readily available for
liquidation
purposes with a going concern entity. An additional 10% discount
is taken for
the remaining merchandisable inventory (reported RMI less
minimum base
processing inventory) to account for potential basis risk loss
on their hedging
positions.
Leverage Expected to Moderate
RMI adjusted leverage (Total debt with equity credit less RMI /
EBITDA less RMI
interest) increased to 2.0x and gross leverage increased to 3.8x
for the
latest-12-month (LTM) period as of June 30, 2016, from 1.7 x and
2.9x,
respectively in 2015. This was primarily driven by working
capital usage due to
increases with the price and volume of soy related RMI. Bunge
reported RMI
increased during the first half by approximately $1.4 billion to
$5 billion.
Fitch expects debt levels to decline in 2016 as RMI levels
normalize, partially
offset by EBITDA pressure for the remainder of 2016 in the South
American
operations resulting in RMI adjusted leverage of slightly above
2x. For 2017,
Fitch expects RMI leverage should decline to the 1.8x to 1.9x
range given a
moderate recovery in EBITDA and stable debt levels.
Shareholder Returns Expected to Moderate
Share repurchases have ramped up the past two years to $300
million annually
compared to none in 2012 and 2013. Bunge repurchased $200
million in shares
during the first half of 2016. With the increase in leverage,
Fitch expects
Bunge will curtail share repurchase activity during at least the
next 12 to 18
months as the company has made a couple of acquisitions
including the purchase
of the controlling interest in the corn flour producer Grupo
Minsa S.A.B. de
C.V. Dividends have increased in the low double-digits annually
and are expected
to rise over the long term, tracking expected growth in
earnings. Fitch
recognizes the risk for an agribusiness company vulnerable to
volatile working
capital swings directing significantly more cash flow to
shareholders but views
it as currently manageable given anticipated cash flow
generation.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Key assumptions within Fitch's rating case in 2016 for Bunge
include:
--EBITDA declining by approximately $100 million from 2015
levels to the $1.7
billion range;
--Capital spending to remain below historical levels at
approximately $850
million;
--Free cash flow (FCF) turning modestly negative due to
increased working
capital requirements;
--Modest acquisition activity focused on bolt-on purchases;
--RMI adjusted leverage slightly above 2x and gross debt
leverage in the low 3x
range.
In 2017, Fitch's assumptions include:
--EBITDA recovering to $1.8 billion;
--Capital spending of approximately $750 million;
--Free cash flow (FCF) turns moderately positive;
--RMI adjusted leverage of approximately 1.8x to 1.9x and gross
debt leverage of
approximately 3x or less.
Fitch's assumption also includes that commodity prices remain
relatively stable
over the forecast period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action:
--RMI adjusted leverage sustained above 2x range driven by
EBITDA compression
and/or a meaningfully higher debt levels most likely from
changing macro
environmental conditions or increase in working capital;
--Gross leverage sustained above 3.5x;
--A material increase in leverage from a significant debt
financed acquisition,
with lack of meaningful deleverage that returns RMI adjusted
leverage to below
2x 24 months post transaction;
--Change in financial policy;
--Lack of FCF generation lasting over two years.
Given the inherent earnings volatility within the business, the
significant
periodic supply/demand imbalances and where Bunge is expected to
manage its
capital structure, Fitch views a positive rating action as
unlikely over the
intermediate term.
Future developments that could, individually or collectively,
lead to a positive
rating action include:
--Materially improved diversification and profitability of the
corporate
portfolio with increased contribution from the value-added food
and ingredients
businesses such that Bunge can achieve EBITDA growth over a
multiyear period and
exhibit more stability over the commodity pricing cycle;
--A commitment to operate RMI adjusted leverage consistently
below 1.5x coupled
with improved consistency with FCF generation.
LIQUIDITY
Bunge's internal sources of liquidity include $548 million of
cash and cash
equivalents, $215 million of marketable securities and
short-term investments
and FCF that can fluctuate from positive to negative from year
to year. Bunge
generated a deficit of $722 million during the LTM period due
primarily to the
working capital increase in RMI attributable to merchandising
activities that
increased by $1.3 billion in the first six months of 2016. Fitch
expects FCF
remaining modestly negative in 2016 due to working capital
requirements and
earnings pressure in the agribusiness segment.
A key credit concern of commodity processors is access to
sufficient liquidity
given historically volatile working capital needs. Bunge has
abundant sources of
external liquidity provided by various credit facilities
available to fund its
operations globally, with approximately $5 billion in capacity
under its
revolving bank agreements and commercial paper program, of which
$3.4 billion
was available at the end of the second quarter of 2016. In
addition to the
committed credit facilities, Bunge through its financing
subsidiaries will from
time-to-time enter into bilateral short-term credit lines as
necessary. As of
June 30, 2016, there was $300 million outstanding.
The bank commitments at Bunge Limited Finance Corp. (BLFC) are
comprised of
unsecured bilateral three-year agreements of $200 million
maturing in June 2019
and $500 million maturing November 2016 with $100 million of
borrowings
outstanding, a $865 million five-year CoBank revolving credit
agreement maturing
May 30, 2018 with $290 million outstanding, and a five-year
syndicated unsecured
revolver totalling $1.1 billion maturing in November 2019 with
no borrowings
outstanding. In addition, Bunge has a three-year $1.75 billion
revolving credit
facility established by Bunge Finance Europe B.V. (BFE) with
$752 million in
borrowings outstanding. The revolver, which can be expanded by
$250 million,
matures in August 2018 and can be extended by two one-year
periods. A $600
million liquidity facility at Bunge Asset Funding Corp. (BAFC)
backstops a $600
million commercial paper program that had $450 million
outstanding.
Bunge also participates in a receivables securitization program
that provides
funding up to $700 million. Bunge subsidiaries sell receivables
to a bankruptcy
remote entity (Bunge Securitization B.V.) that subsequently
sells the
receivables. Receivables sold under the program (and
derecognized on the balance
sheet) were $568 million and $524 million as of June 30, 2016
and Dec. 31, 2015,
respectively.
Bunge has material maturities in the next 12 months including
$250 million of
unsecured notes due in April 2017 and $600 million of unsecured
notes due in
June 2017. During 2016, Bunge issued EUR600 million and US$700
million of senior
notes in the European and U.S public debt markets respectively,
which are
expected to be used to repay next year's debt maturities along
with some
financing needs for bolt-on acquisitions.
Fitch affirms the ratings of Bunge and its subsidiaries as
follows:
Bunge Limited
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Preference shares at 'BB+'.
Bunge Limited Finance Corp. (BLFC)
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured bank facility at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
Bunge Finance Europe B.V. (BFE)
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured bank facility at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
Bunge N.A. Finance L.P. (BNAF)
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Financial statement adjustments for adding back off-balance
sheet receivables
securitization.
--Fitch grants 50% equity credit to Bunge's 4.875% cumulative
convertible
preferred shares after considering the junior ranking, the
permanence
(non-redeemable by the company), the option to defer the
dividend and cumulative
coupon deferral.
--Reported RMI is reduced by determining the base level of
processing RMI
required that supports Bunge's processing facilities
(approximately $4 billion
is considered merchandisable as reported for the second quarter
2016) along with
a discretionary 10% of the remaining RMI to determine adjusted
RMI available for
credit purposes.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
