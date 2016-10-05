(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 05 (Fitch) According to Fitch Ratings,
Communications Sales &
Leasing Inc.'s (CS&L) and CSL Capital, LLC's Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) and
security ratings are not affected by the announcement of the
reorganization of
the company into an umbrella partnership real estate investment
trust (UP-REIT)
structure. CS&L and its co-issuer CSL Capital, LLC, have
long-term IDRs of
'BB-'/Stable Outlook.
In conjunction with a repricing of its existing $2.1 billion
term loan B due
October 2022, CS&L is seeking a technical amendment to its bank
agreement that
would allow the company to put an UP-REIT structure in place.
With this
structure, CSL Capital would continue to be an obligor on the
existing debt, and
CS&L Operating Partnership will replace CS&L (which will become
a guarantor) as
an obligor on the outstanding debt. There would be no change to
the underlying
assets securing the debt or guarantors of the outstanding debt
and the financial
covenants will remain the same. Therefore, in Fitch's view, the
IDRs and issue
ratings are not affected by the technical amendment.
Fitch anticipates assigning an IDR to CS&L Operating Partnership
prior to
completion of the amendment and repricing of the term loan.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Slight Rise in Leverage: CS&L's financial leverage is expected
to rise as a
result of the May 2016 PEG Bandwidth acquisition and the August
2016 Tower Cloud
acquisition. On a pro forma basis, Fitch estimates June 30, 2016
gross leverage
(total debt/EBITDA) of approximately 5.7x assuming 50% equity
treatment for the
preferred stock issued in the PEG Bandwidth transaction. Based
on management
comments about opportunities within a robust transaction
pipeline and desire to
diversify across various asset classes, Fitch anticipates that
CS&L will
announce further transactions. As these opportunities come to
fruition, we
expect CS&L to finance any transaction such that gross leverage
would remain
relatively stable, with some fluctuations due to M&A activity,
and should
approximate the mid-5x range over the longer term.
Very Stable Cash Flow: A substantial portion of CS&L's current
revenues consist
of revenues under a master lease with Windstream, under which
Windstream has
exclusive access to the assets. The lease is currently expected
to approximate
$653 million annually. Fitch expects CS&L to have very stable
cash flows, owing
to the fixed (and modestly increasing) nature of the long-term
lease payments
and Windstream's responsibility for expenses under the
triple-net lease. The
term of the master lease is for an initial term of 15 years.
There is some risk
at renewal that under the 'any or all' provision at renewal
Windstream could opt
not to renew certain markets, or could renegotiate terms at such
time for those
markets.
However, this renewal risk is well into the future, given the
initial 15-year
term of the lease (and up to 20 years if Windstream requests and
CS&L elects to
fund certain capital spending projects totalling $250 million
over five years).
Fitch expects all markets to be renewed under the master lease,
since Windstream
would either incur significant capital expenditures to overbuild
CS&L or find a
buyer for its operating assets (routers, switches, etc.) and
successor tenant
for its leased assets. Protection is provided to CS&L by the
terms of the master
lease, which could require Windstream to sell its operating
properties in the
event of default. CS&L's facilities would be essential to the
operations of
Windstream on a going-concern basis, or a successor company.
Geographic Diversification: Windstream's operations subject to
the master lease
are geographically diversified among 37 market areas. The
indivisible nature of
the master lease mitigates the effect of a weak market area(s)
on CS&L. About
two-thirds of the fiber and copper route miles are located in
Georgia, Texas,
Iowa, Kentucky and North Carolina. PEG's fiber network serves
seven markets in
the Northeast Mid-Atlantic, Illinois and South Central regions.
Tenant Concentration: The master lease with Windstream provides
a steady though
undiversified cash flow stream. Therefore CS&L's IDR is
initially capped at
Windstream's 'BB-' Long-Term IDR until CS&L strikes deals with
other companies
to meaningfully diversify its operations through transactions
where 25%-30% of
its revenue is derived from tenants with a credit profile
materially stronger
than Windstream's. Fitch views the PEG and Tower Cloud
transactions positively,
as such transactions begin to diversify CS&L's revenue base.
Seniority: Fitch notes that CS&L's master lease is with
Windstream Holdings
(Holdings) and that Holdings is subordinate to the operations at
Windstream
Services. However, Fitch believes CS&L's assets will be
essential to Windstream
Services operations and a priority payment.
No Material Near-Term Maturities: CS&L does not have any
maturities for four
years at the earliest, with the revolver having the shortest
maturity, in 2020.
The remaining term loan and note issuances have maturities in
2022 and 2023,
respectively.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--CS&L financed the PEG Bandwidth transaction with a mix of
cash, stock (1
million CS&L shares and convertible preferred stock.
--CS&L's primary revenue stream will be the payments received
from Windstream
under the master lease and are currently approximately $653
million annually.
Fitch assumes Windstream may ask CS&L to finance $50 million of
capital spending
over the next five years per the terms of the master lease,
generating
additional revenue. There is no binding commitment on the part
of CS&L to
provide funding.
--Virtually all capital spending consists of investments
requested by
Windstream. CS&L is expected to distribute all REIT earnings to
shareholders.
--CS&L will target long-term gross leverage in the mid-5x range.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: A positive action is unlikely in the absence of an
upgrade of
Windstream, although an upgrade could be considered if CS&L
targets debt
leverage of 5.2x to 5.3x or lower and 25%-30% of its revenue is
derived from
tenants with a credit profile materially stronger than
Windstream's.
Negative: A negative rating action could occur if debt leverage
is expected to
approach 6x or higher for a sustained period. In addition, a
downgrade of
Windstream would likely result in a similar downgrade of CS&L in
the absence of
greater revenue diversification. Also, the acquisition of assets
and subsequent
leases to tenants that have a weaker credit and operating
profile than
Windstream could affect the rating, if such assets are a
material proportion of
revenues.
LIQUIDITY
CS&L's $500 million revolving credit facility (due 2020), which
had $273 million
available following the Tower Cloud acquisition, provides
sufficient backstop
for liquidity needs. We expect CS&L will restore revolver
availability following
transactions by terming out borrowings over time by more
permanent means of
equity and debt funding. The company had $49 million in cash at
June 30, 2016.
Fitch currently rates CS&L and CSL Capital, LLC as follows:
--Long-Term IDR at 'BB-'/Stable Outlook;
--Senior secured revolving credit facility due 2020 at
'BB+/RR1';
--Senior secured credit facility due 2022 at 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior secured notes at 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB-/RR4'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Committee Chairperson
Peter Molica
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0822
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: March 15, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Fitch gives CS&L's preferred stock 50% equity treatment. Key
attributes for
the instrument includes the ability to defer coupon payments,
cumulative nature
of the dividend, effective maturity of at least five years and
no coupon
step-ups.
