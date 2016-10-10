(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch has downgraded one and affirmed
two tranches of
Dutch RMBS, comprising prime mortgage loans originated by Achmea
Hypotheekbank
N.V., now Achmea Bank N.V (A/Negative/F1), part of the Achmea
group. Fitch also
placed Securitized Guaranteed Mortgage Loans II B.V.'s (SGML II)
class A notes
on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The rating actions are as
follows:
Securitized Guaranteed Mortgage Loans II B.V. class A (ISIN
NL0006477739):
Downgraded to 'AA+sf' from 'AAAsf'; placed on Rating Watch
Negative
Dutch Mortgage Portfolio Loans X B.V. (DMPL X), Class A2 (ISIN
NL0010200473):
Affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Dutch Mortgage Portfolio Loans XI B.V. (DMPL XI), Class A (ISIN
NL0010514154):
Affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Excessive Counterparty Exposure
Fitch has capped the rating on SGML II at the rating of the
account bank, Bank
Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG; AA+/Stable/F1+). This is due to
excessive exposure
to BNG, as all the credit enhancement available to the class A
notes is provided
by the reserve fund deposited at the issuer account held with
BNG. If BNG were
to default the class A notes would be downgraded by more than
nine notches.
As in previous years, Fitch acknowledges that BNG's Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating is relatively high compared to peers'. The bank's Support
Rating remains
at '1'. The ratings capture the bank's state-owned nature, and
its long-lasting
policy role in financing the Dutch public sector. However, the
agency decided
that no further credit to BNG beyond its existing rating should
be given in the
rating of this transaction.
Maturity Concerns Result in RWN
The maturity of one loan in SGML II exceeds that of the class A
notes. The loan
is non-amortising. The structure does not include
over-collateralisation of the
class A notes. Therefore, if this loan does not prepay or
default (and generate
recoveries) before maturity, the noteholders would incur a loss.
Fitch is awaiting feedback from the issuer about any corrective
action that may
be taken. If no action is taken the note would not be rateable
under Fitch's
criteria.
DMPL X Performance Marginally Worsening
Late-stage arrears (loans delinquent for over three months) in
DMPL X have
increased by over 14bp in the 12 months leading to June 2016. At
the same time
Fitch's Dutch All Deals index has decreased by 32bp, suggesting
weaker
performance by DMPL X than other Fitch-rated Dutch RMBS. The
late-stage arrears
in DMPL XI and SGML II have followed the index trend and
decreased by 18bp and
41bp, respectively.
Total arrears have reduced by 1.84 percentage points in DMPL X,
suggesting that
although late-stage delinquencies may be worsening, the pool
performance as a
whole is not. Total foreclosures and losses in the transaction
(as a proportion
of original portfolio balance) are also relatively low, at 0.79%
and 0.18%.
Fitch has considered the overall performance of all three
transactions as stable
and broadly mirroring the trends in the Dutch market. However,
the agency will
continue to monitor the performance in DMPL X for any further
deterioration.
NHG Credit to Performance
The foreclosure frequency (FF) applicable to loans backed by NHG
guarantees in
SGML II was discounted by 10%. Analysis of NHG loans across
Achmea's book
revealed they have a lower rate of default than non-NHG loans
for the vintages
represented in the SGML II pool.
The discount did not have a material impact on the rating
outcome.
Lender Adjustment
Fitch applied a lender adjustment of 1.1x. This is in line with
the adjustment
applied to recent Fitch-rated Achmea-originated transactions.
Performance Adjustment Factor Applied
Fitch applied a PAF of 1, which is a variation from Fitch's
"EMEA RMBS Rating
Criteria".
The variation is based on Fitch's review of Achmea's loan book
default data,
adjusted for vintages in the pool. The data was used to compare
the bank's
default distribution to Fitch's own criteria defined default
curves for the
Netherlands. The agency found Achmea's default distribution to
be most
comparable to Fitch's front-loaded default curve, however the
rate of default
was not as steep in the early years.
This factor was adjusted upwards from the model-implied PAF,
reflecting the
agency's opinion of the continued stable performance of the
transactions.
Interest-Only Concentration
All three transactions have interest-only concentration:
interest-only loans
maturing over any three-year period constitute more than 20% of
the portfolio's
current balance. However, this had no impact on the rating
outcome.
The agency applied the interest-only test in line with UK RMBS
criteria, rather
than the Dutch criteria. This is because Fitch believes that the
UK test
reflects the risks posed by such concentrations more
appropriately. The test is
also better specified. This is a variation from Fitch's
"Criteria Addendum:
Netherlands - Residential Mortgage Assumptions".
The stressed weighted average FF calculated by applying this
test did not result
in an implied downgrade of more than three notches. Therefore,
the analysis was
not adjusted for interest-only concentration.
Additional Criteria Variation
Fitch has applied an FF increase of 150%, and 100% for borrowers
who are
full-time employees or self-employed and whose income is not
verified. Fitch's
criteria do not specify an FF adjustment for such borrowers. The
rating impact
is insignificant due to the small number of borrowers to which
this variation
applies.
Data Adjustments
There is a mismatch between the data on life insurance loans
available at
transaction close and that available in the loan-level data. For
the purpose of
the insurance set-off analysis, Fitch has assumed that loans
classified as life
insurance and investments are both subject to insurance set-off
exposure.
Fitch made assumptions on employment type, valuation dates and
income
verification for a negligible number of loans across the three
portfolios
because this loan-level data was not complete. The effect of
these assumptions
is insignificant for the ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SGML II is capped at the account bank's rating, so changes to
the account bank's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating will be reflected in the
transaction's rating.
If no corrective action is taken on the loan with maturity
beyond the note's
maturity, SGML II will not be rateable.
Deterioration in asset performance in DMPL X and XI may lead to
an increase in
defaults. Any reduction in excess spread would reduce the credit
enhancement
available to the transaction and may lead to a negative rating
action.
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the
information it has
received about the performance of the asset pools and the
transactions. There
were no findings that affected the rating analysis. Fitch has
not reviewed the
results of any third party assessment of the asset portfolio
information or
conducted a review of origination files as part of its ongoing
monitoring.
Fitch did not undertake a review of the information provided
about SGML II's
underlying asset pool ahead of the transaction's initial
closing. The subsequent
performance of the transaction over the years is consistent with
the agency's
expectations given the operating environment and Fitch is
therefore satisfied
that the asset pool information relied upon for its initial
rating analysis was
adequately reliable.
Prior to the DMPL transactions' closing, Fitch reviewed the
results of a third
party assessment conducted on the asset portfolio information
and concluded that
there were no findings that affected the rating analysis.
Prior to the transactions' closing, Fitch conducted a review of
a small targeted
sample of the originator's origination files and found the
information contained
in the reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the
originator's policies
and practices and the other information provided to the agency
about the asset
portfolio.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the information relied upon for
the agency's
rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies
indicates that
it is adequately reliable.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis.
- Loan-by-loan data provided by the European Data Warehouse as
at 31 May 2016,
30 June 2016, and 31 July 2016
- Transaction reporting provided by Intertrust Management B.V.
and Intertrust
Administrative Services B.V. as at 27 June 2016, 30 June 2016,
25 July 2016, 31
July 2016, and 26 August 2016
- Discussions with and updates from the servicer dated 3 October
2016
MODELS
The models below were used in the analysis. Click on the link
for a description
of the model.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/ToolsAndModels.faces?context=2
&detail=135">
ResiEMEA.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/pages/rmbs/emea-rmbs-surveillance
-model.htm">
EMEA RMBS Surveillance Model.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/pages/sf/emea-cash-flow-model.htm
">EMEA
Cash Flow Model.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Samarth Bhasin
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1669
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Sanja Paic, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1282
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 01 Sep
2016)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Criteria Addendum: Netherlands - Residential Mortgage
Assumptions (pub. 18 Dec
2015)
here
Criteria for Country Risk in Global Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds (pub.
26 Sep 2016)
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
EMEA RMBS Rating Criteria (pub. 18 May 2016)
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016)
here
Related Research
Dutch Mortgage Portfolio Loans X B.V. - Appendix
here
Dutch Mortgage Portfolio Loans XI B.V. - Appendix
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1012892
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
