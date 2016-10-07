(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
Citibank Korea Inc's
(CKI) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook
is Stable. At
the same time, Fitch has affirmed the Viability Rating at
'bbb+'. A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
The affirmation of CKI's IDRs and '1' Support Rating reflects
Fitch's view that
there is an extremely high probability that the bank would be
supported by its
parent, Citibank N.A. (A+/Stable/a), if required.
This view is based on the strategically important role CKI plays
in Citigroup
Inc.'s (A/Stable/a) extensive international banking operation;
integrated risk
management; reputational risk to Citigroup were the Korean
subsidiary allowed to
default; and uncertainty about CKI's long-term performance
prospects amid the
challenging operating environment in South Korea, which is a
non-core consumer
banking market to Citigroup.
CKI is an indirect subsidiary of Citibank, N.A., which is a
material legal
entity (MLE)of Citigroup. It operates more independently than
some of
Citigroup's other international subsidiaries, with a good
franchise in South
Korea in its own right. Its Long-Term IDR is notched down once
from the common
VR of Citigroup and its operating entities in the US to reflect
the lower
integration and independent franchise.
Like most of Citigroup's international subsidiaries, CKI is not
specifically
named as a MLE of the group. Thus, Fitch believes it will be
less of a priority
for Citigroup to support CKI in the event the parent undergoes a
resolution.
However, Fitch may reassess parent and subsidiary linkages when
global standards
for bank recovery and resolution plans, the designation of MLEs
and the
positioning of internal total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC)
become more
permanent in the future.
The Stable Outlook reflects the Stable Outlook on its ultimate
parent Citigroup
(see <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1006119">"Correction:
Fitch
Affirms Citigroup's Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable",
dated 15 June
2016 at www.fitchratings.com).
VIABILITY RATING
The 'bbb+' Viability Rating (VR) mainly reflects CKI's very
strong
capitalisation and strong ordinary support from Citigroup,
especially in risk
management and foreign-currency funding/liquidity. The VR also
takes into
account CKI's declining local franchise, relatively weak
profitability, and loan
quality that is noticeably worse than the industry average (a
function of
above-peer risk appetite).
Fitch expects CKI to maintain its Fitch Core Capital ratio of
16.2% at end-1H16,
which is the highest among Korea's banks, given limited asset
growth and
internal capital generation prospects. Unlike most other local
banks, CKI uses
the standardised approach to measure credit risk, which is
consistent with
Citigroup's practice.
CKI's loans/customer deposits ratio is high (126% at mid-2016),
although it has
improved form the peak of 141% at end-1H15. However, its
sizeable liquid
securities portfolio (amounting about 20% of total assets as per
the group's
guideline) and liquidity support from the group provide a large
cushion for any
reasonable challenges to its liquidity and funding in the
future. Almost all of
CKI's foreign-currency funding comes from the group.
The on-going business realignment has resulted in a smaller
deposit base and
deleveraging of the loan book. CKI's market shares in deposits
and loans have
fallen to about 2% in 2015. Fitch expects CKI's franchise in
Korea to gradually
shrink given its focus is not much on asset growth but more on
profitability.
Fitch forecasts CKI's underlying profitably to remain low at
around 0.8% in
terms of operating profits/risk-weight assets for the next few
years. It still
has a high general and administrative cost base relative to the
local peers. It
highly depends on income streams from relatively high-risk,
high-spread credit
card products and securities trading, which can be quite
volatile depending on
capital market situations.
CKI's precautionary-and-below loan (PBL) ratio improved
significantly to 3.6% at
mid-2016 from the peak 7.2% at 1Q14 following rapid reduction of
poor-quality
credit card receivables and expansion in relatively higher
quality unsecured
consumer loans. Its PBL ratio is still below that of local
peers, but if credit
card receivables are excluded, the PBL ratio was in line with
the commercial
banks average of 2.1%.
CKI's loans to households and self-employed individuals, in
aggregate, represent
about 70% of its total loans at end-1H16. While it remains
unclear how Korea's
weakening household debt servicing ability will affect CKI,
Fitch does not think
the country's household debt level is a serious issue yet. Korea
has quite
strong job security with strong labour laws. The banking
sector's one-month
delinquency rate for household loans was just 0.3% at end-1H16,
reflecting
various borrower friendly measures by the local authorities. The
average LTV of
mortgages, which account for the bulk of the household loans, is
around mid-50%
level.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
The IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to any change to
Citigroup's ratings
or CKI's relationship with its parent. They would also be
affected by the
evolution of Citigroup's recovery and resolution plan.
VIABILITY RATING
The bank's VR is sensitive to a change to Fitch's assumptions
around CKI's
company profile, underlying profit structure and operating
environment.
Fitch may downgrade the VR if CKI's shrinking franchise and high
cost base lead
to a further weakening in the business model. However, the
medium-term business
conditions are expected to stabilise and gradually improve which
should support
profitability of the bank and stabilise the business model.
Fitch does not expect to upgrade the VR in the near future
because of CKI's
shrinking franchise and low underlying profitability. The VR is
also limited by
CKI's large exposure to non-mortgage retail loans.
The rating actions are as follows:
CKI
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Heakyu Chang
Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro, Youngdeungpo-gu, Seoul 07327 Korea
Secondary Analyst
Matt Choi
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8372
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1012793
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
