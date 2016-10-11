(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Italy-based SIAT Societa
Italiana Assicurazioni e Riassicurazioni p.A's Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the rating is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the strong market position but small size of
SIAT in the
Italian marine insurance market, its strong capital and
extensive reinsurance
coverage. Fitch assesses SIAT's standalone IFS at 'BBB+' but the
rating is
capped by the IFS rating of parent company UnipolSai
Assicurazioni SpA (IFS:
BBB/Stable). The cap reflects Fitch's view that in the event of
UnipolSai's
financial distress, it may seek to extract capital from the
higher-rated group
member.
Fitch views SIAT as strategically "important" to UnipolSai, as
defined in its
group rating methodology. UnipolSai provides IT, asset
management and
procurement services to SIAT. In turn SIAT provides UnipolSai
with technical,
operational and administrative services in the marine business.
SIAT is the second-largest Italian marine insurer with a strong
market position.
However, with EUR122m of gross premiums and EUR383m of total
assets at end-2015,
it is small in size.
SIAT has a strong capital base, as reflected in a Fitch Prism
Factor Based Model
(Prism FBM) score of "Extremely Strong" at end-2015. We expect
SIAT's Solvency
II ratio for 2016 to be commensurate with its rating. SIAT has
no financial
debt, which is viewed positively by Fitch.
SIAT's reinsurance utilisation ratio is high (68% in 2015).
Fitch believes
SIAT's use of reinsurance is adequate for the risks the company
assumes. SIAT's
reinsurance programme is a factor supporting its rating and
Fitch does not
expect material changes in 2016.
SIAT's net profit in 2015 was EUR5.4m (2014: EUR3.5m). Net
income return on
equity was 9%, a level in line with companies rated in the 'A'
category. SIAT
has been profitable since 2005 and its equity increased to
EUR59m in 2015 from
EUR57m in 2014, driven by retained earnings. We expect this
trend to continue in
2016.
SIAT's net combined ratio was 85% in 2015 (2014: 96%); the
improvement was
driven by better experience on large claims compared with the
previous year.
Fitch expects SIAT's combined ratio to remain below 100% in
2016; its technical
result has been profitable since 2008.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could trigger a downgrade of SIAT's ratings include
UnipolSai being
downgraded, as the rating of UnipolSai acts as a cap on SIAT's
IFS rating. The
Prism FBM score decreasing to "Very Strong" or the combined
ratio deteriorating
materially above 100% could also result in a downgrade.
Factors that could trigger an upgrade of SIAT's rating include
UnipolSai being
upgraded and SIAT maintaining an adequate financial profile.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Nicola Caverzan
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1642
Committee Chairperson
Dr Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1012947
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001