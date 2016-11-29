(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Continued Dependence on Banks
Limits QE's Effect
here
LONDON, November 29 (Fitch) Total corporate debt stocks in
Europe remain
dominated by bank loans despite corporate bond issuance being on
track for an
all-time record this year, says Fitch Ratings.
Bonds account for only 12% of total funding for eurozone
corporates, having
risen slowly from 7% in 1999. The comparable share in the UK is
more than twice
as high at 28%. By contrast, in the US, with its
well-established and deep
capital markets, bonds account for 44% of corporate debt stocks.
French corporates have the highest share of bonds in the
eurozone (22%). The
lower bond ratio for German corporate debt stocks (11%) most
likely reflects the
large number of Mittelstand companies, the vast majority of
which still rely on
relationship banks. In Italy and Spain, the corporate landscape
is dominated by
SMEs, partly explaining the modest stock of corporate bonds
compared with bank
loans.
Although debt stocks show only a slow transition to a more
diversified funding
market, large multinationals have broken with their historical
dependence on
banks and many now use bonds as their base-load funding. A
sample of more than
200 Fitch-rated European companies had an average bond funding
ratio of 82% at
FYE14, based on balance-sheet data.
"Europe's corporates are being encouraged to borrow at cheap
rates by the
European Central Bank and the Bank of England to help stimulate
sluggish
European economic growth. While this has encouraged issuance,
many companies
have already locked in long-term funding at historically low
rates and have
limited need for further funding. This is partly because actual
and forecast
capex remains modest as companies await more signs of economic
upturn," said
Monica Insoll, Head of Credit Market Research at Fitch.
In contrast to the booming corporate bond issuance, bank lending
to corporates
remains flat despite both ECB support and the most pronounced
period of bank
deleveraging having been completed.
Bank lending to companies in France and Germany has picked up in
the last year,
but the trend has been flat or slightly negative for Italian
corporates. Loan
volumes to Spanish corporates have declined sharply since 2011,
partly
reflecting the scale of deleveraging, especially in the property
sector.
The report, European Corporate Funding: Continued Dependence on
Banks Limits
QE's Effect, is available by clicking the link above.
Contacts:
Monica Insoll
Managing Director
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Roelof Steenkamp
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 113
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
