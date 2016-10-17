(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: SMART ABS Series 2016-2US Trust
here
SYDNEY, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final
ratings to SMART ABS
Series 2016-2US Trust's automotive-backed fixed- and
floating-rate notes. The
issuance consists of notes backed by automotive lease and loan
receivables
originated by Macquarie Leasing Pty Limited (Macquarie Leasing).
The ratings are
as follows:
USD100.00m Class A-1 notes: 'F1+sf'
USD175.00m Class A-2a notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
USD140.00m Class A-3a notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
USD85.00m Class A-4a notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD15.19m Class B notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD83.57m Seller notes: 'NRsf'
The notes were issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in
its capacity as
trustee of SMART ABS Series 2016-2US Trust. The latter is a
legally distinct
trust established pursuant to a master trust and security deed.
The collateral backing the SMART ABS Series 2016-2US Trust
transaction is of
similar credit quality to prior pools securitised under the
SMART programme. The
pool has weighted-average seasoning of 8.5 months and an average
receivable size
of AUD32,510. Novated contracts contributed to the relatively
low arrears levels
on prior SMART transactions and make up 50.5% of the current
transaction pool.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Quality Receivables: Historical gross losses by quarterly
vintage for
novated leases (cars) range from 0.3% to 1.5%; non-novated
leases (cars) from
1.0% to 3.2%; trucks 0.5%-5.0%; and consumer 0.8%-4.0%. The
gross loss base-case
for consumer loans has been reduced from 5.0% to 4.0%. Macquarie
Leasing has
originated consumer loans directly to individual retail
consumers since 2008.
Delinquencies more than 30 days have traditionally tracked below
1.0% for
Macquarie Leasing's book.
Sufficient Enhancement: The SMART ABS Series 2016-2US Trust
transaction
incorporates a sequential pay/pro-rata pay structure, consistent
with prior
transactions. Initial hard credit enhancement (CE) to the
'AAAsf' notes totals
13.0%. Pro-rata paydown will commence when hard CE reaches
18.9%. Overall, CE is
sufficient to cover Fitch's 'AAAsf' and 'AAsf' stressed
cumulative net loss
assumptions in all Fitch scenarios.
Adequate Liquidity: Liquidity support is provided by the
liquidity reserve and
will ensure stable cash flows for the required payments. The
reserve was
initially funded by Macquarie Bank Limited (A/Stable/F1) at
AUD7.6m on the
closing date and subsequently the greater of: 1) 1.0% of the
aggregate invested
amount of the notes for that payment date; and 2) AUD300,000.
Balloon Loans in Portfolio: The pool comprises amortising
principal and interest
lease and loan receivables, with varying balloon amounts payable
at maturity.
The weighted-average balloon by original balance is 20.8%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unexpected increases in the frequency of defaults and loss
severity on defaulted
loans could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's base-case,
which could
result in negative rating action on the notes. Fitch has
evaluated the
sensitivity of the ratings assigned to SMART ABS Series 2016-2US
Trust to
increased gross default levels and decreased recovery rates over
the life of the
transaction.
Its analysis found the class A-4 notes displayed sensitivity to
increased
defaults, showing downgrades of one notch under Fitch's severe
default (50%
increase) scenario. The class B notes' rating was also sensitive
to increased
defaults, with the rating declining by one notch under the
severe scenario.
When subject to reduced recovery rates, all rated notes remain
stable under mild
(10% decrease), moderate (25% decrease) and severe (50%
decrease) scenarios.
The analysis also showed that under a combination of moderate
and severe default
and recovery scenarios, the class A-4 notes would be downgraded
by one notch to
AA+sf. The class B notes' rating declined to Asf under the
severe combination
scenario.
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Fitch was provided with Form ABS Due Diligence-15E (Form 15E) as
prepared by
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The third-party due diligence
described in Form 15E
focused on agreeing data fields provided in the pool data to
source documents.
Fitch considered this information in its analysis and it did not
have an effect
on Fitch's analysis or conclusions.
REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS
A description of the transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) disclosed in the offering document that
relate to the
underlying asset pool is available by accessing the appendix
referenced under
"Related Research" below. The appendix also contains a
comparison of these RW&Es
to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class as detailed
in the Special
Report, Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms
in Global
Structured Finance Transactions, dated 31 May 2016.
DATA ADEQUACY
Prior to the transaction closing, Fitch reviewed the results of
a third party
assessment conducted on the asset portfolio information and
concluded that there
were no findings that affected the rating analysis.
As part of its ongoing monitoring, Fitch conducted a review of a
small targeted
sample of Macquarie Leasing's origination files and found the
information
contained in the reviewed files to be adequately consistent with
the
originator's policies and practices and the other information
provided to the
agency about the asset portfolio.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied
upon for the
agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating
methodologies
indicates it is adequately reliable.
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further
discussed in the
corresponding new issue report, SMART ABS Series 2016-2US Trust,
published
today.
VARIATIONS FROM CRITERIA
The class B notes have 11% subordination in the form of the
Seller notes; the
breakeven net-loss for a AAAsf rated note is 10.9%. The class B
notes pass the
AAAsf stresses within the cash flow model, however, Fitch has
not assigned a
rating higher than AAsf to the class B notes due to the
transaction's inability
to switch off the pro-rata paydown other than at call. The level
of structural
credit enhancement will not increase above 18.9% for the class A
notes and 16.0%
for the class B notes during the pro-rata paydown period. The
class B note is
also sensitive to increases in defaults and decreases in
recovery rates with a
AAAsf rating. This is a variation from the Global Consumer ABS
Rating Criteria,
as the difference between the assigned and model indicated
ratings in greater
than one notch.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis:
-loan-by-loan data provided by Macquarie Leasing as at 1
September 2016
-loss and recovery data provided by Macquarie Leasing as at 1
September 2016
-transaction documentation provided by Allen & Overy, the
issuer's counsel.
The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Courtney Miller
Associate Director
Phone +612 8256 0347
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000 Australia
Secondary Analyst
Brenden Asplin
Associate Director
Phone +612 8256 0340
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
Phone +612 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 01 Sep
2016)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Global Consumer ABS Rating Criteria (pub. 19 Aug 2016)
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016)
here
Related Research
Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global
Structured
Finance Transactions
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013211
ABS Due Diligence Form 15E 1
here
?pr_id=1013211&flm_nm=15e_1013211_1.pdf
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001