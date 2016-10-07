(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Norway's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook.
The issue ratings on Norway's senior unsecured bonds have also
been affirmed at
'AAA'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the
Short-Term Foreign
Currency and Local Currency IDRs at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Norway's ratings reflect the strength of the sovereign balance
sheet, very high
income per capita, and strong human development and governance
indicators. A
robust macroeconomic policy framework and strong buffers are
allowing the
authorities to respond to low oil prices with an expansionary
policy stance.
Low oil prices, resulting in declining investment in and lower
demand from the
oil industry have brought about a sharp slowdown in the broader
economy. At the
same time, there are tentative signs that the impact of this
shock is easing.
Quarterly GDP growth rates picked up in 1H16, while recent
survey evidence
points to an increased pace of real activity and improved
consumer confidence.
Mainland GDP (excluding oil and gas extraction and shipping)
rose by 0.3% and
0.4% qoq in 1Q16 and 2Q16 in real terms. Fitch expects mainland
GDP growth of
0.8% for 2016 as a whole. We then expect GDP growth to pick up
to 1.6% in 2017
and 2.0% in 2018. We estimate that average real growth in the
five years to 2016
has been in line with the 'AAA' median of 2%.
Lower growth and the adverse impact of the oil shock on the
non-oil economy have
led to rising unemployment. On the standardised Labour Force
Survey measure, the
unemployment rate rose to 5.0% in July this year from 3.8% at
end-2014. We
expect unemployment to peak at the current level, before easing
back over the
next two years. Unemployment remains below the peer median of
5.8% for 2016.
Recent cost and price developments point to downward pressure on
real wages and
incomes. The krone's depreciation in 2014 and 2015 pushed up
import prices,
leading to a rise in inflation beyond the central bank's target.
We expect
inflation on the harmonised HICP measure to average 4.1% this
year before
falling back to 2.1% by 2018, as the impact of the depreciation
drops out of the
annual inflation rate and with levels of real activity still
below potential
easing inflationary pressures.
House price inflation on an annual basis slowed in 4Q15 and
1Q16, but the growth
rate has picked up since, reaching 9.1% in August (with a marked
dispersion
across the country, with oil-producing regions still seeing
price declines).
Household debt as a share of disposable income reached 215% at
end-2015, the
highest level on record. Low interest rates imply that
households' interest
burden remains at historically low levels.
Growth in credit to households has been stable, but growth in
credit to
corporates has slowed since 3Q15. Overall, the credit to GDP
ratio has increased
to 194% of GDP in 2Q16 from 192.6% a year earlier. Norway
currently has a score
of '2' (indicating moderate risk) on Fitch's Macro-Prudential
Indicator (MPI)
scale ranging from '1' (low risk) to '3' (high risk), and is one
of only five
out of 24 countries in the 'AAA' or 'AA' categories with a MPI
score of 2. Fitch
assesses credit growth and household debt as latent risks to
sovereign
creditworthiness, given the size and absorptive capacity of
Norway's fiscal
buffers. Bank asset quality is good, with the ratio of
non-performing loans very
low (1.2% at 1Q16 according to IMF data) even after the oil
price shock.
The Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) has proposed a
tightening of
regulations on residential mortgage lending. The FSA proposes a
tightening of
the existing amortisation requirement, and the introduction of a
debt-to-income
limit of 5x gross annual income. Moreover, the amount of new
loans for which
banks could waive regulations (currently 10% of new loans) would
be removed or
retained at a lower level of 4%. The Ministry of Finance will
respond to the
proposals by year-end, with a view to their introduction from
January.
The Ministry of Finance presented its budget proposal for 2017
on October 6. The
budget proposal envisages a non-oil structural deficit
NOK225.6bn for 2017
(around 7% of total GDP). This is 3% of the forecast market
value of the
Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF), and so consistent with the fiscal
rule, which
limits the non-oil deficit to 4% of the SWF. Ministry estimates
suggest that the
budget will provide a stimulus of around 0.4 percentage points
to the economy.
The budget proposal includes a moderate net cut in taxes
amounting to NOK2.8bn
(around 0.1% of total GDP). Fitch forecasts that the
government's budget plans
will translate in a decline in the general government surplus to
3.5% of GDP by
2018.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Norway a score equivalent to a
rating of 'AAA'
on the Long-term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final LT FC IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch judges Norway's credit profile as solid, implying that
negative rating
action in the near term is unlikely. However, the following
factors could,
individually or collectively, put downward pressure on the
ratings:
-Risks to financial stability deriving from a severe
macroeconomic shock, which
would be amplified by excessive credit growth or household
indebtedness.
-A substantial erosion of Norway's sovereign and external
balance sheet
strengths over the medium term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Brent oil prices will average USD42p/b this
year, USD45p/b in
2017 and USD 55p/b in 2018.
Fitch assumes that the Norwegian government will continue to
adhere to its
fiscal policy rule.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Kit Ling Yeung
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1527
Committee Chairperson
Charles Seville
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0277
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
