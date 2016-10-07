(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, October 07 (Fitch) 惠譽國際信用評等公司今日授予花旗(台灣)商業銀行(花旗(台灣))的個別實力評等(VR)為 ‘bbb+’，同時確認該行長期外幣發行人違約評等(IDR)及國內長期評等分別為 ‘A’及 ‘AA+(twn)’。評等展望穩定。詳細的評等結果列示於新聞稿末。 此評等行動係根據惠譽對該行最終母公司花旗集團(A/展望穩定/a)的評等結果，詳惠譽於2016年6月15日於www.fitchratings.com公佈之新聞稿 ‘Correction: Fitch Affirms Citigroup’s Long-Term IDR at ’A’; Outlooks Stable’。 評等理由 發行人違約評等、國內評等與支援評等 花旗(台灣)的長期發行人違約評等與支援評等‘1’係反映其母公司花旗銀行(A+/展望穩定/a；花旗集團核心子公司)於必要時支援花旗(台灣)的可能性極高。花旗(台灣 )的發行人違約評等與花旗銀行的個別實力評等一致，兩者之評等展望亦相同，乃基於花旗(台灣) 在花旗集團的全球銀行業務範疇中扮演核心角色，以及在風險管理、品牌共享與全球網絡等方面的高度整合。花旗(台灣)是該集團在亞太區域提供流動性並貢獻盈餘的主要子公司之 一。 如同花旗集團其他多數國際子公司，花旗(台灣) 亦未列為集團重要的法人機構(Material Legal Entity)之一。花旗集團與其他國際性銀行公佈清算相關計畫將持續演變，包含決定MLE與計算內部所有損失吸收能力(total loss-absorbing capacity, TLAC)等。因此，隨著有關細節的確定，惠譽可能重新評估集團與子公司的關聯性。 個別實力評等(VR) 花旗(台灣)的個別實力評等反映該行具備利基的市場地位，維持穩健並可持續獲利，以及相較其風險體質而言健全的風險緩衝。此乃基於該行管理階層良好的執行力，結合全球平台 與品牌認知，在國內市場持續創造優於同業平均的獲利水準。花旗(台灣)提供跨境金融、現金管理、貿易融資，以及購併財務顧問等服務，並將創新財富管理與信用卡產品引進台灣 ，為該行的利基策略打下紮實基礎。 花旗(台灣)2016年上半年的資產報酬率穩定在1%，乃基於該行財富管理業務、信用卡以及衍生性商品等其非利息收入的創造能力維持強健，相較之下同業平均資產報酬率為0 .65%。減損放款比率由2014年底的1.3%增加至2016年上半年底的1.6%，然而該行充沛的放款損失吸收提存應有助吸收經濟成長低迷所造成之信用成本的增加。花 旗(台灣)的內部資本創造能力良好，有助其維持高於同業平均的資本水準。該行的惠譽核心資本比率由2015年底的12.4%降至2016年上半年底的11.3%，主因其發 放股利所致。受評同業2016年上半年底的惠譽核心資本比率中位數約為10.1%。 評等敏感性 發行人違約評等、國內評等與支援評等 母公司提供花旗(台灣)所需之支援的能力和意願若有任何改變，將連帶影響花旗(台灣)的發行人違約評等與支援評等。花旗(台灣)評等亦與集團清算相關計畫之發展有緊密關聯 ，該計畫的確立將可能導致花旗(台灣)發行人違約評等以母公司個別實力評等為基準向下調降。 個別實力評等(VR) 若花旗(台灣)可多元發展並強化其市場地位與較高評等同業相當，個別實力評等將可能調升。然而，若該行過度成長或承擔風險，尤其是高風險高報酬之無擔保個人放款，造成其資 本或風險體質顯著弱化，個別實力評等則將可能調降。 評等結果列示如下: 花旗(台灣)商業銀行： 長期外幣IDR確認為‘A’，展望穩定； 短期外幣IDR確認為‘F1’； 國內長期評等確認為‘AA+(twn)’ ，展望穩定； 國內短期評等確認為‘F1+(twn)’； 個別實力評等(VR)授予為‘bbb+’ 支援評等確認為‘1’。 註：此為中文譯本，若與原英文版本有任何出入，請以英文版為主。 Contact: Primary Analyst Cherry Huang, CFA Director +886 2 8175 7603 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Contact: Primary Analyst Cherry Huang, CFA Director +886 2 8175 7603 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Jenifer Chou Director +886 2 8175 7605 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com 編輯附註：惠譽國內評等係依該市場需求或於主權評等相對較低的國家中，提供各受評機構相對信用品質指標。該國國內信用風險最低者，其評等為'AAA'，該國其餘受評機構或 債券之評等即以此作為相對衡量基準。國內評等主要提供予該國市場之國內投資人參考使用，並加註受評機構所屬國家的專屬標記以茲識別，如'AAA(twn)'即為台灣之國內 評等。因此，不同國家之國內評等無法跨國比較。 Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here 