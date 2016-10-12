(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, October 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Tereos Union
de Cooperatives Agricoles a Capital Variable's (Tereos) minimum
of EUR100m
planned tap of its existing EUR400m senior unsecured notes due
2023 an expected
rating of 'BB(EXP)'. The bond is being issued through Tereos
Finance Groupe 1.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to
information already received.
Fitch does not expect the proposed issuance to have significant
impact on
Tereos' credit profile as the company will use most of the
proceeds to refinance
more expensive bank facilities. If not all of the proceeds are
used for
refinancing, a potential - although likely limited - increase in
gross leverage
could be offset by greater financial flexibility due to a
lowered interest
burden. Furthermore, this will help further diversify the
group's sources of
funding and extend average debt maturity.
The IDR of Tereos continues to reflect its weak credit metrics,
which likely
bottomed out in the financial year ended 31 March 2016 (FY16),
as well as a
strong business profile. The company maintains a strong market
position,
supported by well-invested assets, access to some of the
higher-yielding
sugarbeet regions in Europe and growing diversification in terms
of geography
and raw materials. The cooperative ownership profile of Tereos
also contributes
to its conservative financial policies.
KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR THE NOTES:
According to the bond documentation, the minimum of EUR500m
(existing EUR400m
plus tap issue of minimum EUR100m) senior unsecured notes due
2023 and the
EUR500m senior unsecured notes due 2020, both issued by Tereos
Finance Groupe 1,
rank pari passu in the group's debt structure. They are
guaranteed on an
unsecured basis by Tereos, and are therefore subject to
structural subordination
not only to debt at Tereos Sugar France (TSF) but also at
Tereos's 78%-owned
subsidiary Tereos Internacional (TI). TI's debt is non-recourse
to TSF's assets;
therefore we exclude it from the amount of debt ranking above
the senior
unsecured notes in the payment waterfall in case of default.
However, due to cross-default provisions linking the debt of
TI's subsidiaries,
TI, TSF and Tereos, the rating on Tereos's senior unsecured
notes depends not
only on the probability of default of TSF and Tereos and the
potential level of
debt ranking ahead of them, but also on TI's probability of
default.
Due to the strong linkages between TSF, Tereos and TI, the
senior unsecured note
rating is derived from the consolidated group's IDR of 'BB'.
Usually, for
issuers rated in the 'BB' category (a transitional territory
between
investment-grade and highly speculative), prior-ranking debt
constituting
2x-2.5x EBITDA indicates a high likelihood of subordination and
lower recoveries
for unsecured debt.
As we expect a recovery in EBITDA from the sugarbeet business,
we believe the
level of senior secured (or other form of prior-ranking) debt
leverage at TSF is
unlikely to rise beyond 2.0x within the next three years. We
believe TSF (or
Tereos) is unlikely to increase its debt ranking prior to the
notes to support
other group entities. In addition, existing committed debt
ranking ahead of the
senior unsecured notes relate to TSF's EUR400m revolving credit
facility (RCF),
which exclusively funds working capital needs throughout the
year. Based on the
company's historical intra-year working capital needs, average
intra-year
outstanding RCF amounts are unlikely to rise beyond 2.0x TSF's
EBITDA. Therefore
the senior unsecured notes are rated at the same level as the
group's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR THE IDR
Strong Business Profile
The IDR is underpinned by Tereos's strong business profile for
the 'BB'
category, both in operational scope and position in commodity
markets with
potential for long-term growth. Due to its strong market shares
and cost
competitiveness, we expect the group to benefit from a post-2017
deregulated
European sweeteners market. Geographic and product
diversification as well as
efforts to increase efficiency also support Tereos's business
risk profile.
Successful Diversification
Tereos's diversification into the highly cost-competitive
Brazilian sugar market
and into starch and sweeteners through TI (accounted for 67% of
FY16 group
EBITDA) should increase resilience against the current commodity
down-cycle.
TI's contribution to the group's EBITDA increased 19% yoy in
FY16, supported by
increased production capacity and efficiency measures taken over
the past few
years in both the sugarcane and the starch and sweeteners
divisions. Fitch
expects further EBITDA growth over the next four years, even
after taking into
account commodity price volatility.
Although the company's starch and sweeteners unit revenues and
profits (21% of
FY16 group EBITDA), benefitted from low raw materials and energy
costs as well
as higher ethanol prices in Europe in FY16, they remain exposed
to a challenging
European starch and sweetener market environment characterised
by stagnating
demand and production overcapacity. However, the unit should see
lower
volatility as a result of ongoing cost savings and efficiency
measures, improved
raw materials and geographical diversification (in Brazil and
Asia) as well as
an increased sales mix towards higher-margin products.
European Sugar Price Adjustment
Similar to other European sugar processors, Tereos's European
sugarbeet business
has suffered a sharp contraction in profitability in the last
few years. Its
EBITDA dropped in FY16 to EUR146m, which is less than a third of
its FY13 level,
following a steep decline in EU quota sugar prices largely
linked to the
intervention of the European Commission in 2013.
Positively, European prices are on a recovery path due to the
sector's cutback
in production, leading to a rapid drop in stock-to-use ratios
and supporting our
expectation that in FY17 and FY18 the sugarbeet division's
EBITDA should
improve. We expect European sugar prices to decrease again in
FY19 as they
eventually converge with international prices, with the removal
of the quota
regime in September 2017. This reflects Fitch's conservative
assumption that,
while international prices have significantly recovered since
mid-2015, they are
unlikely to grow sustainably beyond the high level that should
be reached by the
European prices in FY17-FY18.
European Sugar Exports
European sugar processors currently are unable to compensate low
prices with
increases in sales volumes due to stagnant European demand and
regulatory
constraints on foreign exports until September 2017. However, as
the
third-largest sugarbeet player in Europe, Tereos should, once
the cap is lifted,
benefit from its ability to source increased volumes of
sugarbeet from some of
the most efficient farmers in Europe and expand its sales
volumes in Europe and
via exports. This volume increase should allow it to largely
compensate the
adverse impact on its profits (from FY19) from the likely price
reduction. As a
result, we project an only mild reduction of EBITDA from
Tereos's sugarbeet
operations in FY19 from previous year.
Expected Profit Rebound
We believe that the FY16 results represent the company's lowest
EBITDA point in
the current cycle and expect a profit rebound on the back of a
recovery in sugar
prices and efforts to enhance competitiveness in sugar
processing (both in
Europe and in Brazil). The group's Q117 results point to this
direction. We also
expect growing profit contribution from the starch and
sweeteners business, due
to a better product mix, larger capacity and higher industrial
efficiency.
We expect Tereos's underlying profitability, measured as readily
marketable
inventories (RMI)-adjusted EBITDA/gross profit (thus eliminating
price
fluctuations), to improve from FY17. Additionally, once the
current volume
constraints in its sugarbeet division are removed, underlying
profitability
should gradually recover to pre-FY14 levels of above 40% (26% in
FY16).
Expected Improvement of Credit Metrics
Tereos's RMI-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) gross leverage
rose to 6.1x in
FY16 (FY15: 5.0x) as a result of reduced FFO and RMI value. TI's
gross leverage,
on the other hand, started to improve to 6.3x from 7.5x during
the same period,
due to recovering profitability.
Although these levels are not consistent with the current IDR,
we expect
Tereos's credit metrics to improve from FY17 on a combination of
a modest upturn
in commodity prices, an increase in sugar export volumes and
overall a
strengthened business profile. We expect free cash flow (FCF) to
turn neutral to
positive from FY19 on a sustained basis and RMI-adjusted FFO
gross leverage to
decrease to around 4.0x in FY18, consistent with levels for a
'BB' rating.
Adequate Financial Flexibility
Tereos's weak credit metrics is partially mitigated by adequate
financial
flexibility. The latter is supported by strict financial
discipline in
shareholder distributions and M&A spending, adequate liquidity
management and
healthy RMI-adjusted FFO fixed charge cover throughout the
commodity down-cycle.
In the low sugar price environment, cooperative owners have
demonstrated their
financial support to Tereos by accepting a sharp reduction in
price complements
(which Fitch treats as dividends) to EUR5m paid cash in FY15 and
EUR2m in FY16
from EUR57m in FY14. We assume these will remain subdued so long
as the
profitability of Tereos's European sugar business remains low.
Tereos's internal liquidity score, defined as unrestricted cash
plus RMI plus
accounts receivables divided by total current liabilities,
improved to 1.1x in
FY16 from 0.7x in FY14 as management successfully lengthened the
group's average
debt maturity profile. This is consistent with levels for a 'BB'
rating.
Liquidity is further supported by comfortable access to
diversified sources of
external funding. We expect Tereos's RMI-adjusted fixed charge
cover to have
reached its low point in FY16 at 3.0x (TI: 2.7x) and to recover
above 4.0x from
FY18. These levels remain comfortable for the ratings.
Parent-Subsidiary Linkage
Despite limited but growing operational, financial integration
and ownership,
Tereos France's (TF) and Tereos's influential control as well as
their legal and
strategic ties with TI are very strong, making the parent and
its subsidiary
intrinsically linked.
The development of TI has been promoted by Tereos's cooperative
owners through
their financial support. This, together with Tereos's expected
increase in TI's
ownership, signals a strategy to allocate resources towards
international
diversification while enabling greater resilience against
increasingly volatile
commodity markets.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Annual increase in revenues in the mid-single digits, driven
by recovering
sugar prices (in FY17 and FY18 in Europe and, more slowly,
towards FY20
globally) and growing volumes from all of the group's businesses
- Gradual EBITDA margin improvement towards 12% in FY20 (FY16:
10%) driven by
higher capacity utilisation rates, a better product mix,
improved cost
competitiveness, and to a lesser extent, recovering
international sugar prices
- Average annual capex of approximately EUR390m between FY17 and
FY18 as the
group continues to invest in its cost base and in production
capacity, before
falling to EUR300m in FY20
- Price complements (dividends) paid to cooperative members to
remain at modest
levels.
- Mildly negative annual FCF over FY16-FY18, before turning
consistently
positive from FY19.
- Minor M&A disbursements including outflow for the planned
minority buy-out at
TI in FY17
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- Strengthening of profitability (excluding price fluctuations),
as measured by
RMI-adjusted EBITDAR/gross profit, reflecting reasonable
capacity utilisation
rates in the sugarbeet business and overall increased efficiency
- At least neutral FCF while maintaining strict financial
discipline
- FFO gross leverage (RMI-adjusted) consistently below 3.5x at
Tereos group
level and 4.0x at TI level.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Inability to sustainably maintain cost savings derived from
efficiency
programmes or excessive idle capacity in different market
segments, leading to
RMI-adjusted EBITDAR/gross profit remaining weak
- Inability to return consolidated FFO to approximately USD0.5bn
(FY16:
USD0.3bn) and to improve profitability and cash flow generation
- Reduced financial flexibility as reflected in FFO fixed charge
cover
(RMI-adjusted) falling below 3.0x,
- FFO gross leverage (RMI-adjusted) above 4.5x at Tereos group
level (5.0x at TI
level) on a sustained level
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 7 June 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Leases: Fitch adjusted the debt by adding a multiple of 6x of
yearly operating
lease expense related to long-term assets (EUR38m for FY16). The
multiple of 6x
reflects operating lease expenses related to the group's
Brazilian operations.
RMI: Fitch calculates Tereos's and TI's financial ratios by
excluding the debt
and the interest costs used to finance those RMIs for which the
agency has
reasonable assurance from management that they are protected
against price risk.
In FY16 Fitch judged EUR334m of Tereos's inventories as readily
marketable,
based on EUR595m of inventories of finished products. Therefore
Fitch adjusted
the group's debt and gross cash interest down by EUR334m and
EUR29m
respectively.
Factoring: Fitch views the group's factoring programme as an
alternative to
secured debt, and therefore adjusts Tereos's FY16 total debt by
the amount of
receivables sold and derecognised at end-FY16 (EUR128m). Fitch
has also
decreased the group's working capital inflow (included in
Fitch's FCF
calculation) by the year-on-year increase in outstanding
factoring funding at
closing, i.e. EUR31.5m. Cash flow from financing (excluded from
Fitch's FCF
calculation) has been increased by the same amount.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
