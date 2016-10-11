(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed JSC
Silknet's Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Stable Outlook.
The agency also expanded the downgrade trigger to 3x funds from
operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage, from 2.5x, due to significantly
lower FX risks
after Silknet's successful refinancing of all its FX-denominated
debt into local
currency in September 2016.
Silknet is the incumbent fixed-line telecoms operator in
Georgia, holding
sustainably strong market positions of above 40% in both
fixed-voice and
broadband services. Voice revenue is falling, but it has
long-term growth
prospects in broadband, and generates stable cash flow from a
growing subscriber
base. The lack of significant mobile operations is a strategic
weakness, as is
its small absolute scale - Silknet services fewer than 375,000
fixed lines and
it generated GEL55m (about USD24m) EBITDA in 2015.
Silknet's liquidity is weak as it relies on uncommitted
facilities from its
relationship bank to regularly re-finance its amortising debt,
so far without
disruption. Refinancing risk is mitigated by moderate leverage -
we project it
to remain at or below 2x FFO-adjusted net leverage (1.6x at
end-2015). The
company's corporate governance has been weak, but recent changes
suggest it is
on track to improve.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Incumbent Positions Outside Tbilisi
Silknet benefits from its strong position as the incumbent
fixed-line telecoms
provider across most of Georgia's territory, with the notable
exception of the
capital, Tbilisi, and some other large cities. The company was
relatively late
to realise the potential of broadband services. Competitors have
taken a
significant broadband market share as they rolled out their own
infrastructure
and have been able to cherry-pick the most commercially
attractive locations,
typically in large cities.
We expect Silknet to defend its market position. Its advantage
of being able to
offer almost nationwide ADSL coverage across its existing
fixed-line franchise
will be supported by significant investments in new fibre
infrastructure.
Competition is typically less intense outside large cities, and
the lower-speed
ADSL-based service remains competitive in those areas.
The company's large fixed-line franchise and extensive copper
infrastructure has
allowed it to rapidly develop its broadband subscriber base
despite its late
start and become the largest broadband operator in Georgia. In
June 2016 the
company controlled 45% of fixed lines and 61% of fixed voice
revenues in the
country; its subscriber and revenue broadband market shares were
40% and 41%,
respectively.
Revenue Growth Challenges
We expect Silknet's revenue growth to remain sluggish, at low-
to
mid-single-digit percentages. The traditional fixed-line voice
segment is in
structural decline, which is likely to continue. This segment
accounted for 20%
of Silknet's 2015 revenue, and its double-digit contraction
significantly weighs
on the total. Fixed-to-mobile substitution is likely to continue
unabated, as
customers can typically obtain better pricing options on
mobile-to-mobile calls.
Broadband and pay-TV services remain key growth drivers.
However, their
contribution is only likely to offset voice decline and keep
revenue growth
slightly positive. Subscriber broadband growth has significantly
slowed in
Georgia since 2014. Potential revenue growth from upselling
bundled services
and market share gains is likely to be limited, due to continued
competition and
relatively limited consumer purchasing power outside the large
cities.
Revenue growth in the Georgian telecoms market has slowed to
single-digit
percentages and we believe acceleration is unlikely. Revenue
from the
still-expanding broadband and pay-TV segments grew by only 2.7%
yoy and 8.1%
yoy, respectively, in 2Q16, compared with 18.0% yoy and 21.3%
yoy growth,
respectively, in 2Q15, according to data from the regulator.
Slower organic
growth may lead to intensified price competition, as smaller
companies tend to
become more disruptive if they are unable to achieve meaningful
expansion of
their subscriber base.
Low GDP Per Capita Constrains Growth
Relatively low GDP per capita of USD3,249 (at market exchange
rates in 2015) in
Georgia is likely to constrain revenue growth and efforts to
increase an average
telecom bill through offering premium-quality services at a
higher price.
The current moderate broadband subscriber penetration level of
close to 50% of
households in Georgia suggests some longer-term subscriber
growth potential.
However, year-on-year subscriber growth had already slowed to 6%
at end-1H16,
with revenue growth lagging behind due to price competition. Key
urban areas
have already been covered, while less populated areas are less
affluent than the
national average.
Fibre Improving Competitiveness; Execution Risks
The company's strategy of rapid fibre development will improve
its competitive
position. We believe Silknet's plans to achieve ARPU growth from
the existing
customer base may be more challenging.
Silknet plans to continue to make significant fibre investments,
which would
allow it to achieve network quality parity with its key
broadband competitors,
which typically operate proprietary fibre networks. Silknet's
ability to offer
ADSL service on its legacy copper network give it the advantage
of quick
subscriber coverage, but fibre peers can offer higher-speed,
better-quality
broadband connections.
Improving network quality will come at a price. There is a risk
that investments
may not be quickly recouped from higher, incremental revenue.
The management
considers the current ADSL customer base likely to migrate to a
better-quality
fibre service, and that customers are more likely to pay more
for higher
connection speeds, while increasingly taking up pay-TV that
would further
increase ARPUs. We believe some positive traction is likely;
however, the mass
market is extremely price sensitive in Georgia and competition
remains intense.
Size Limits Efficiency Gains, Funding Options
The company's small absolute size is likely to be a drag on its
efforts to
improve profitability. It will also be a limiting factor for its
funding
options. Its small operational size of fewer than 375,000 fixed
lines may hamper
its ability to achieve economies of scale on a par with larger
peers. Silknet's
small scale may also hamper access to international financial
markets.
Mobile Lack a Strategic Disadvantage
Silknet does not have any significant mobile operations, which
we view as a
strategic disadvantage. It may face more intense competition
from Magticom,
Georgia's only quad-play-enabled operator. Magticom, the largest
mobile operator
in the country, recently entered the fixed-line broadband
segment by acquiring
Caucasus Online, the second-largest broadband operator and
Silknet's key rival.
Silknet has a portfolio of mobile frequencies, including for LTE
services, but
organic mobile development would entail significant execution
risks and be
likely to weigh on financial results and leverage. The Georgian
mobile market is
highly competitive, with third entrant Vimpelcom struggling to
stabilise its
EBITDA margin at above 20% despite controlling almost 25% of the
subscriber base
- which does not leave many opportunities for a new potential
entrant. Fitch
would treat Silknet's acquisition of an existing mobile operator
as an event
risk.
Gradual Margin Improvement Helped By Cost Optimisation
Silknet intends to remain focused on cost optimisation, leading
to gradual
profitability improvement. It spun off some non-core service
operations,
including network repair and subscriber installations, into
ServiceNet LLC in
2015. It concurrently entered into a long-term contract with
ServiceNet, aiming
to achieve a 5% cost saving on these services. The spin-off is
likely to result
in higher reported EBITDA and capex as some costs previously
treated as
operating may now be capitalised, but this should only have a
minor impact on
free cash flow.
Evolving Corporate Governance
Silknet is a subsidiary of Silk Road Group, a diversified group
with assets in
Georgia's transport, trading, real estate, retail and banking
sectors. The group
is ultimately majority controlled by Mr. Ramishvili, a
Georgian-born individual,
and two other individuals, through a number of holding
companies. Silknet's
corporate governance situation is evolving as the company is
establishing formal
procedures to increase transparency and introduce some checks on
shareholders'
access to the company's cash flows, with some important steps
already taken.
Silknet has a history of upstreaming cash to shareholders
through large loans
that were later set off against equity. It also effectively
guaranteed some debt
of its sister companies. The company expects these practices to
be stopped.
Silknet made amendments to its charter of incorporation in July
2016 to impose
restrictions on dividend distributions and related-party
transactions. We view
these amendments as positive, although shareholders retain the
ability to
reverse most of them. Board practices are somewhat informal,
with no independent
directors.
Moderate Leverage, Improving Cash-Flow Generation
Leverage was moderate at 1.6x FFO-adjusted net leverage and 1.7x
net debt/EBITDA
at end-2015. We expect FFO-adjusted leverage to remain at or
below 2x in the
medium to long term. FFO was boosted in 2015 by significant
one-off IRU
proceeds, which are likely to decline. We therefore project
FFO-adjusted net
leverage to rise in 2016 but not to exceed 2x. Leverage may come
under pressure
from an ambitious investment programme unless accompanied by
significant EBITDA
growth from wider fibre take-up and improved market share.
We project Silknet's pre-dividend cash flow to start gradually
increasing,
helped by an ongoing focus on improving cost efficiency, modest
revenue growth
and lower corporate profit tax in Georgia. We do not expect the
company's capex
to exceed 25% of revenue on average across 2016-2019.
Modest FX Risks
Silknet's FX risks are modest and primarily relate to operating
expenses and
capex, after the company successfully refinanced all its debt
into domestic
currency in September 2016 at the cost of paying slightly higher
interest. In
addition to equipment spare parts, which are almost entirely
imported, most of
its content and international interconnection costs, including
for internet
traffic, are foreign-currency denominated. We estimate that the
proportion of
Silknet's operating expenses in foreign currency is higher than
for most of its
international peers.
Stretched Liquidity
Silknet does not have sufficient liquidity to repay its
amortising debt of
slightly above GEL15m a year. The company heavily relies on Bank
of Georgia
(BB-/Stable), by far the largest creditor and key relationship
bank, for
refinancing. Silknet had a GEL217m credit line with this bank at
end-2015, but
this facility is uncommitted. High refinancing risk is somewhat
mitigated by
Silknet's moderate leverage.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Silknet
include:
- a significant reduction in cash flow from IRU, leading to
weaker 2016 FFO than
in 2015;
- low- to mid-single-digit percentage organic revenue growth in
2016-2019;
- low corporate profit tax after tax reforms in Georgia;
- a sharp one-off improvement in the reported 2016 EBITDA
margin, due to the
spin-off of ServiceNet in 2015; and
- capex at around 25% of revenues on average across 2016-2019.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- improved FCF generation, alongside stable operating
performance, comfortable
liquidity and a track record of improved corporate governance.
Negative: developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- leverage rising to and sustainably above 3x FFO-adjusted net
leverage without
a clear path for deleveraging; and
- a rise in corporate governance risks due to, among other
things, related-party
transactions or upstreaming loans to shareholders.
