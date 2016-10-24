(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 24 (Fitch) Five Saudi Arabian banks stand out,
demonstrating
particular strengths in the face of the country's increasingly
tough operating
environment, Fitch Ratings says. These banks achieve 'a-'
standalone Viability
Ratings (VR), which are higher than the 'bbb+' score we assign
to the country's
operating environment. The remaining six Saudi Arabian banks
rated by us all
have VRs either at or below 'bbb+'.
National Commercial Bank (NCB) is the country's leading
corporate bank and
second largest in retail. The strength of its franchise delivers
earnings
metrics that are among the strongest in the sector and a strong
retail franchise
also supports a low-cost funding base and strong liquidity.
Banque Saudi Fransi's low risk appetite, with its conservative
underwriting
standards, supports the bank's strong asset quality indicators.
We expect the
operating environment to eventually weigh on these ratios but,
in our opinion,
any deterioration should be less pronounced than for peers,
reflecting the
bank's conservative approach to risk. As a result, its capital
buffers should
hold up better.
Different aspects of the financial profiles of Saudi British
Bank (SABB), SAMBA
Financial Group and Al Rahji Bank drive these banks' VRs above
the operating
environment. SABB achieves consistently strong profitability and
core earnings
generation and its earnings mix is well diversified across
retail and corporate
banking. The bank achieves a good mix of interest and fee-based
income. Strong
internal capital generation helps to maintain a sound capital
base.
SAMBA's capital buffers are well above peers' and regulatory
requirements,
reflecting the bank's asset mix where the loan book is small and
the stockpile
of domestic government securities is considerable. This also
drives strong and
stable liquidity metrics in spite of public-sector deposit
withdrawals.
Al Rajhi Bank's funding profile is particularly strong. It is
the country's
leading retail bank, its deposits are both low cost and stable
and concentration
risk, which affects most Saudi Arabian banks, is low compared to
peers'. The
bank's low funding costs also explain the bank's profitability
metrics, which
are the highest in the sector, while more favourable regulatory
capital
treatment of retail lending drives strong capital ratios.
The 11 Fitch-rated banks operate almost entirely in the domestic
market - the
only notable exception being NCB whose Turkish subsidiary
represents 11% of
consolidated assets - and the lack of geographic diversification
means the banks
are directly affected by the country's economic slowdown and
tougher business
conditions. The Outlook for Saudi Arabia's sovereign rating is
Negative in line
with our expectations that the government's balance sheet will
weaken further
and the general government deficit will remain high during the
closing months of
2016 and 2017.
We forecast a sharp fall in GDP growth to 0.9% in 2016 and 1.1%
in 2017, weak
compared with 3.5% achieved in 2015. The economy is highly
reliant on
hydrocarbon revenues, which account for 39% of GDP and 74% of
government
revenue. Sustained higher oil prices would boost economic growth
but our
forecast is for a gradual recovery in oil prices to USD55/barrel
by 2018. The
economy is still highly reliant on government spending,
currently being cut, and
efforts to diversify revenues, part of the government's 'Vision
2030' plan, will
take time to feed through. The sovereign recently tapped the
international
markets for its first bond.
A review of the Saudi Arabian banking sector was published
today, available by
clicking on the link below.
Contact:
Andrew Parkinson
Director, Financial Institutions
+44 203 530 1420
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Redmond Ramsdale
Senior Director, Financial Institutions
+971 4424 1202
Janine Dow
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
