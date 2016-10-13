(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'B+'
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) assigned to Sprint Corporation (Sprint) and its
wholly owned
subsidiaries Sprint Communications Inc. and Clearwire
Communications LLC. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the
end of the
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Increased 2.5GHz Portfolio Transparency
The affirmation reflects Sprint's expected offering of up to
$3.5 billion in
wireless spectrum-backed notes with varying maturities. The
notes are being
issued pursuant to a $7 billion program establish for this
structure. Fitch
expects the spectrum-backed notes program will inject
substantial liquidity into
Sprint with proceeds from this offering used for general
corporate purposes
including upcoming senior notes maturities. Sprint plans to
contribute 2.5 GHz
licenses and 1.9 GHz licenses representing approximately 14% of
Sprint total
spectrum holdings on a MHz-pops basis. The spectrum portfolio is
currently
utilized by approximately 77% of all of Sprint's 2.5 GHz enabled
sites and
approximately 33% of Sprint's 1.9 GHz enabled sites.
The affirmation of Sprint's issue ratings considers that while
the expected
securitization carves out a material portion of spectrum, Fitch
believes the
improved transparency with Sprint's 2.5 GHz spectrum portfolio
has allowed Fitch
to increase the underlying asset value estimate relative to our
prior recovery
analysis for Sprint. Fitch incorporated discussion and market
values provided by
third party consultants along with comparable sales and auction
data. Fitch's
revised recovery valuation also reflects the uncertainties
related to a
distressed market transaction by appyling an applicable
discount. Consequently,
Fitch believes the Recovery Ratings on the loan and bond
instrument ratings have
not changed within Sprint's capital structure including an
average recovery
expectation ('RR4' = 31%-50%) for the senior notes.
SoftBank Support Key
Fitch's rating of Sprint is primarily supported by the material
benefit Sprint's
IDR receives from SoftBank's tangible support, which essentially
sets a floor to
the rating at 'B+'. Additionally, Fitch does not perceive
SoftBank's support
toward Sprint as having changed or lessened. The Mobility
Leasing Solutions LLC
(MLS) structure combined with the network equipment sale
leaseback and unsecured
bridge facility, which are more short-term oriented, leverages
SoftBank's
extensive and deep financial relationships have been a credit
positive injecting
substantial liquidity thus, demonstrating further tangible
support of Sprint.
Fitch views the operational and strategic linkages are
moderately strong given
the operational and strategic business oversight while the legal
linkages are
weak given the lack of any guarantees provided to existing
debtholders.
Weak Standalone Profile
Fitch views Sprint's standalone rating as 'B-' and expects the
rating will
remain weak for an extended period due to the time required to
address the
numerous executional and operational challenges. As such, Sprint
has focused
significant attention on raising liquidity through several
sources to fund these
operating deficits and upcoming debt maturities. Rating concerns
would increase
if Sprint's operational improvements do not materialize or fall
short of
expectations during the next 18-24 months since material
continued operating
deficits would require further significant increases in debt
through asset
monetizations or secured debt beyond FY2017. Consequently, Fitch
believes some
risks would exist that at a future date SoftBank could reassess
its level of
support if the turnaround strategy does not gain sufficient
traction.
Substantial Maturity Wall
Sprint's upcoming maturities are substantial. Thus, the proposed
wireless
spectrum-backed notes financing is a critical piece and is
expected to serve as
a longer-dated financing to begin addressing Sprint's maturity
wall. Debt
maturities, during the next three years total approximately
$8.4 billion,
including $3.6 billion, $1.7 billion and $3.1 billion in fiscal
2016, 2017 and
2018, respectively. Debt maturities include notes and credit
facilities only and
exclude network leaseco, MLS-2, capital leases and other
obligations. The $2.2
billion of network leaseco debt matures in staggered, unequal
amounts through
January 2018 with the first principal payment of approximately
$300 million due
in March 2017.
Beyond FY2018, maturities total in excess of $10 billion during
the next four
years. A failure to execute on current strategic plans to
improve the cash
generation and position the company to reduce debt materially
over the long term
increases the risk that Sprint's capital structure becomes
unsustainable.
Expectations are that Sprint will address the revolving credit
facility maturity
in the coming months before the revolver becomes current. Fitch
also anticipates
the bridge facility will no longer be required once Sprint
successfully
completes the initial tranche of wireless spectrum-backed notes.
Key Operational Trends
Sprint faces several challenges, including ongoing operating
deficits,
significant execution risk surrounding Sprint's numerous
strategic initiatives
and operational trends. The competitive intensity and market
maturity within the
wireless industry along with the much stronger financial
profiles and good
execution of its peers only serve to amplify this risk. The
operational
imperatives include cost structure, network, gross addition
share, post-paid
churn and brand. Sprint has seen improvement and stabilization
within its
operating profile through cost reduction efforts, improvement in
network
performance, stabilization of post-paid gross addition share
while improving
post-paid handset mix and reducing post-paid churn.
Given recent operating results, Fitch expects that Sprint is on
track to at
least modestly grow revenues in fiscal 2016 but will need to
sustain the
momentum in light of the aggressive competition and promotional
service plans
that begin to roll-off over time. Thus, while current progress
is encouraging,
substantial work remains as negative consumer brand perceptions
and the
competitive environment present significant headwinds.
Right Sizing Cost Structure
Sprint's top operational priority is right sizing the cost
structure to improve
the cash generation of the company. During the second fiscal
quarter 2015,
Sprint announced plans to reduce at least $2 billion in costs on
a run rate
basis by the end of fiscal 2016. The current cash cost to
achieve is expected to
be $1 billion, split equally between operational expenses and
capital
expenditures with most restructuring costs occurring in FY2016.
Fitch believes
the company has relatively good line of sight and is on track to
achieve $2
billion or more of exit run savings by the end of fiscal 2016.
Fitch believes
further cost reduction opportunities will continue after this
current program
end resulting in further cash restructuring charges.
Network Performance Gap Closing
Through SoftBank's technical support, Sprint has significantly
improved the
performance of the LTE network with improved reliability,
capacity and speed
through its triband spectrum deployment (1.9GHz, 800MHz, and
2.5GHz),
two-channel (2x20 MHz) carrier aggregation utilizing the 2.5GHz
band and smart
antenna technology. As part of these upgrades, Sprint has
increased its network
densification of 2.5 GHz spectrum to approximately 200 million
POPs. Sprint is
also in the process of deploying three-channel carrier
aggregation to further
boost network speeds and capacity. In order to better leverage
the improved
network performance and enable top-line growth, Sprint has
evolved its marketing
message in an effort to address the negative consumer
perceptions with Sprint's
network.
Leverage, Covenants & Guarantees
Sprint's leverage (debt / EBITDA) as of June 30, 2016 was 4.3x.
Given the
substantial distortion with financial metrics related to the
accounting for
leases and installment billing, Fitch does not view reported
EBITDA based
metrics as an accurate measure of financial risk. With
Softbank's implied
support reducing the importance of Sprint's standalone financial
position, Fitch
believes a more relevant metric to measure progress would be FCF
generation. For
fiscal 2016, Fitch anticipates a FCF deficit adjusted for net
proceeds from
device financings in the range of $500 million.
The unsecured credit facilities at Sprint benefit from upstream
unsecured
guarantees from all material subsidiaries. The credit agreement
allows
carve-outs for indebtedness composed of unsecured guarantees
that are expressly
subordinated to the credit facility. The unsecured junior
guaranteed debt is
senior to the unsecured notes at Sprint Communications Inc. and
Sprint Capital
Corporation. The unsecured senior notes at these entities are
not supported by
an upstream guarantee from the operating subsidiaries.
Sprint's vendor financing facilities are jointly and severally
borrowed by all
of the Sprint subsidiaries that guarantee its revolving credit
facility, Export
Development Canada loan and junior guaranteed notes. The
facilities additionally
benefit from parent guarantees and first priority liens on
certain network
equipment. This places the vendor facilities structurally ahead
of the unsecured
notes. The Clearwire notes benefit from a full and unconditional
guarantee by
the issuers' wholly-owned direct and indirect domestic
subsidiaries that own the
spectrum assets. In addition, Sprint Corporation and Sprint
Communications Inc.
provide an unconditional guarantee to the 2040 exchangeable
notes.
Sprint has substantial flexibility under its bond indentures and
credit
agreement to pursue additional funding through permitted
securitizations, liens
arising in connection with sale and leaseback transaction or
liens on capital
assets and inventory. The credit agreement also does not contain
any
restrictions on the total size of such agreements. Under its
bond indentures,
Sprint has a carve-out for permitted liens up to 15% of
consolidated net
tangible assets. Sprint has approximately $2.3 billion of
secured capacity after
netting the revolving facility, bridge commitments, 9.25%
debentures and Export
Development Canada loan.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within its rating case for the issuer
include:
--Post-paid gross addition share flat to FY2015;
--Post-paid churn of approximately 1.5%;
--EBIT in the lower $1 billion range;
--FY2016 FCF deficit after adjusting for net proceeds of device
financings in
the $500 million range;
--Total proceeds of up to $7 billion to be issued from the
wireless
spectrum-backed notes program;
--Sprint to maintain minimum cash of at least $2 billion over
forecast period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not view an upgrade as likely at this time given the
execution risk
around its many initiatives. Future developments that may,
individually or
collectively, lead to a positive rating action include:
--Sustained post-paid gross addition share in upper-teen range
with strong mix
of post-paid prime handset additions;
--Sustained improvement in churn to below 1.3%;
--Material positive net post-paid additions with sustained
improvement in net
porting ratios;
--Executing on guidance for long-term improvements in cost
structure;
--Sustained improvement in network operating performance;
--The improved operating trends above drive financial results
that mostly exceed
Fitch's current expectations for revenue, EBITDA, FFO, CFO, FCF
and leverage.
These improvements would lead to increased confidence and
transparency around
Sprint's ability to generate material levels of FCF in order to
reduce debt.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
--Lack of expected improvement in the operating metrics for
gross addition
share, churn, net post-paid additions, handset subscriber mix,
net porting
ratios and network operating performance that further degrades
financial
profile. Fitch would become more concerned with Sprint's ability
to effectively
compete in the marketplace if the company does not demonstrate
and sustain
material improvement in these core metrics into FY2017;
--Changes in the level or the expectations for support from
SoftBank that
materially affects the operating and financial profile of
Sprint;
--Challenges with successfully raising funds in future financing
transactions
that negatively affect Sprint's liquidity position;
--If Fitch believes Sprint will continue material deficits
beyond FY2017 that
will require Sprint to seek additional liquidity through core
asset
monetizations.
LIQUIDITY
Sprint has taken several steps during the past several months to
bolster
liquidity. As of June 30, 2016, Sprint's liquidity position was
$10.6 billion
supported by $5.1 billion of cash and short-term investments, $3
billion in
borrowing capacity under its $3.3 billion revolver that matures
in 2018 and $2.5
billion under an unsecured bridge financing facility that
matures in October
2017. In the past year, Sprint has raised $2.2 billion in
network-related
financing and completed two sale-leaseback transactions related
to iPhones with
Mobile Leasing Solutions, LLC (MLS) that provided an upfront
cash infusion in
excess of $2 billion. Fitch believes the MLS transactions are an
important step
toward creating a consistent funding source to mitigate the
negative working
capital effects associated with the leasing model.
Sprint expects to execute future sales leaseback transactions
for leased
handsets on a quarterly basis that is expected to provide $2
billion to $4
billion of funding in fiscal 2016 depending on the amount of
leasing sales.
Sprint also maintains a $4.3 billion securitization facility
that matures
November 2017. The receivables facility consists of $2 billion
for leasing, $1.3
billion installment and $1 billion service receivable sales.
Additionally,
Sprint has $1.1 billion of availability under vendor financing
agreements that
can be used toward the purchase of 2.5GHz network equipment.
FULL LIST OF RATINGS
Fitch has affirmed the ratings of Sprint Corporation and its
subsidiaries as
follows:
Sprint Corporation
--IDR at 'B+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'B+/RR4'.
Sprint Communications Inc.
--IDR at 'B+';
--Unsecured credit facility at 'BB/RR2';
--Junior guaranteed unsecured notes at 'BB/RR2';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'B+/RR4'.
Sprint Capital Corporation
--Senior unsecured notes at 'B+/RR4'.
Clearwire Communications LLC
--IDR at 'B+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB+/RR1';
--First priority senior secured notes at 'BB+/RR1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
William Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Committee Chairperson
John Culver
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Adjustments for lease and equipment installment plan
accounting differences
along with a discretionary discount to determine cash EBITDA
that was used for
the recovery analysis;
--Financial statement adjustments for adding back the portion of
off-balance
sheet receivables securitization and MLS tranche 1.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
05 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013065
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001