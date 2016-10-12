(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Taiwan's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to
'AA-' from 'A+'.
The Outlook is Stable. The issue ratings on Taiwan's senior
unsecured
local-currency bonds are also upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'. The
Country Ceiling
is revised to 'AA+' from 'AA'. The Short-Term Local-and
Foreign-Currency IDRs
have been affirmed at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of the IDRs reflects the following key rating
drivers:
Taiwan's fiscal profile has continued to steadily improve
despite the challenges
presented by lower economic growth. Real GDP growth slowed to a
mere 0.65% in
2015, yet the general government balance showed a surplus of
0.1% of GDP for the
year, the first surplus in nearly two decades. Fitch expects the
budget balance
to remain stronger than official targets in 2016, driven by
strong tax revenue
collection and prudent expenditure management. The agency
forecasts a 2016
budget deficit of 0.7% of GDP, below our prior forecast of 1.2%,
and sufficient
to keep public debt dynamics on a modest downward trajectory.
The new government, which took office in May 2016, has
maintained fiscal deficit
targets broadly consistent with the prior administration. The
proposed 2017
central government budget has set revenue growth at 1.3%,
expenditure growth at
1.1%, and a deficit target of 0.9% of GDP. Fitch forecasts a
2017 general
government deficit of 1.0%, which incorporates a central
government deficit of
0.6% of GDP (0.3pp below budget) and a small deficit at the
local government
level. Our forecast reflects the view that expenditure outturns
will be kept
below budget, a track record that Taiwan has maintained every
year since at
least 1975.
Gross general government debt (GGGD) fell to 42.8% of GDP in
2015, below the 'A'
median of 51.3%, and broadly consistent with the 'AA' category
median of 39.4%.
GGGD has fallen by nearly 5pp relative to its 2012 peak of
47.6%, facilitated by
a multi-year fiscal consolidation strategy called the "Sound
Finance Program".
Fitch expects GGGD to remain on a downward trajectory over the
2016-2018
forecast horizon, but the rate of decline will slow as the
economy faces weak
global trade volumes and lacklustre domestic demand. The agency
views fiscal
financing risk as low, reflecting an average debt maturity of
11.2 years,
average borrowing costs of 1.9%, and a debt stock denominated
entirely in local
currency.
The IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:
Taiwan's robust external finances remain its core credit
strength. The
current-account balance rose to 14.5% of GDP in 2015, the
highest recorded in
recent history, and the agency expects a broadly similar outturn
in 2016. A
structural current-account surplus has facilitated continued
reserve
accumulation and strengthened the sovereign balance sheet. Fitch
expects
sovereign net foreign assets to grow to 84% of GDP in 2016, well
above the 'AA'
median of 38.2%. The agency also forecasts foreign reserve
coverage will grow to
17.7x current-account payments in 2016, higher than medians for
both 'AA' and
'A' rated peers of 4.3x and 4.2x, respectively.
Recent GDP growth has been weak, and the medium-term growth
outlook is
challenged by adverse demographics and threats to Taiwan's
export
competitiveness from ongoing enhancements to mainland China's
domestic supply
chain. Real GDP grew by 0.7% year-on-year in 2Q16, after
contracting during the
three previous quarters. Net exports contributed positively to
growth for the
first time since 1Q15, but domestic demand remains lacklustre.
Fitch's 2016
growth forecast of 1% incorporates a modest acceleration during
the second half
of the year, but remains below the official growth forecast of
1.22%. The agency
expects a moderate acceleration of growth to 1.5% in 2017 and 2%
in 2018.
Policy rates were lowered on four occasions since September
2015, but the
central bank left rates unchanged in its most recent board
meeting, citing
renewed momentum for the domestic economy and a mild inflation
outlook. The
reduction in funding costs has opened up some room to increase
expenditures in
other areas of the budget, including on education and
infrastructure. Fitch
expects that policy will remain accommodative over the rating
horizon, as
inflationary pressures remain low and the economy continues to
perform below
potential.
Fitch views Taiwan's large banking system and leveraged private
sector as a
potential risk to its sovereign balance sheet, although asset
quality and
capitalisation remain strong. Impaired loans were 1.2% of total
loans at
end-July 2016 and adequately provisioned. The weighted average
capital adequacy
ratio of 13.0% at end-2Q16 is already in excess of the 10.5%
regulatory minimum
required by end-2018 under the Basel III standards. Fitch
estimates that
financial-sector exposures to mainland China fell to 6.2% of
banking sector
assets at end-1H16 (from 6.7% at end-2015), and continue to be
below those of
other regional banking systems, including Hong Kong (28%), Macao
(26%), and
Singapore (13%).
Cross-strait relations have cooled since President Tsai Ing-wen
of the
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) took office in May 2016, but
have not altered
Taiwan's sovereign creditworthiness. Since the change in
government, there has
been a suspension in official communications by Beijing's Taiwan
Affairs Office
and a reduction in mainland Chinese tourist arrivals. Fitch
believes that
further rapprochement over the rating horizon is unlikely, but
existing economic
and trade linkages will continue to operate uninterrupted.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Taiwan a score equivalent to a
rating of 'AA' on
the Long-term Foreign-Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
- Structural Features: -1 notch, to reflect complex relations
with mainland
China that raise the potential for economic and political
shocks.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to negative rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- An adverse macroeconomic or financial shock that weakens
medium-term growth
prospects and negatively affects public debt dynamics, such as a
hard landing in
mainland China.
- A swift deterioration in the banking sector's asset quality,
in light of the
macro-prudential risks stemming from high private-sector
leverage and mainland
China exposure.
The main factor that could lead to positive rating action is:
- A return to high economic growth that brings per capita income
closer in line
with peers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- No disruptive escalation in regional geopolitical tensions.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrew Fennell
Director
+852 2263 9925
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Sagarika Chandra
Associate Director
+852 2263 9921
Committee Chairperson
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
