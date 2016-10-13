(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Indonesia-based
PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk's (BSD, BB-/Stable) USD200m 5.5%
senior unsecured
notes due in 2023 a final rating of 'BB-'. The notes are issued
by BSD's wholly
owned subsidiary Global Prime Capital Pte. Ltd, and guaranteed
by BSD and its
subsidiaries.
The final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to
the information
already received and is in line with the expected rating
assigned on 28
September 2016. The notes are rated in line with BSD's senior
unsecured rating,
as they represent unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the
company.
BSD will use most of the proceeds from the new notes to buy back
part of its
existing USD225m 6.75% senior unsecured notes, which are due in
2020, to
lengthen the company's debt maturity profile and reduce its
average borrowing
costs. The rest of the proceeds from the new issue will be used
for business
expansion and working capital.
Fitch estimates that, on a pro-forma basis, BSD's leverage (net
debt/adjusted
inventory) will increase to around 20% after the note issue,
compared with 17%
at end-June 2016. The company's ratio of investment property
EBITDA to net
interest expense will reduce to 1.9x after the new issue from
2.0x at end-June
2016. These ratios are within Fitch's parameters for BSD's 'BB-'
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Presales Outperformed Peers: BSD's marketing sales improved 8%
year over year in
2Q16. However marketing sales fell 27% in 1H16 compared with the
same period
last year due to a weak 1Q16 as most Indonesian developers
delayed property
launches amid weak demand. We continue to expect BSD to sell
around IDR6.4trn of
properties in 2016, which is close to the company's own target
of IDR6.8trn.
Marketing sales of the other seven Indonesian homebuilders that
Fitch tracks
fell by 43% in 1H16 and 32% in 2Q16, compared with their
corresponding periods
in 2015. BSD's diversity across property products and price
points is a key
driver of its performance, allowing the company to adjust its
sales plans to
match demand.
Strong Recurring Cash Flow: Investment properties (IP) generated
around USD67m
in EBITDA in 2015. In 1H16, IP EBITDA increased by 3% over the
corresponding
period last year to IDR438bn. The company owns 18 assets,
including suburban
retail malls catering to the mass market, a mix of prime and
suburban office
space and two resort hotels. While IP EBITDA growth has lagged
Fitch's
expectations due to slower ramp-up of some of BSD's newer
properties, overall
occupancy was strong at 95%. Asset concentration is modest, with
the five
largest IP assets accounting for 62% of IP revenue in 2015.
Subsidiary Owns Investment Property: Most of BSD's investment
property is held
through its 88.56% owned listed subsidiary, PT Duta Pertiwi Tbk
(DUTI). A
significant dilution in BSD's ownership of DUTI, although not
expected in the
medium term, may reduce BSD's access to DUTI's recurring cash
flow and increase
risk to BSD's creditors.
Strong Balance Sheet, Large Land Bank: BSD has a track record of
maintaining a
strong balance sheet. At the end of June 2016, its leverage was
just 16.8%.
Fitch expects leverage to remain below 25% over the medium term.
BSD's land bank
amounted to 39.5 million square meters at the end of 2015.
Uniquely, the title
to around 63% of BSD's land bank is under the company founders'
names, an
arrangement dating back to BSD's inception. A legally binding
agreement confers
the rights to develop the land to BSD. To be conservative, Fitch
has excluded
the portion of land under the founders' names from its leverage
calculation. But
it should be noted that this agreement has not been breached
since its
inception.
High Capex, Geographically Concentrated Sales: BSD expects to
spend around
IDR8trn between 2016 and 2018 on expanding its investment
property portfolio to
over 30 properties. Fitch expects execution risk to be mitigated
by the
company's track record of successfully developing similar
properties. BSD
anticipates spending a further IDR2trn on land banking annually
until 2018. In
2015, nearly 70% of BSD's presales were within the BSD City
township in the
Serpong region outside Jakarta, but were diversified across
various residential
and commercial clusters.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Presales of IDR6.4trn in 2016
- Cash collection cycle on development projects to remain
between two to three
years on average, in line with current trends
- Investment properties to generate around IDR1.2trn EBITDA in
2016
- BSD to spend over IDR6trn on capex in 2016 and 2017 and around
IDR4trn on land
banking over the same period
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Fitch does not expect BSD's ratings to be upgraded in
the next 24
months, given the company's evolving investment property
portfolio compared to
higher rated international peers and high capex and execution
risks related to
the investment property expansion. Over the longer-term, the
following may
result in an upgrade:
-Increased scale and granularity of the investment property
portfolio, so it
generates EBITDA of more than USD120m, with the five largest
assets accounting
for less than 50% of revenue in this segment
-Investment property EBITDA/net interest expense higher than
2.5x
-Leverage sustained below 30%
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Investment property EBITDA/net interest expense sustained below
1.75x
-Leverage sustained above 40%
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: At the end of June 2016, BSD had IDR5.6trn of
readily
available cash against IDR8.8trn of gross debt. IDR2trn of debt
consists of
short-term secured working capital facilities, with a further
IDR403bn of
current maturities and capital leases. Fitch expects BSD to
generate a free cash
outflow of around IDR800bn in 2016, after factoring in capex and
land banking.
The company also has a further IDR750bn of approved but
unutilised credit
facilities outstanding.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Bernard Kie
Analyst
+6221 2988 6815
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 16 March 2016
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001