LONDON, October 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed T.C.
Ziraat Bankasi A.S.'s
(Ziraat), Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S.'s (Halk) and Turkiye
Vakiflar Bankasi
T.A.O.'s (Vakifbank) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB-' with
Negative Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is available at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
The banks are either fully or majority state-owned and represent
a combined
share of roughly 30% of Turkey's banking sector assets, loans
and deposits.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VRs, IDRS, SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs and senior debt ratings of Ziraat, Halk and Vakifbank
are underpinned
both by their 'bbb-' Viability Ratings (VRs) and by their 'BBB-'
Support Rating
Floors (SRFs). The Negative Outlooks reflect the potential for
both their VRs
and SRFs to be downgraded and revised downward respectively in
case of a
sovereign downgrade. They also reflect the downside risk to the
banks' credit
profiles resulting from a significant weakening of the operating
environment.
The affirmation of the VRs reflects the banks' strong franchises
and generally
sound financial metrics, notwithstanding recent rapid growth and
a challenging
Turkish operating environment. However, the VRs could be
downgraded in light of
downside risks to asset quality, profitability and
capitalisation, as a result
of slowing GDP growth and potential further currency and
interest rate
volatility. In addition, significant foreign currency wholesale
funding - much
of which remains short-term - heightens refinancing risk,
leaving the banks
exposed to potential changes in investor sentiment.
Ziraat is the largest domestic bank, with market shares of
13%-14% in sector
assets and deposits at end-1H16, and a policy role as the sole
provider of
subsidised agricultural loans in Turkey (end-1H16: around 15% of
gross loans).
Halk and Vakif are the sixth- and seventh- largest banks in
Turkey in assets and
deposits (end-1H16: market shares of 8%-10%). Halk also benefits
from its policy
role as the sole provider of subsidised loans to small
businesses through
cooperatives (end-1H16: 14% of gross loans).
All three banks benefit from significant and stable
state-related funding which,
excluding budgetary funds, at end-1H16 equaled to 12%, 13% and
21% of total
funding at Ziraat, Halk and Vakifbank, respectively.
Asset quality at the three banks is reasonable and is
underpinned by low
non-performing loan (NPL) ratios in subsidised agricultural and
SME lending (at
Ziraat and Halk); loans to payroll customers and pensioners,
which account for a
large proportion of the three banks' unsecured consumer loan
portfolios; and
mortgage lending.
Concentration risks are manageable with the largest exposures,
which are
frequently in foreign currency, typically to prime corporates
with diverse
businesses and access to foreign currency revenues. Specific
reserves coverage
of NPLs (defined as loans overdue by 90+ days) is strong at
Ziraat and adequate
at Halk and Vakif. Consequently, net NPLs relative to Fitch Core
Capital are low
at all three banks.
At end-1H16, NPLs stood at 1.6% at Ziraat, 3.1% at Halk and 4.1%
at Vakifbank.
Including regulatory group 2 watch list loans, which at end-1H16
accounted for
2.1%, 2.8% and 4.8% of gross loans at Ziraat, Halk and
Vakifbank, respectively,
asset quality was still generally reasonable. However, the share
of higher-risk
restructured group 2 loans rose at each of the banks, suggesting
moderate
deterioration in asset quality. NPL ratios at state-owned banks
are not fully
comparable with the sector NPL ratio since they do not typically
write off or
sell problem loans.
Downside risks to asset quality exist for the three banks, as
for the whole
sector. Exposure to SMEs - a segment that is highly sensitive to
the slower
growth environment - accounted for 37%, 40% and 27% of gross
loans at Ziraat,
Halk and Vakifbank, respectively, at end-1H16.
The banks' exposure to troubled sectors such as tourism and
energy is moderate.
Many energy loans are long-term, foreign currency project
finance loans,
although the currency risk in this portfolio is partly hedged
due to energy
prices being US-dollar linked. Some projects also relate to
renewable projects
that benefit from a government guaranteed floor price set in US
dollars.
Total FX lending (on a consolidated basis, including FX-indexed
loans) ranged
from 26% to 31% of the banks' gross loans at end-1H16, below the
sector average.
This is nevertheless high, particularly given the potential for
further
depreciation of the Turkish lira. However, the typically
long-term, amortising
and quarterly or semi-annual repayment structures of foreign
currency loans mean
that asset quality problems would feed through only gradually.
Fitch believes that the banks' capital bases, which consist
mainly of common
equity tier 1, remain sufficient to absorb a further moderate
increases in
credit losses or withstand moderate shocks. At end-1H16 the
banks' Fitch Core
Capital ratios stood at 12.8% (Ziraat), 12.1% (Halk) and 11.4%
(Vakifbank). The
release of general provisions relating to consumer loans, due to
a change in
regulation, could provide moderate uplift to Ziraat's and
Vakifbank's capital
ratios in Q416 (Halk released these provisions in 2015).
Capitalisation is underpinned by internal capital generation,
which has been
consistently sound at Ziraat (1H16: 16.2%) and more moderate,
but still
reasonable, at Halk (14.3%) and Vakifbank (12.1%). In all cases
internal capital
generation is broadly in line with the banks' loan growth
targets. However,
volatility in performance ratios is possible given heightened
operating
environment pressures.
Ziraat's profitability has been somewhat better than peers in
recent periods,
due to the bank's pricing power, economies of scale, stronger
cost efficiency
and superior asset quality record. In 1H16 it reported a return
on equity (ROE)
of 20.1% compared with 14.9% and 12.6% at Halk and Vakif,
respectively, and a
sector average of 14.6%.
Capital ratios at all three banks have been eroded in recent
years by fairly
rapid loan growth and the depreciation of the Turkish lira. They
remain
sensitive to further potential local currency depreciation or
sovereign
downgrades, which would result in higher risk weightings on
foreign currency
reserves and government debt.
The phase-in of Basel III tier 1 buffers by 2019 - including the
systemically
important financial institution (SIFI) buffer (an additional 2%
for Ziraat and
1% for Halk and Vakifbank) and the 2.5% capital conservation
buffer - will
reduce the banks' capital flexibility over the medium term (due
to a rise in
minimum capital ratio thresholds).
All three banks are primarily customer deposit-funded (ranging
from 65% to 70%
of total funding) and foreign currency wholesale funding is
below the sector
average, but still significant. At end-1H16 foreign currency
wholesale funding
represented a moderate 16% of total funding at Ziraat and a
higher 20% at Halk
and Vakifbank, respectively.
The banks have been seeking to lengthen their maturity funding
profiles through
longer-term debt issuance but a significant share of foreign
currency
non-customer liabilities are nevertheless due within one year.
Mitigating the
refinancing risk is the banks' record of market access to date
and broad
investor bases.
Fitch views foreign currency liquidity buffers (defined as cash,
placements in
foreign banks, unpledged government foreign currency securities,
placements in
the central bank's reserve option mechanism (ROM) and net
receivables under
foreign currency swaps) as generally adequate at all three
banks. Fitch's
calculates that these buffers at end-1Q16 broadly covered the
banks' short-term
foreign currency non-deposit liabilities due within a year.
Nevertheless,
foreign currency liquidity could come under pressure in the
event of prolonged
marked closure.
SUPPORT RATINGS and SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The banks' '2' Support Ratings and 'BBB-' Support Rating Floors
reflect Fitch's
view of a high probability of support from the Turkish
authorities in case of
need. The SRFs are aligned with the sovereign's Long-Term
Foreign Currency IDR
and reflect the banks' (i) ownership structures (ii) policy
roles (Ziraat, Halk)
(iii) systemic importance, and (iv) significant state-related
deposits.
Nevertheless, Fitch believes that the state's ability to provide
extraordinary
foreign currency support, if required, may be somewhat
constrained given limited
central bank reserves (net of placements from banks) and the
banking sector's
sizable external debt. However, in light of the adequate
liquidity buffers of
Ziraat, Halk and Vakifbank, foreign currency liquidity needs
should be
manageable for the sovereign even in quite extreme scenarios.
A sovereign downgrade would likely result in a downward revision
of the SRFs of
Ziraat, Halk and Vakifbank due to the diminished ability of the
sovereign to
provide support.
VAKIFBANK SUBORDINATED DEBT
Vakifbank's 'BB+' subordinated debt rating is notched down once
from the bank's
'bbb-' VR to reflect below-average recovery prospects in case of
default.
NATIONAL RATINGS
The affirmation of the banks' National Ratings with Stable
Outlooks reflects
Fitch's view that their creditworthiness relative to one another
and to other
Turkish issuers remains unchanged.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Negative Outlooks on the IDRs reflect the potential both for
their VRs to be
downgraded in case of a significant weakening of the operating
environment and
for their SRFs to be revised downwards if the sovereign is
downgraded. A
stabilisation of the sovereign credit profile and the country's
economic
prospects would reduce downward pressure on the ratings.
VR downgrades could result from (i) bank-specific deterioration
of asset
quality; (ii) further erosion of capital ratios due to continued
lira
depreciation; or (iii) a weakening of foreign currency liquidity
positions.
However, a downgrade of the VR would only result in negative
action on banks'
IDRs if at the same time Fitch believes the ability or
propensity of the Turkish
authorities to provide support - as reflected in their SRFs -
has weakened.
Changes in SRs and SRFs would likely be linked to changes in the
sovereign's
ratings. These ratings could also be downgraded and revised
downward
respectively if either (i) the banks' foreign currency positions
deteriorate to
an extent that might limit the sovereign's ability to provide
them with
sufficient extraordinary support in foreign currency; (ii) Fitch
believes the
ability of the sovereign to provide support in case of need has
markedly
reduced; or (iii) Fitch believes the sovereign's propensity to
support the banks
has reduced.
A change of ownership at the banks, or the introduction of bank
resolution
legislation in Turkey aimed at limiting sovereign support for
failed banks,
could also negatively impact Fitch's view of support propensity,
and hence the
banks' SRs and SRFs, although such developments are not expected
in the near
term.
Vakifbank's subordinated debt rating is sensitive to a change in
the bank's VR.
The notes' rating is also sensitive to a change in notching due
to a change in
Fitch's assessment of the probability of the notes'
non-performance risk
relative to the risk captured in Vakifbank's VR, or in its
assessment of loss
severity in case of non-performance.
The rating actions are as follows:
T.C. Ziraat Bankasi A.S., Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. and Turkiye
Vakiflar Bankasi
T.A.O.
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlook Negative
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Ratings affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Ratings affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floors affirmed at 'BBB-'
Long-term senior unsecured ratings affirmed at 'BBB-'
Short-term senior unsecured ratings (Ziraat and Vakifbank)
affirmed at 'F3'
Subordinated debt rating (Vakifbank): affirmed at 'BB+'
National Long-Term Ratings affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook
Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lindsey Liddell
Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Huseyin Sevinc
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1027
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
