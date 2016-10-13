(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Unilever NV's and
Unilever PLC's (together Unilever) Long-Term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) and
senior unsecured ratings at 'A+' and their Short-Term IDRs at
'F1'. The Outlooks
on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured ratings of debt
issued by Unilever
Capital Corporation (UCC) and Alberto Culver at 'A+' and of the
commercial paper
programmes of Unilever NV, Unilever PLC and UCC at 'F1'. Both
UCC and Alberto
Culver benefit from cross-guarantees with Unilever NV, Unilever
PLC and Unilever
United States, Inc.
Unilever's ratings continue to factor in the stability of its
operating and
financial profiles. The company's operating profile benefits
from the strength
of its brands and market shares in its core product categories
across personal
and home care and foods & refreshments, and the group's
extensive geographic
diversification. This has resulted in a consistent track record
of low to
mid-single digit organic revenue growth and steady profit margin
expansion,
which we expect to continue in 2016 and 2017, despite occasional
market
headwinds.
The company remains acquisitive but we expect M&A spending not
to materially
exceed annual free cash flow (FCF) generation. Fitch views
positively
management's track record of adhering to conservative financial
policies. We do
not expect M&A or shareholder distributions to compromise
Unilever's solid
credit metrics, which are consistent with the rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Industry-Leading Organic Growth
We expect Unilever to maintain its good pipeline of innovation
launches, which
supports an industry leading level of organic growth. Since
2015, Unilever's
organic growth has been strong (4.2% in 9M16), driven by a
balance of volume and
price growth. Except for the smaller spreads business, which
suffered again in
2015 from a contraction of sales, the company's product
innovation efforts are
paying off across all categories, supporting volume and pricing
growth as well
as gross profit margin expansion.
Unilever's large exposure to emerging markets (58% of sales)
supports revenue
growth. This was confirmed in 2015 despite an overall weaker
consumer
environment compared with 2010-2013. In 2015, Unilever managed
to maintain good
volume growth momentum (+2.7%) and to increase prices (+4.3%) in
developing
markets. This was aided by the inflationary environment as well
as new product
launches, balancing the stagnation of revenues in developed
markets amid
continuing deflationary pressures.
Profit Margin Expansion
We believe Unilever is well placed to deliver profit margin
expansion of between
20 to 40bp on average over 2016-2018 given its track record over
the last years
against a difficult trading environment. In 2015, Unilever
continued its gross
profit margin and operating profit margin expansion. The core
operating profit
margin grew to 14.8%, a 30bp year-on-year increase. This was
achieved through a
combination of better product mix and innovation along with the
benefits from
its cost rationalisation programmes. These included efficiencies
in advertising
and promotions through a more extensive use of digital media,
reductions in
overheads and, in the lower-margin home-care unit, of
stock-keeping units.
M&A Activity
The ratings do not factor in large M&A but we assume average
bolt-on annual
acquisition spending of EUR1.5bn for 2017-2019. Unilever has
become more
acquisitive since 2009 in the pursuit of adding higher growth,
innovative
products. We believe that this type of spending will continue in
a measured
manner. Most of Unilever's 2015 and 2016 acquisitions related to
niche personal
care businesses with strong organic growth capability. For
example, the company
entered the prestige skincare category. Additionally, Unilever
further
complemented its US and European ice cream operations with the
acquisition of
Talenti and Grom in 2015.
We believe that scope for asset divestments has reduced now that
Unilever's
portfolio is more streamlined. Until 2014, acquisitions were
accompanied by
divestments of low-growth operations in an effort to simplify
the portfolio of
businesses and strengthen those with higher organic growth
capability. The only
business that Unilever could still be looking to divest is the
underperforming
spreads unit (part of its Food business).
Commitment to High Rating
Unilever's policy is to maintain credit ratios commensurate with
an 'A+' rating
and overall acquisition spending and shareholder distributions
over 2013-2015
did not exceed aggregate FCF. However, adverse currency
movements have caused
funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage to grow
gradually to 2.2x in
2015 from 1.7x in 2012. For 2016-2017, Fitch expects positive
average FCF of
around EUR1.5bn and FFO adjusted net leverage to mildly improve
towards 2.0x in
2017. This leverage profile remains fully aligned with the
rating, given the
sector.
Cash Flow Covers Shareholder Distributions
Fitch does not expect any major returns of capital to
shareholders, barring
large divestment proceeds. We believe Unilever will maintain a
dividend pay-out
in the 60%-70% range (FY15: 65%). As Unilever's priority is to
invest in its
business, bolt-on acquisitions remain more likely than
shareholder-friendly
initiatives. Over the past three years, the company has not
engaged in any share
buyback activity (except for the one-off EUR0.9bn purchase of
Leverhulme's
privileged shares in 2014).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Low to mid-single-digit organic revenue growth.
- EBIT margin gradually growing by 20 to 40bp per year from
2015's 14.8%.
- Annual FCF around EUR1.5bn subject to continuing mild
improvement in working
capital management.
- Capex at around 4% of revenue and annual bolt-on acquisitions
of EUR1.7bn in
2016 and EUR1.5bn from 2017.
- Stable dividend distribution policy with a pay-out ratio of
65%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-A change in financial policy, for example as a result of
sizeable share
repurchase programme or special dividend, leading to
FFO-adjusted net leverage
staying permanently above 2.5x (2015: 2.2x).
-Significant slowdown in growth in the emerging markets to which
Unilever is
mainly exposed not fully offset by dynamic growth elsewhere.
-FFO fixed charge cover of less than 6x (2015: 7.1x).
-FCF consistently below EUR1bn annually (2015: EUR1.5bn).
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Maintenance of a diversified business portfolio along with
continued progress
with operational restructuring or business mix, leading to
steady long-term
organic revenue growth and EBIT margin of at least 14% (2015:
14.8%).
- FFO adjusted net leverage reducing below 1.5x on a sustained
basis.
- FFO fixed charge coverage of more than 8x.
- Evidence of steady FCF trending towards EUR2bn.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity
Liquidity is supported by FCF generation and proven access to
the capital
markets. The group also issues commercial paper at the Unilever
NV, Unilever PLC
and UCC levels and has access to USD6.5bn revolving 364-days
(with 364 days term
out) bilateral credit facilities. Most debt is at UCC, Unilever
NV and Unilever
PLC. Unilever NV and Unilever PLC guarantee each other's debt
and also that of
UCC.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Tatiana Bobrovskaya
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7769
Supervisory Analyst
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
via Morigi 6
20123 Milan
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- Leases: Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 8x of annual
operating lease
expenses of EUR427m in 2015 related to long-term assets.
- Adjustment for restricted/not available cash: Fitch adjusted
available cash at
end-2015 by deducting EUR284m to reflect cash held in
subsidiaries facing
cross-border foreign exchange controls and/or other legal
restrictions to
repatriation.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013063
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
