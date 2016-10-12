(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 12 (Fitch) The acceptance by HETA creditors of a
discounted
offer for their bonds will moderately improve Austria's
government debt/GDP
ratio and lessen - although not fully remove - the uncertainties
created by the
bad bank's resolution, Fitch Ratings says.
It was announced this week that holders of 99.55% of the
outstanding nominal
amount of HETA's senior debt instruments, and 89.42% of
subordinated
instruments, had accepted a revised offer from Kaerntner
Ausgleichszahlungs-Fonds (KAF). This acceptance rate comfortably
meets the
threshold for KAF's offer. KAF was set up last year by the
Province of Carinthia
to acquire bonds from HETA, which is the wind-down unit of Hypo
Alpe-Adria-Bank.
The offer provides for a buyback of HETA debt covered by
Carinthia's guarantee
at a discount. Creditors can settle the offer by cash or by
exchanging their
debt for zero-coupon bonds to be issued by KAF. These bonds will
be guaranteed
by Austria and can be sold to back to KAF after 1 December, with
a net present
value of 90% for senior debt and 45% for subordinated debt. The
cost of settling
the deal, of approximately EUR9.3bn (2.7% of GDP), will be met
largely by the
Austrian federal government, which will provide the funds to
KAF. Carinthia will
contribute EUR1.2bn. The final cost will also depend on
continued recoveries
from HETA asset sales.
However, HETA's liabilities have been recorded in full on the
sovereign balance
sheet since 2014. The partial write-down of HETA's debt would
therefore reduce
recorded gross general government debt (GGGD) by the same amount
as the haircut
incurred by senior and subordinated creditors, which Fitch
estimates at around
0.4% of GDP. The issuance of the zero-coupon bonds is already
included in 2016's
planned issuance volumes.
This reduction is consistent with our forecast that GGGD as a
percentage of GDP
peaked last year, at 85.5%, and that risks to Austria's debt
trajectory from the
resolution of nationalised bad banks (HETA, KA Finanz and
immigon) are now
remote. It has no impact on Austria's 'AA+'/Stable sovereign
rating. Liquidation
of the assets of KA Finanz and immigon could improve the debt
trajectory
further.
The high acceptance rate appears to limit the risk that holdout
creditors will
seek legal redress, although this cannot be ruled out. A
European Court of
Justice ruling is still due on a suit by one German investor for
full repayment.
However, a key risk - that a large number of creditors would
claim compensation
from Carinthia under the guarantee it provided for HETA's
liabilities, testing
legal uncertainties surrounding the insolvency framework for
Austrian
sub-sovereigns - is substantially reduced.
Contact:
Marina Stefani
Associate Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1809
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
