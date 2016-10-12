(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
first-time ratings to
Rackspace Hosting Inc. (Rackspace) as follows:
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-';
--Senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) at 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior secured term loans at 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB-/RR4'.
The Rating Outlook is Positive. Fitch's actions affect $3.5
billion of debt,
including a $225 million secured RCF. A full list of ratings
follows at the end
of this release.
On Aug. 26, 2016, Rackspace announced it is being acquired by
private equity
firm, Apollo Global Management LLC (Apollo), in an all-cash
going private
transaction valued at $4.4 billion. Apollo plans to fund the
acquisition with
$3.2 billion of debt and $1.3 billion of new equity, provided by
a syndicate led
by Apollo in partnership with Searchlight Capital Partners.
Rackspace's Board of
Directors has approved the acquisition. Apollo and Rackspace
expect the deal
will close by the end of calendar 2016, pending customary
approvals.
In connection with the acquisition, Rackspace will enter into
$2.25 billion of
credit facilities consisting a $2 billion senior secured Term
Loan B and $225
million senior secured RCF, which will be undrawn at closing.
Fitch expects the
credit facilities will be secured by substantially all of
Rackspace's assets and
that covenants related to the credit facilities will be
customary. Rackspace
also will issue $1.2 billion of senior unsecured notes with
existing cash at
closing to be used to repay the existing $500 million of 6.5%
senior notes due
2024.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Secular Tailwinds: Fitch expects solid growth across
Rackspace's markets,
driven by increased outsourcing, growth in workloads across
platforms, and
customer adoption of hybrid cloud environments. Fitch expects
that outsourcing
of information technology (IT), which is in relatively early
stages, will
continue over the longer term, driven by pressured IT budgets
and increasing
complexity around hybrid cloud environments. Workload growth
across cloud
platforms and integration of legacy systems should support solid
hybrid cloud
adoption.
--Strengthening Free Cash Flow (FCF) Profile: Fitch expects
Rackspace's FCF
profile will strengthen further as it shifts investments to
managed cloud
services from building out its public cloud, which meaningfully
reduces capital
intensity. Building out Rackspace's public cloud has driven
significant
historical capital expenditures and Fitch expects this capital
will be
reinvested in managed cloud services or made available for debt
reduction. As a
result, capital spending as a percentage of revenue should
decline closer to 15%
versus 20%-25% historically. Fitch projects more than $250
million of annual FCF
through the forecast period.
--Elevated Leverage: Fitch estimates total leverage (total debt
to operating
EBITDA) will be elevated at the acquisition's close. Given the
proposed $3.2
billion of funded debt and a Fitch forecast of approximately
$775 million of
operating EBITDA (excluding identified cost synergies) for 2016,
total leverage
will be more than 4x at deal closing. However, the Positive
Outlook reflects our
expectations that Rackspace will use FCF for debt reduction
which, along with
profitability growth, will result in deleveraging to below 3.5x
over 12-18
months.
--Pivot from Public Cloud: Fitch expects Rackspace's public
cloud business will
be pressured over the longer term as incremental workloads
increasingly migrate
to meaningfully larger Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft
(Azure). As a
result, Fitch expects low single-digit revenue declines through
the intermediate
term for the public cloud business. Significant capital spending
mainly by AWS
but also Azure and subsequent aggressive price cuts have left
Rackspace's public
cloud less competitive for new workloads, despite higher service
levels. Fitch
does not anticipate significant customer churn for existing
workloads, although
Rackspace will focus on leveraging existing customer
relationships and providing
services for incremental workloads on AWS or Azure.
--Managed Cloud Service Growth: We expect robust revenue growth
in managed cloud
services from increasing complexity associated with hybrid cloud
environments.
Fitch believes customers will increasingly embrace third-party
service providers
to architect, secure and operate optimized dedicated hosting and
public and
private cloud environments. Fitch believes Rackspace is uniquely
positioned
within managed cloud services, given leadership positions in
dedicated hosting
(#1) and public cloud (top 4), domain expertise from a broad set
of long-term
tenants and scale which enables investments in accreditations
with AWS and
Azure, and its support strategy. Fitch believes revenue
contributions from
managed cloud services remain small, given Rackspace only
started offering these
services at the beginning of 2015, and expects growth to offset
declines in the
public cloud business over the intermediate term.
--Potential Internalization Threat: Over the longer term, Fitch
believes AWS and
Azure likely will build out service offerings to compete with
partners,
including Rackspace, potentially constraining growth or
pressuring margins in
managed cloud services. Over the nearer term, AWS and Azure
should remain
focused on building out highly profitable public cloud
infrastructure rather
than investing in non-core higher service levels. Additionally,
AWS and Azure
would be challenged to replicate Rackspace's services, given its
dedicated
hosting and private cloud domain expertise. As a result, Fitch
believes AWS and
Azure expanding cloud services are more likely to accelerate
partner
stratification or consolidation.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Rackspace
include:
--Mid-single-digit revenue growth, driven by core markets,
including dedicated
hosting, continuing to grow by mid-single digits.
--Mid- to high-digit negative revenue growth in Rackspace's
public cloud
business offset by robust positive growth in managed cloud
services business.
--Operating EBITDA margin should remain in the mid-30s, driven
by lower
investment intensity and productivity gains partially offset by
a shifting sales
mix to managed cloud services from public cloud.
--Capital intensity will decline to 15%-17% of revenue from the
mid-20%s through
the intermediate term.
--Rackspace will use available FCF for debt reduction, resulting
in total
leverage below 3.5x over the next 12-18 months.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be affirmed with a Stable Outlook if Fitch
expects:
--Total leverage will remain closer to 4x through the
intermediate term, likely
due to incremental debt issuance to support restricted payments
or make
acquisitions;
--Weaker than expected or more volatile revenue growth through
the intermediate
term, indicating less robust industry growth or adoption of
Rackspace's managed
cloud services, potentially in conjunction with greater than
anticipated public
cloud customer churn.
Positive rating actions could occur if Fitch expects:
--Total leverage sustained below 3x from voluntary debt
reduction with annual
FCF above $250 million;
--Strong adoption of Rackspace's managed cloud services
offsetting public cloud
churn and stable dedicated hosting and private cloud
performance, resulting in
mid-single-digit positive organic revenue growth, validating the
company's
strategy.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch expects liquidity will be sufficient and supported by:
--$94 million of available cash, a portion of which will be
located outside the
U.S.;
--$225 million undrawn senior secured RCF.
Fitch's expectations for more than $250 million of annual FCF
also support
liquidity.
Fitch expects total debt, pro forma for the transaction, will be
$3.2 billion
and consist of:
--$2 billion of senior secured Term Loan B; and
--$1.2 billion of senior unsecured notes.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
--Long-Term Issuer Default at 'BB-';
--Senior secured revolving credit facility 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior secured Term Loan B 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BB-/RR4'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1 312-368-3210
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Alen Lin
Senior Director
+1 312-368-3100
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1 312-368-3177
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Oct. 6, 2016.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch made no
adjustments that
depart materially from those contained in the published
financial statements of
Rackspace Hosting Inc.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
