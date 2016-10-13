(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Argentina's sovereign
ratings as follows:
--Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'B',
Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured Foreign Currency bonds at 'B';
--Country Ceiling at 'B';
--Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Argentina's ratings balance the improved consistency and
sustainability of its
policy framework, reduced external vulnerability, and the easing
of external and
fiscal financing constraints against relatively weak external
liquidity,
continued macroeconomic underperformance compared with peers,
and deterioration
of public finances. Argentina's ratings also balance structural
strengths such
as GDP per capita and social indicators against a weak debt
repayment record.
The central bank has focused its policy actions on addressing
rising inflation
in the first half of 2016 and containing inflation expectations.
It has also
announced moves toward an inflation targeting framework.
Moreover, the
introduction of a budget with realistic guidelines could improve
the
predictability of fiscal policy. Finally, the government is
making progress in
rebuilding the credibility and reliability of official
statistics. The
resumption of the IMF Article IV reviews supports greater
transparency.
International reserves have increased to USD32.5 billion in
early October, up
30% from end-2015 levels. The increased flexibility of the
Argentine peso should
contribute towards improving the capacity of the economy to
absorb external
shocks and relieve pressure on international reserves. In
addition, balance of
payments pressures are likely to remain in check due to moderate
current account
deficits, access to external financing, and the discontinuation
of using
reserves for sovereign debt payments. Nevertheless, Argentina's
external
liquidity ratio, forecast by Fitch at 54% in 2017, remains low
in relation to
'B' rated peers, especially given the country's high commodity
dependence and
recent episodes of balance of payments pressures.
A delayed recovery, inflation and large fiscal deficits
represent key policy
challenges for the Macri administration. Fitch expects the
economy to contract
by 1.7% in 2016 and recover to 3.2% growth in 2017 driven by the
reactivation of
public investment, lower inflation and a better growth outlook
for Brazil.
Inflation remains high (close to 40%) according to private and
local government
estimates but has shown month-on-month deceleration, and
inflation expectations
have declined significantly.
In an effort to strengthen monetary policy credibility and
predictability, the
central bank has made official its intention to adopt an
inflation targeting
regime, setting an inflation band of 12-17% for 2017 and the
objective of
reducing inflation to 5% in 2019. Fitch believes that the
disinflation process
will be more moderate due to challenges such as backward-looking
salary
adjustments. Moreover, sustaining a large fiscal imbalance for a
longer period
could weigh on the build-up of monetary policy credibility
despite the
phasing-out of central bank financing.
Fitch estimates the general government deficit could increase to
5.6% of GDP, up
from 4.8% in 2015 and above the 4.1% 'B' category median
reflecting tax
reductions, weaker than anticipated economic performance, the
payment of arrears
worth 0.7% of GDP and setbacks to the subsidy reduction
strategy. The government
is on track to meet its 2016 federal primary deficit (excluding
central bank and
social security transfers) target of 4.8%, but it revised up its
2017 target to
4.2% from 3.3% of GDP. This revision reflects real spending
increases due to
social and pension outlays, and the reactivation of public
investment.
Gross general government debt (consolidating federal and
provincial debt with
federal debt held by the social security administration, ANSES)
could remain
elevated at 50.4% of GDP in 2016, slightly below the 'B' median.
The government
reported that only 19.4% of GDP was held by the private sector
in Q116. Fitch
forecast the general government deficit to equal 5.8% of GDP in
2017 and total
amortizations 6.3% of GDP (1.2% of GDP expected to be
rolled-over by the central
bank). In contrast to the previous administration, the current
authorities do
not intend to tap into international reserves for debt service
while at the same
time reducing the participation of intra-public sector
financing. Significant
financing requirements, though, create vulnerability to global
conditions and
investor confidence
In spite of having a minority position in Congress, the Macri
administration has
been able to muster the necessary support to approve key pieces
of legislation
such as the law to settle with holdout creditors and tax
amnesty. Legislative
elections are scheduled to take place in 2017. The Macri
administration
maintains strong approval ratings, but the ruling Cambiemos
electoral
performance will depend on the magnitude and perception of
economic rebound and
the progress of the opposition Peronist party reorganization.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Argentina a score equivalent to
a rating of 'B'
on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within the agency's criteria that are not fully quantifiable
and/or not fully
reflected in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger a
positive rating action are:
--Faster-than-anticipated fiscal consolidation and deepening of
market funding
sources;
--Consolidation of strengthened policy framework leading to
improvement in
macroeconomic performance in relation to peers;
--Strengthening of external buffers.
The main factors that could lead to a negative rating action
are:
--Re-emergence of financing pressures, failure to consolidate
fiscal accounts or
to improve funding sources such as maintaining access to capital
markets;
--Erosion of international reserves.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch assumes that China will avoid a hard landing, growing by
6.5% and 6.3%
in 2016 and 2017, respectively. In contrast, Fitch expects
Brazil to contract by
3.3% in 2016 and grow by 1.2% in 2017.
--Fitch assumes that remaining legal risks from holdout
creditors will not
prevent Argentina from servicing external debt or accessing
external capital
markets.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
