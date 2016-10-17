(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today downgraded the
Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Standard Chartered Bank Korea
Limited (SCBK) to
'A' from 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch
has affirmed the
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb'. A full list of rating actions is
at the end of
this rating action commentary.
The downgrade of the IDR on SCBK reflects the downgrade in the
VR of SCBK's
parent, Standard Chartered Bank (SCB; A+/Stable) to 'a' from
'a+', on 14 October
2016 (see <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1013126
">Fitch Affirms
Standard Chartered at 'A+'; Outlook Revised to Stable ).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
SCBK's IDRs and '1' Support Rating reflect Fitch's view that
there is an
extremely high probability that the Korean subsidiary would be
supported by its
parent, if required. As a result, Fitch equalises SCBK's IDR
with the VR on SCB.
Standard Chartered PLC (SC, A+/Stable) and SCB's Long-Term IDRs
and senior debt
ratings are one notch above their VRs because we believe the
risk of default on
senior obligations, as measured by the Long-Term IDR, is lower
than the risk of
the entities failing, as measured by their VRs. This is because
of the presence
of a significant junior debt buffer. The uplift does not apply
to SCBK, as the
bank does not benefit from similar buffers.
Fitch views SCBK, which operates in export-oriented South Korea,
as a core part
of SCB's extensive international transaction banking operation.
SCBK is wholly
owned by SCB, and shares the parent's brand name. SCB has shown
continued
commitment to the Korean subsidiary, even though Korea's
business environment
has proven challenging for a foreign-owned bank like SCBK.
The Stable Outlook reflects the Stable Outlook on the ratings of
SCB.
VIABILITY RATING
SCBK's 'bbb' VR reflects in large part its weak underlying
profitability and
company profile relative to domestic peers, and a strengthening
balance sheet
amid improving risk appetite. It also takes into account the
challenging
operating environment in South Korea.
SCBK's balance sheet has shrunk, and its market shares in key
segments have
declined by about 2pp to 2%-3% since 2010 as SCBK tried to
reposition its
business amid the slowing economic growth and intensive
competition in Korea.
The bank has also reduced its staff and branch network, an
effort to match with
its small scale. Nevertheless, SCBK's strategic repositioning
has not yet
succeeded in delivering the scale and margins needed to support
its relatively
high personnel and general and administrative (G&A) expenses.
SCBK's profit from traditional commercial-banking operations is
not sufficient
to cover G&A expenses and credit costs, leaving its business
model highly
reliant on securities and derivative trading, which can be quite
volatile.
SCBK's increasing focus on mortgages in recent years, an effort
to improve
risk-adjusted return, has reduced its NIM to below the average
of the domestic
commercial banks. Fitch expects the upper end of the range for
SCBK's return on
assets (ROA) to be 0.3%, or 0.7% in terms of operating
profits/risk-weight
assets, for the next two to three years. Fitch expects the
medium-term business
conditions to stabilise and gradually improve, which should
support the bank's
profitability and provide stability for its business model.
The recent years of deleveraging and de-risking, together with a
lower-risk
appetite in line with SC's strategic plan, has strengthened
SCBK's balance
sheet. This has helped asset-quality, which has improved after
SCBK shed
higher-risk loans since mid-2013 and expanded in mortgages so
that more than
half of its total loans are mortgages. SCBK's
precautionary-and-below loan (PBL)
ratio was 1.9% at mid-2016, compared with the local commercial
banks' average of
2.1%.
SCBK's loans to households and self-employed individuals, in
aggregate,
accounted for about 70% of its total loans at end-1H16. While it
remains unclear
how Korea's weakening household debt servicing ability will
affect SCBK, Fitch
does not think the country's household debt level is a serious
issue in the
short-term. Korea has quite robust job security with strong
labour laws. The
banking sector's one-month delinquency rate for household loans
was just 0.3% at
end-1H16, reflecting measures by the local authorities to aid
borrowers. The
average loan-to-value ratio of the banking sector's mortgages,
which account for
the bulk of the household loans, is around mid-50%.
The smaller balance sheet has resulted in a stronger
capitalisation and
liquidity/funding profile for SCBK. The bank's Fitch Core
Capital ratio was
14.9% at mid-2016, compared with the Korean commercial bank
average of 13.2%.
SCBK's average risk weight has also further improved to 46% by
mid-2016,
compared with the peak of 54% at end-2013 as it reduced
higher-risk assets.
SCBK's loans/customer deposits ratio (after adjusting for
interbank loans and
deposits) has improved to around 120%, broadly in line with the
local commercial
banks average. Almost all of SCBK's foreign-currency funding
comes from SC.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
The IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to any change in SCB's
ratings or
SCBK's relationship with its parent.
VIABILITY RATING
The bank's VR is sensitive to a change to Fitch's assumptions
around SCBK's
company profile, underlying profit structure and operating
environment.
Fitch may upgrade SCBK's VR if there is a significant
sustainable improvement in
earnings and profitability, and/or a sustainable strategy that
puts the bank in
a better position to expand and compete more effectively against
domestic banks.
Fitch does not expect a downgrade of the VR in the near term
unless its
balance-sheet strength deteriorates significantly, which may
happen if SCBK
increases its risk appetite significantly.
The rating actions are as follows:
SCBK
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR downgraded to 'A' from 'A+';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
