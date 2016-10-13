(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
National Long-Term
Rating on Indonesia-based PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur
(Persero) (SMI) at
'AA+(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also published the rating on SMI's USD300m on-shore
MTN programme at
'AA+(idn)'.
'AA+(idn)' Long-Term National Ratings denote expectations of
very low default
risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same
country. The default
risk inherently differs only slightly from that of the country's
highest rated
issuers or obligations.
The affirmation of the National Rating on SMI reflects Fitch's
continued
expectation that the government would extend the company strong
extraordinary
support, if needed. SMI provides financing to investors in
public-private
partnership (PPP) schemes. Fitch believes adequate investment in
infrastructure
is vital for the country to achieve its economic growth targets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strategic Importance Attribute Assessed as Stronger: The
provision of financing
to investors for Indonesia's PPP programmes is a high priority
for the
government. SMI's role widened in 2015 as it took over the
government investment
fund managed by Pusat Investasi Pemerintah (PIP). SMI has
received on-going
capital injections since its inception in February 2009 from its
owner the
Ministry of Finance (MoF); a further IDR20trn of capital was
injected through an
asset transfer from PIP in 2015 and Fitch expects the ministry
to inject
IDR4.16trn of capital before end-2016.
Control Attribute Assessed as Stronger: SMI reports directly to
the MoF; three
members on the board of commissioners are appointed by the MoF
and there are two
independent commissioners. Annual budgets, the board of
directors' remuneration,
long-term plans, and board composition are approved by the MoF
at the SMI
general-shareholder meeting. SMI is audited by an independent
public accounting
firm annually, and is subject to audits by the state auditor and
the Financial
Services Authority (Otoritas Jasa Keuangan, or OJK) once every
three years.
Integration Attribute Assessed as Midrange: SMI's capacity to
provide financing
for infrastructure projects relies on its paid-up capital, in
the form of state
capital injections derived from the state budget and from
borrowings. The
government has injected IDR24.3trn of capital into SMI. The
transfer of the
government investment fund managed by PIP to SMI in 2015 was
classified as a
capital injection of IDR18trn (relating to a transfer of
assets), with an
additional cash injection of IDR2trn. The capital injections
each year reflect a
commitment to accelerate infrastructure development through
various financing
schemes. The paid-up capital is likely to bolster the confidence
of the private
sector in SMI. Fitch expects the government to further increase
SMI's capital by
IDR4.16trn before end-2016. Fitch will monitor the
transformation of SMI into an
infrastructure lending institution and, depending on the
commitment of the
central government, this could have a positive impact on this
attribute.
Legal Status Attribute Assessed as Midrange: SMI is one of five
state-owned
entities in Indonesia that report directly to the Ministry of
Finance. The
government plans for SMI to function as an infrastructure bank,
which will make
it eligible for certain tax incentives and subject it to
regulations by the OJK.
Potential Risk: Fitch believes that downside risks for SMI
bondholders may be
quite pronounced in a difficult economic environment, given the
concentration of
its loans in the country. The bulk of SMI's loans were extended
within the last
four years, so it will only be possible to assess the company's
asset-quality
track record in the medium term, when its loan book becomes more
seasoned.
Infrastructure Financing: SMI has focused on increasing lending
to
infrastructure projects; total loans granted rose to IDR19.7trn
in 2015 from
IDR6.6trn the previous year. A large part of the growth was the
loan book
transferred from PIP. Projections from SMI indicate that loans
will increase to
around IDR103trn by end-2021. SMI's main source of revenue is
interest income -
from loans and returns on investments from its substantial
liquidity. Interest
income will increase as SMI increases its lending activities.
Increasing Leverage: Regulations limit SMI's leverage to 10x
equity, although
management has said it will limit future borrowings to 3x
equity. SMI has an
outstanding subordinated loan of USD195.85m to PT Indonesia
Infrastructure
Finance (IIF). The loan was provided to IIF via the government
and SMI, from the
Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank. SMI is likely
to increase its
debt to around IDR92.7trn by end-2021 to support loan growth,
but this is still
within established equity limits.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
We will monitor SMI's role as an infrastructure development
entity and assess in
the future whether this will make it more closely integrated
with the sovereign,
which could have a positive impact on the national rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Priscilla Tjitra
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6809
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001