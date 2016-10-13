(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkcell
Finansman A.S
(TFS) 'BB+' Foreign and Local Currency Long-Term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
and 'AA(tur)' National Long-Term Rating. The Outlook on the IDRs
is Negative
while the Outlook on the National Rating is Stable.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary.
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
TFS was created as a separate entity out of the financing
department of Turkcell
(BBB-/Negative) in 4Q15. There have been no major changes in
TFS's operations
relative to those previously undertaken by Turkcell's financing
department.
TFS's ratings are based on potential support from the parent.
Fitch believes
Turkcell would have a strong propensity to support TFS given (i)
its 100% stake
and full operational control; (ii) the close integration of the
subsidiary with
its parent; and (iii) TFS's role in customer base acquisition
for Turkcell.
The one-notch difference between the ratings of Turkcell and TFS
reflects the
subsidiary's focus on a different segment (finance rather than
telecom services)
and its short operating history. These factors in Fitch's view
moderately reduce
the reputational risk for the parent or potential negative
impact on other parts
of Turkcell group in case of TFS's default.
TFS provides Turkcell's retail customers with loans for the
purchase of mobile
devices. TFS's core product is small ticket unsecured loans
with 24-36 month
tenors. TFS plans to extend its product range but still focus on
Turkcell's
clientele for the foreseeable future. However, in the longer
term Turkcell is
considering developing TFS into a financial company providing
loans also to
non-Turkcell customers.
TFS accounted for a small 4% of Turkcell's assets as of
end-1H16, but in view of
rapid growth (driven by booking of new business on TFS's balance
sheet) and
customer base potential Fitch expects TFS to exceed 10% of group
assets in 2017.
TFS sells its products directly via Turkcell branches. The
company has
countrywide coverage in Turkey with 3,300 sale-points. The
business model, with
a heavy reliance on digital integration with shops, allows TFS
to limit fixed
costs.
TFS's internal debt/equity (leverage) limit is 10x
(significantly more
conservative than the regulator's 30x). At end-1H16 leverage was
less than 1x,
but Fitch expects it to increase to 5x by end-2017 as portfolio
growth will far
outpace capital generation. TFS expects to upstream dividends,
but no concrete
plans have been made yet.
TFS plans to rely on loans from banks as a core funding source
for 2016-2018.
TFS's average asset duration is 11-12 months and therefore can
be comfortably
matched by bank funding. TFS does not plan to attract any parent
funding due to
tax implications.
Given TFS's limited track record, it is not possible to make
forecasts in
respect to the company's performance. Currently TFS's loan
pricing and net
interest margin are in line with consumer loans of commercial
banks. However,
Fitch believes that Turkcell's management might tolerate
moderate profitability
at TFS given the customer acquisition benefits that it brings
for the group.
Fitch understands from management that default rates on customer
loans issued by
Turkcell's finance department have historically been moderate.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
TFS's ratings are likely to remain linked to Turkcell's ratings,
and the
Negative Outlook mirrors that of the parent, which in turn is
driven by the
Negative Outlook on the Turkish sovereign. The Long-Term IDR of
Turkcell is at
the Turkish sovereign level, and a negative action on the
Turkish sovereign
rating would likely be mirrored in Turkcell and TFS's ratings
respectively.
An equalisation of TFS's ratings with those of Turkcell is
unlikely unless TFS's
role in the Turkcell group strengthens and achieves a longer
track record of
operations and of support from Turkcell.
A weakening of Turkcell's propensity or ability to support TFS
may result in a
widening of the notching from the parent.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long Term Issuer Local and Foreign Currency IDRs assigned at
'BB+', Outlook
Negative
Short Term Local and Foreign Currency IDRs assigned at 'B'
National Long Term Rating assigned at 'AA(tur)', Outlook Stable
Support Rating assigned at '3'
