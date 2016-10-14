(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings telah mengafirmasi Peringkat Nasional Jangka Panjang dari PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero) (SMI) di 'AA+(idn)'. Outlook adalah stabil. Fitch juga telah mempublikasikan peringkat program MTN on-shore sebesar USD300juta di 'AA+(idn)'. Peringkat nasional di kategori 'AA' menunjukkan ekspektasi akan risiko gagal bayar yang sangat rendah relatif terhadap emiten atau surat utang lainnya di Indonesia. Resiko kredit hanya sedikit berbeda dari emiten-emiten atau surat-surat utang yang mendapat peringkat tertinggi di Indonesia. Afirmasi peringkat-peringkat SMI mencerminkan ekspektasi dari Fitch bahwa pemerintah akan memberikan dukungan luar biasa bilamana dibutuhkan. SMI menyediakan pembiayaan kepada investor untuk skema Public-Private Partnership (PPP). Fitch percaya investasi yang memadai dalam infrastruktur sangat penting bagi negara untuk mencapai target pertumbuhan ekonomi. FAKTOR-FAKTOR PENGGERAK PERINGKAT Atribut Kepentingan Strategis dinilai Lebih Kuat: Ketersediaan pembiayaan untuk investor dalam program Kemitraan Pemerintah Swasta merupakan prioritas tinggi bagi pemerintah. Peran SMI diperbesar di 2015 di mana perusahaan mengambil alih dana investasi pemerintah yang dikelola Pusat Investasi Pemerintah (PIP). SMI telah menerima suntikan modal secara terus menerus sejak perusahaan didirikan di Februari 2009 dari pemiliknya Kementrian Keuangan (Kemenkeu); tambahan IDR20trilyun modal diberikan melalui transfer aset dari PIP di 2015 dan Fitch berekspektasi kemenkeu akan kembali menyuntik modal IDR4,16trilyun sebelum akhir 216. Atribut Kendali dinilai Lebih Kuat: SMI bertanggung jawab langsung kepada Kemenkeu, tiga anggota dewan komisaris perusahaan ditunjuk oleh Depkeu dan juga ada dua komisaris independen. Anggaran tahunan, remunerasi dewan direksi, rencana jangka panjang, dan komposisi dewan disetujui oleh Kemenkeu pada pertemuan pemegang saham. SMI diaudit oleh kantor akuntan publik yang independen setiap tahun, dan merupakan subyek audit oleh auditor negara dan OJK sekali setiap tiga tahun. Atribut Integrasi dinilai Menengah (Midrange): Kapasitas SMI untuk menyediakan pembiayaan untuk proyek infrastruktur bergantung pada modal disetor, dalam bentuk suntikan modal pemerintah dari APBN dan dari pinjaman. Pemerintah telah menyuntik modal IDR24,3trilyun kepada SMI. Transfer dana investasi pemerintah yang dikelola PIP ke SMI di 2015 digolongkan sebagai suntikan modal sebesar IDR18trilyun (berkaitan dengan transfer aset), dengan tambahan suntikan modal sebesar IDR2trilyun. Suntikan modal tiap tahun mencerminkan komitmen percepatan pembangunan infrastruktur melalui berbagai skema pembiayaan. Modal disetor juga mendukun tingkat kepercayaan sektor swasta atas SMI. Fitch mengharapkan SMI untuk kembali menyuntik modal sebesar IDR4,16trilyun sebelum akhir 2016. Fitch akan memonitor transformasi SMI menjadi institusi pembiayaan infrastruktur dan, bergantung pada komitmen dari pemerintah pusat, ini bisa berdampak positif terhadap atribut. Atribut Status Hukum dinilai Menengah: SMI merupakan satu dari lima BUMN di Indonesia yang bertanggung-jawab langsung kepada Kemenkeu. Pemerintah merencanakan SMI untuk berfungsi sebagai bank infrastruktur, yang berhak akan insentif pajak tertentu dan bergantung pada peraturan OJK. Resiko Potensial: Fitch menilai bahwa resiko untuk pemegang obligasi SMI cukup jelas dalam kondisi ekonomi yang sulit, mengingat konsentrasi pinjaman di Indonesia. Penilaian rekam jejak kualitas aset perusahaan hanya dimungkinkan dalam jangka menengah, ketika buku pinjaman telah bertumbuh dan karena sebagian besar dari pinjaman jatuh tempo SMI telah diperpanjang dalam empat tahun terakhir. Pembiayaan Infrastuktur: SMI telah fokus untuk meningkatkan pinjaman pada proyek-proyek infrastruktur, dengan total pinjaman yang diberikan naik ke IDR19,7triyun di 2015 dari IDR6,6trilyun di tahun sebelumnya. Sebagian besar kenaikan berasal dari pinjaman yang ditransfer dari PIP. Proyeksi dari SMI mengindikasikan bahwa pinjaman akan meningkat sekitar IDR 103trilyun di akhir 2021. Sumber utama dari penghasilan adalah pendapatan bunga-baik dari pinjaman maupun hasil investasi dari aset liquidnya. Pendapatan bunga akan meningkat seiring SMI meningkatkan kegiatan pembiayaannya. Leverage yang Meningkat: Peraturan membatasi SMI leverage hingga 10x dari permodalan, meskipun manajemen mengatakan untuk membatasi hutang sebesar 3x dari permodalan. SMI mempunyai pinjaman subordinasi sebesar IDR2,4trilyun kepada PT Indonesia Infrastructure Finance. Pinjaman diberikan kepada IIF melalui pemerintah dan SMI, dari Asian Development Bank dan World Bank. Untuk mendukung pertumbuhan pinjaman SMI kemungkinan akan meningkatkan utangnya sekitar IDR92,7trilyun pada akhir 2021, yang mana masih dalam batas yang telah dikemukakan. SENSITIVITAS PERINGKAT Fitch akan memonitor peranan SMI sebagai institusi pembiayaan infrastruktur dan mengkaji apabila hal ini akan meningkatkan integrasi dengan pemerintah di masa depan, yang bisa berdampak positif pada peringkat nasionalnya. Kontak: Analis Utama (Peringkat Nasional) Priscilla Tjitra Associate Direktur +62 21 2988 6809 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Financial Institution DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 Ketua Komite Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Catatan: Peringkat Nasional Fitch menggambarkan ukuran relatif atas kredibilitas entitas yang diperingkat di negara-negara yang memiliki peringkat sovereign relatif rendah dan ada kebutuhan untuk dilakukan pemeringkatan dimaksud. Peringkat terbaik di suatu negara adalah 'AAA' dan peringkat lainnya menggambarkan tingkat risiko relatif terhadap peringkat 'AAA'. Peringkat nasional dirancang untuk digunakan oleh sebagian besar investor lokal di pasar lokal dan diidentifikasi dengan menggunakan tambahan tanda sesuai dengan negara masing-masing. Sebagai contoh 'AAA(idn)' untuk Peringkat Nasional di Indonesia. Karenanya, peringkat ini tidak dapat dibandingkan secara internasional. Informasi tambahan tersedia di www.fitchratings.com. Peringkat tersebut diatas telah diminta, atau atas nama, emiten, dan oleh karena itu, Fitch telah memperoleh kompensasi atas pemeringkatan tersebut. Solicitation Status Setiap peringkat yang disebutkan dalam Rating Action Commentary (RAC) dari mana report ini diakses adalah permintaan dari penerbit surat berharga atau entitas yang bertindak atas nama penerbit surat berharga ("Solicited - Sell Side"). Oleh karena itu, Fitch memperoleh kompensasi untuk penyediaan peringkat. Solicitation status yang diberikan berlaku efektif pada tanggal RAC Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001