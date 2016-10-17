(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today downgraded
Standard Chartered
Bank (Taiwan) Limited's (SCBTL) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) to 'A'
from 'A+', and National Long-Term Rating to 'AA+(twn)' from
'AAA(twn)'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
At the same time, the agency has downgraded SCBTL's Viability
Rating to 'bbb-'
from 'bbb'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating downgrade follow Fitch's downgrade on the Viability
Rating of SCBTL's
parent, Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) to 'a' from 'a+' on 14
October 2016 (see
<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1013126">Fitch
Affirms Standard
Chartered at 'A+'; Outlook Revised to Stable ).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs and Support Rating of '1' on SCBTL reflect the
extremely high
probability of support from its parent, if needed. SCBTL's IDR
and Outlook is
aligned with those of its parent. Fitch views SCBTL as a core
subsidiary within
the group's international network, specifically its role in the
group's greater
China strategy. This is underpinned by their aligned risk
management, a shared
brand name and global network.
The bank's National Long-Term Rating has been downgraded
following the downgrade
in the IDR, and the Outlook remains in line with the parent's.
The senior unsecured bonds are rated at the same level as
SCBTL's National
Long-Term Rating and accordingly downgraded. The bond rating
reflects the
relative vulnerability of default on its senior obligations
within a national
scale for Taiwan.
VIABILITY RATING
The downgrade of SCBTL's Viability Rating (VR) reflects its
weakening franchise
and profitability as a result of portfolio restructuring. The
bank aims to
enhance return through reducing low-yield single-loan-product
borrowers and
rebuilding its customer base of small and medium enterprises
with regional
operations. These kinds of customers offer cross-selling
opportunities and use
services that generate fee income.
The bank's loan book contracted by 10% each in 1H16
(unannualised) and 2015.
Fitch believes its franchise will take some time to strengthen
amid slower
economic growth, while earnings may continue to be pressured in
2-3 years. The
bank may find it difficult to achieve its goal of total returns,
including
lending and non-lending income, in the highly competitive
banking sector in
Taiwan.
SCBTL's ROA fell to 0.1% in 1H16 from 0.2% in 2015 and 0.4% in
2014. The
sector's average ROA was 0.65%. SCBTL's interest income fell
because of a
smaller balance sheet and narrower margin due to rates cuts.
Increased
provisions for Chinese yuan-linked Target Redemption Forward
derivatives and
lower fee income due to weakened investment sentiment also
pressured the bottom
line.
The bank's impaired loan ratio modestly rose to 2.5% at end-1H16
from 2.2% at
end-2014 as the loan book shrank, while loan impairment amounts
declined.
Capitalisation will remain solid in the near term in light of
subdued growth
prospects and its stable asset quality. Its Fitch Core Capital
ratio was healthy
at 11.8% at end-1H16, compared with 9.9% at end-2014.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
SCTBL's Basel II-compliant Tier 2 bonds are rated one notch
below its National
Long-Term Rating and accordingly downgraded, to reflect their
subordinated
status and the absence of going concern loss-absorption
features.
SCBTL's Basel III-compliant Tier 2 (B3T2) bonds are rated two
notches below its
National Long-Term Rating and accordingly downgraded. The two
notches comprise
zero notches for non-performance risk and two for loss severity,
reflecting the
limited recovery prospects for Taiwanese B3T2 notes at the point
of
non-viability (PONV) or government receivership. This is in
contrast to the
typical one notch for standard B3T2, which reach the PONV at
regulatory
decisions to write-off securities or inject public sector
capital. Fitch
believes Taiwan's authorities would only move a bank into
insolvency
administration when it reaches a very low level of capital,
reducing the
recovery prospects for B3T2 notes.
The anchor rating for SCBTL's Tier 2 bonds is the support-driven
National
Long-Term Rating or equivalent to the parent's VR, rather than
SCBTL's VR, as
Fitch believes the parent has a strong interest in supporting
its subsidiary to
fulfil its debt obligations.
These aforementioned notching practices for Tier 2 bonds are in
accordance with
Fitch's criteria on rating the regulatory capital of financial
institutions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
Any change of SCB's Viability Ratings could trigger a similar
rating action on
SCBTL's IDR, National Long-Term Rating and senior unsecured debt
rating.
VIABILITY RATING
SCBTL's VR may be upgraded if the bank demonstrates significant
and sustainable
improvement in its local franchise and profitability without
excessive
risk-taking. A VR downgrade is less likely in the near term
based on the bank's
sound capitalisation relative to its risk profile.
SUPPORT RATING
The SR is sensitive to any change in the ability and propensity
of SCB to
provide timely support to SCBTL and is unlikely to be
downgraded.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Any change in SCBTL's IDR and National Long-Term Rating could
trigger a similar
rating action on the Basel II and Basel III-compliant Tier 2
bonds.
The rating actions are as follows:
- Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- National Long-Term Rating downgraded to 'AA+(twn)' from
'AAA(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
- Viability Rating downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- National Long-Term Rating on senior unsecured debt downgraded
to 'AA+(twn)'
from 'AAA(twn)'
- National Long-Term Rating on Basel II-compliant Tier 2 bonds
downgraded to
'AA(twn)' from 'AA+(twn)'
- National Long-Term Rating on Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bonds
downgraded to
'AA-(twn)' from 'AA(twn)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cherry Huang, CFA
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jenifer Chou
Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013214
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
