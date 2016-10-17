(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded Standard
Chartered Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited's (SCBT)
Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs). The Long-Term Local-Currency IDR was
downgraded to 'A-'
from 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. The Short-Term Local-Currency
IDR was
downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'.
At the same time, the agency has affirmed SCBT's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR
at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook and SCBT's National Long-Term
Rating at 'AAA(tha)'
with Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is included
at the end of
this commentary.
The rating actions follow Fitch's downgrade of the Viability
Rating on SCBT's
parent, Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), to 'a' from 'a+' on 14
October 2016 (see
"Fitch Affirms Standard Chartered at 'A+'; Outlook Revised to
Stable", at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
SCBT's IDRs are rated at one notch below SCB's Viability Rating
(VR) based on
parental support as Fitch believes that SCBT is a strategically
important
subsidiary of SCB.
However, the downgrade of SCB's VR had no impact on SCBT's
Foreign-Currency IDR
because the rating is already at 'A-' as it was capped by
Thailand's Country
Ceiling of 'A-'. The Support Rating has been affirmed as Fitch
still believes
that there is an extremely high probability of extraordinary
support from SCB,
if needed.
The Stable Outlook on SCBT's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR is
consistent with the
Stable Outlook on SCB's ratings.
SCBT's National Ratings and senior debt ratings have been
affirmed as its credit
profile, as reflected in the Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of
'A-', remains
stronger than Thailand's sovereign rating of 'BBB+'.
Fitch considers SCBT a strategically important subsidiary of
SCB, based on its
important role in supporting the group's international banking
business and
expansion in the Greater Mekong region, near-full ownership of
the Thai
subsidiary (99.87%), a strong level of integration between the
two entities and
a history of ordinary support from the parent to the subsidiary.
VIABILITY RATINGS
SCBT's VR reflects its strong capitalisation, which has been
consistently higher
than sector averages and its peers with similar VRs. Its Tier-1
capital ratio
was 27.17% at end-June 2016 (from19.55% at end-December 2013).
The stronger
capital ratio was largely driven by loan book contraction due to
the bank's
de-risking strategy over the recent years. SCBT's risk-weighted
assets decreased
by around 27% from end-December 2013. The VR also incorporates
weaker-than-peer
asset quality and profitability as the slower economic growth in
Thailand puts
pressure on the debt servicing ability of several clients.
SCBT's strong financial buffer (in terms of capitalisation and
reserve coverage
ratio) mitigates its asset quality and earnings risk.
Furthermore, the bank's
asset quality and profitability could stabilise because its
underwriting
standards tightened over the past two years and credit cost may
decline.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
A downgrade of SCB's VR could lead to similar rating action on
SCBT's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs. However, an upgrade of SCB's
VR would affect
SCBT's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR but not Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR as
the rating will be capped by Thailand's Country Ceiling of 'A-'.
SCBT's National Ratings are the highest on Thailand's National
Rating scale;
hence, there is no upside. A downgrade of SCBT's National
Ratings and senior
debt rating could occur if SCBT's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR
falls below
Thailand's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'BBB+'.
A reduction in SCB's propensity to support SCBT, which might be
seen, for
example, in a material reduction in its shareholding, could
result in negative
rating action. However, Fitch believes this is unlikely to occur
in the near
term. A change in Thailand's Country Ceiling could have a
similar effect on
SCBT's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR.
VIABILTIY RATING
The VR is unlikely to be upgraded over the medium term unless
SCBT materially
strengthens its local franchise. Negative rating action on the
VR could result
if there is a substantial deterioration in asset quality that
leads to material
decreases in profitability and capitalisation.
The rating actions are as follows:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR downgraded to 'A-' from 'A';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Local-Currency IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
- National Rating on short-term unsecured and unsubordinated
debenture programme
affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Ambreesh Srivastava (International Ratings)
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat, (National Ratings)
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat, (International Ratings)
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Patchara Sarayudh (National Ratings)
Director
+662 108 0154
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001