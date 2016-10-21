(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Russian Kemerovo
Region's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB-' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'. The agency
has also affirmed
the region's National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(rus)'. The
Outlooks on the
Long-term ratings are Stable.
The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have
been affirmed at
'BB-' and 'A+(rus)'.
The affirmation with Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's
expectations that budget
performance, and direct risk relative to current revenue, will
stabilise over
the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Kemerovo's volatile revenue proceeds,
stemming from the
region's structural tax concentration, as well as still moderate
direct risk.
The ratings also factor in the region's concentrated economy
with a developed
tax base that is exposed to economic cycles, a weak
institutional framework and
a recessionary economic environment in Russia.
Fitch expects the region's operating margin to consolidate at
5%-6% during
2016-2018, close to 2015's 5.7%. This will be sufficient to
cover interest
expenses, such that the current margin will remain in small
positive territory
(2015: 3%). Budget performance will be underpinned by strict
control on
operating expenditure and improved tax proceeds following
earnings recovery at
mining and metallurgical companies, which are the region's
largest taxpayers.
Fitch expects the region to shrink its budget deficit to 3%-4%
of total revenue
over the medium-term, from a high average of 11.8% in 2013-2015,
as required by
Russia's Ministry of Finance in return for financial support
from the federal
budget. For 8M16 the administration collected 64% of its
full-year budgeted
revenue and expenditure, respectively, and recorded a RUB2.9bn
deficit, which is
in line with our expectations of a RUB3.9bn full-year deficit.
Gradual narrowing of the budget deficit will limit debt growth,
which we
forecast will reach 63% of current revenue by end-2016 and will
stabilise at
this level in 2017-2018. Direct risk is moderate compared with
international
peers and comprises a large proportion of budget loans from the
federation
(classified as other Fitch-classified debt). They bear low
interest rates and
are likely to be rolled over by the state.
As of 1 September 2016 loans from the federal budget accounted
for 45% of total
direct risk, up from 40% at the beginning of the year as the
region borrowed a
further RUB4.75bn from the federal budget in January-August
2016.
Additionally the region received some relief in 2015 when a
long-term bank loan
from Vnesheconombank (VEB: BBB-/Negative/F3), initially in US
dollars, was
re-denominated in roubles at a favourable exchange rate.
As with most other Russian regions, Kemerovo is exposed to
refinancing pressure
with 81% of direct risk maturing in 2017-2019. Immediate
refinancing risk is low
at RUB1.8bn (3% of direct risk) for 2016, comprised maturing
budget loans and an
amortising VEB loan, which will be met by RUB2.3bn stand-by
credit lines from
local banks.
The region has a concentrated economy weighted towards coal
mining and ferrous
metallurgy, which provides broad tax base: 80% of the region's
operating
revenue. However, this also means a large portion of the
region's tax revenues
depends on companies' profits, resulting in high revenue
volatility through the
economic cycle. Kemerovo saw marginal real GRP growth in 2015,
outperforming the
national economy's 3.7% contraction. Fitch expects the local
economy to stagnate
in the medium term.
Russia's institutional framework for subnationals is a
constraint on the
region's ratings. Frequent changes in the allocation of revenue
sources and the
assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the tiers of
government limit
Kemerovo's forecasting ability and negatively affect the
region's fiscal
capacity and financial flexibility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An improvement in the operating balance to 6%-8% of operating
revenue and
maintaining a debt payback ratio (direct risk-to-current
balance) at below 10
years (2015: 20.7 years) on a sustained base could lead to an
upgrade.
An inability to maintain a positive operating balance on a
sustained basis,
along with an increase in direct risk above 90% of current
revenue, could lead
to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
to make the
local and regional government comparable internationally for
analyses purposes.
For Kemerovo region these adjustments include:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers of capital nature made were re-classified from
operating expenditure
to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013509
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001