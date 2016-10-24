(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Modern
Land (China)
Co., Limited's (Modern Land: B+/Stable) USD350m 6.875% senior
notes due 20
October 2019 a final rating of 'B+' and Recovery Rating of
'RR4'.
The notes are rated at the same level as Modern Land's senior
unsecured rating
because they are regarded as direct and senior unsecured
obligations of the
company. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt
of documents
conforming to information already received, and the final rating
is in line with
the expected rating assigned on 12 October 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fast Expansion, Larger Scale: Modern Land's reported contracted
sales increased
by more than 70% yoy to CNY7.5bn in 1H16. We expect the company
to achieve its
CNY15bn reported contracted sales target for the full-year based
on Modern
Land's project pipeline in 2H16. Fitch expects attributable
contracted sales to
rise by the double digits in the next two years to above CNY10bn
per year,
supported by more than CNY40bn of attributable saleable
resources, by Fitch's
estimate.
Improving-but-Small Land Bank: Modern Land's land bank has
strengthened after it
extended coverage to more Tier 1 and 2 cities since 2014.
However, Xiantao and
Dongdaihe, two Tier 4 cities in China, continue to account for
35% of Modern
Land's attributable land bank by area; Tier 1 cities like
Beijing and Shanghai -
and Tier 2 cities like Hefei, Changsha, and Suzhou - account for
more than 60%
of Modern Land's existing saleable resources.
However, Modern Land's land bank remains small and is the main
obstacle to
expansion. Its attributable available-for-sale land bank was
merely 2.4 million
square metres (sq m) in gross floor area (GFA) at end-June 2016,
compared with
attributable sales GFA of 545,000 sq m in 1H16. The land bank is
enough for less
than two years of sales. Modern Land is tapping new
land-acquisition channels to
boost its land reserves, including a search for more M&A deals,
collaborating
with governments on green housing, and cooperating with
asset-management firms.
Fitch will not consider further positive rating action until the
company
achieves a sustainably larger land bank.
Margin to Recover: Modern Land's gross profit margin (GPM)
dropped to only 19%
in 1H16, due mainly to the low-margin projects and social
housing projects
delivered in Beijing, Nanchang and Changsha. Fitch expects
Modern Land's 2H16
GPM to revert to 20%. Future project GPMs are also likely to
remain at between
20% and 25%.
Low Leverage, Disciplined Financial Policy: Modern Land's
leverage continued to
be controlled and comparable with 'B+' rated peers in 1H16.
Leverage rose to 26%
from 22% in 2014, driven by increased pressure to replenish
quality land bank
and the shift towards higher-tier cities. Fitch expects Modern
Land's leverage
to remain below 40% until the company significantly boosts its
land reserves
relative to sales.
Sufficient Liquidity, Lower Funding Cost: Modern Land's
liquidity remains
healthy, with total cash of CNY5.7bn compared with short-term
debt of CNY3.5bn
as of end-June 2016. Modern Land managed to significantly lower
its funding cost
to 8.4% in 1H16 from 10.5% in 2015, after the completion of a
CNY1bn five-year
onshore bond issuance in 1H16 at a 6.4% coupon rate. Fitch
expects the lower
borrowing cost to partially offset a lower GPM level and
strengthen Modern
Land's credit profile.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Attributable contracted sales of CNY10bn in 2016, CNY12bn in
2017, CNY15bn in
2018 and CNY18bn in 2019
- New land investment to maintain land bank at two years' worth
of gross
contracted sales
- Average selling price to increase around 10% each year to
reflect the higher
cost of recently acquired land
- Construction cost per sq m of around CNY3,000-4,000 in
2016-2019
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- Attributable contracted sales sustained above CNY20bn
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 30% (1H16: 25.9%)
- Land bank sufficient for three years of development
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Land bank insufficient for two years of development
- Attributable contracted sales decline below CNY10bn
- EBITDA margin sustained below 20% (1H16: 13.5% including
capitalised interest)
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 40%
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Fiona Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9909
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3015
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 19 August 2016
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
