(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SYDNEY, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Kookmin Bank's (KB;
A/Stable/F1) KRW1.17trn of outstanding mortgage covered bonds at
'AAA'. The
Outlook is Stable. The outstanding bonds are legislative covered
bonds issued
pursuant to Korea's Covered Bond Act.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation is based on KB's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'A', an unchanged discontinuity cap of 4 notches, and the
highest asset
percentage (AP) in the last 12 months of 47.4% that Fitch's
relies on in its
analysis. The AP relied upon provides more protection than
Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven AP of 81.5%, which supports a 'AA+' rating on a
probability of default
basis and a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for recoveries
given default of the
covered bonds. In its cash flow modelling, Fitch assumed another
bonds of
USD500m will be issued out of KB's programme. This is based on
Fitch's
understanding that an increase of the cover pool in February
2016 was for the
purpose of the next bond issuance.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 81.5% corresponds to a breakeven
over-collateralisation (OC) of 22.7%. The 'AAA' breakeven AP has
reduced from
82.8% due to an expansion in the portion of the pool comprising
fixed-rate loans
to 94.8% from 88.3%. This increases the interest-rate mismatch
between the
mainly fixed-rate cover assets and the floating-rate liability
payments under
the covered bond swaps, during the bond extension period. As a
result, the cash
flow valuation component of the breakeven OC for the rating
increased to 14.1%,
from 11.6%. The asset disposal loss component is 5.7%,
reflecting the asset and
liability mismatches in the programme, with the weighted average
life of the
assets at 14.8 years and 4.5 years for the liabilities.
The credit loss component has remained stable at 4.2%. Fitch's
has applied its
updated residential mortgage loss assumptions when analysing
KB's cover pool.
Key changes to the assumptions include simplified foreclosure
frequency (FF)
adjustments and increased base FFs. These changes had minimal
impact on the
mortgage asset credit analysis of KB's cover assets. A detailed
description of
the rating drivers and the residential mortgage loss assumptions
that apply to
KB's cover pool will be shortly available in a full rating
report on
www.fitchratings.com.
Fitch has applied a variation from its Criteria for Country Risk
in Global
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds, which states that the
rating of a
foreign-currency issue cannot exceed the Country Ceiling of the
country of the
issuer or the cover assets, unless the transfer and
convertibility (T&C) risk is
mitigated. KB's covered bonds are protected via the swaps
against T&C risk;
however this T&C risk will become unhedged after a default of
the covered bonds
as the swaps would be terminated. Fitch viewed that the covered
bonds could be
rated one notch above the Country Ceiling despite the lack of
T&C protection in
a recovery given default scenario, because timely payment is not
expected in
such a scenario, and T&C risk is not viewed as permanent. In
Fitch opinion, the
materiality of T&C risk to the covered bonds rating is small so
long as the
level of OC is sufficient to support ultimate payments.
In its recovery-given-default analysis, Fitch tested the impact
of currency risk
on the US-dollar denominated outstanding liabilities versus the
stressed
remaining cover-asset-recovery value in Korean won. In doing so,
the agency has
applied a variation from Fitch's Foreign-Currency Stress
Assumptions for
Residual Foreign Exchange Exposures in Covered Bonds - Excel
file, which does
not include stresses for the won against the US dollar. Fitch
considered that
exposure to the won-dollar exchange rate would fall in the most
volatile of the
four categories of currency pairs in the stress assumptions, and
has applied
category 4 assumptions in its stress scenario. Fitch concluded
that the 'AAA'
breakeven AP was compatible with a one-notch recovery uplift.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating could be downgraded if (i) KB's Issuer Default
Rating is
downgraded by one notch to 'A-'; (ii) the discontinuity cap
falls by one notch
to 3 notches (moderate high risk); (iii) the asset percentage
(AP) Fitch takes
into account in its analysis increases above Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven AP of
81.5%; (iv) or if the Country Ceiling of Korea was revised to
'AA' or below. If
overcollateralisation in the programme fell to the legal minimum
(5%) stipulated
under the Korean Covered Bond Act the rating on the covered
bonds would fall by
three notches.
If overcollateralisation in the programme fell to the legal
minimum (5%)
stipulated under the Korean Covered Bond Act, the rating on the
covered bonds
would fall to 'AA-', two notches above the IDR.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating is
affected, among other
things, by the profile of the cover assets relative to the
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore it cannot be assumed that the 'AAA' breakeven AP that
maintains the
covered bond rating will remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Keum Hee Oh
Director
+82 2 3278 8373
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
9F Kyobo Securities Building
26-4, Youido-Dong
Seoul, 150-737,
Republic of South Korea
Secondary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Committee Chairperson
Managing Director
Helene M. Heberlein
+33 1 4429 9140
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Kookmin Bank. The
issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used in
the analysis of the rated bonds is public
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 01 Sep
2016)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 11 Mar 2016)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum (pub. 23 Sep 2015)
here
Criteria for Country Risk in Global Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds (pub.
26 Sep 2016)
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Fitch's Foreign Currency Stress Assumptions for Residual Foreign
Exchange
Exposures in Covered Bonds - Excel file (pub. 11 Mar 2016)
here
Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance
and Covered
Bonds - Excel File (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Fitch's Mortgage Covered Bond Refinancing Stresses - Excel File
(pub. 12 Feb
2016)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001