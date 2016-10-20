(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned 'B+' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to Singapore's MMI International Ltd (MMI) and its 100% parent Precision Capital Private Limited (PCPL). The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also assigned an expected rating of 'B+(EXP)'/'RR4' to MMI's proposed senior secured notes. The notes will be guaranteed by certain subsidiaries in Singapore, Thailand and the US. The final rating of the proposed notes is contingent upon the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. Proceeds from the notes will be used to partly refinance MMI's existing borrowings. KEY RATING DRIVERS Slow Recovery on HDD Weakness: The IDR reflects our expectations of MMI's continued vulnerability to the hard disk drive (HDD) market. Fitch expects EBITDA recovery to be slow, with EBITDA growth totalling around 5% or less for the financial year ending 30 June 2017 (FY17) and FY18. This is supported by cost-cutting initiatives to trim expenses in FY17, through headcount-reduction and the relocation of manufacturing facilities from China to Thailand. Fitch believes MMI's credit risk is weighted towards the downside, in view of the HDD market weakness; research company Trendfocus is projecting global HDD unit shipments to decline at a 5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in 2016-2020. High Leverage: The ratings are also constrained by MMI's high FFO-adjusted leverage - Fitch forecasts 4.6x-4.8x in FY17 and FY18 (FY16: 6.7x) - limiting its financial flexibility. Fitch expects cash flow from operations will readily cover capex (USD25m) and meet other near-term financial commitments. Management says it is committed to deleveraging its balance sheet. We have assumed no dividend payments or acquisitions, for which MMI is likely to have little headroom at the current rating. Seagate Interdependence: MMI faces high customer-concentration risk due to its heavy reliance on US HDD manufacturer Seagate Technology Public Limited Company (BBB-/Negative), which accounted for 83% of its revenue in FY16. However, we believe the high interdependence between MMI and Seagate mitigates this risk, as MMI is Seagate's largest supplier for three key HDD components. Furthermore, MMI's ratings factor in moderate-to-high barriers to entry into the HDD component manufacturing industry. Stable Competition: Fitch expects the consolidated HDD industry structure to improve producers' market power, which should help to stabilise pricing. Seagate and Western Digital Corp. (WD, BB+/Stable) control about 80% of the global HDD market. An imminent consolidation among HDD components suppliers could also reduce competition and drive market-share gains for MMI in the longer term. The company derives 93% of its FY16 revenue from HDD components, and 7% in automation system integration. Risk from SSDs: Solid state drives (SSDs) represent a significant long-term threat to MMI's business if they become the standard medium for data storage. However, we expect HDD sales volumes to be protected in the medium term by the growth in the overall data storage market and a continuing substantial per-gigabyte price differential between SSDs and HDDs. Debt Ranking with Existing Debt: The proposed senior secured notes will rank pari passu with the existing term loans, and all debt is at the MMI level. The notes would be subordinated to potential debt at non-guarantor subsidiaries - accounting for 10% of MMI's operating liabilities as of end-June 2016. However, management does not plan to raise debt at these subsidiaries, and therefore our rating assumes no such subordination. Average Recovery on Bonds: The results of our recovery analysis indicate average recovery on the proposed bonds in the event of financial distress, hence the notes are rated at the same level as the IDR. This analysis is based on a going-concern enterprise value (EV)/EBITDA multiple of 3.5x, which reflects a discount to the 5x-7x multiples at which Seagate and WD are currently trading. This discount takes into account MMI's weaker market position and the general weakening effect of distress on market EV. PCPL Shares Rating: PCPL is rated at the same level as MMI as it has no debt or other significant operations which either strengthen or weaken its credit profile compared to MMI. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case include: - Revenue to decline by low- to- mid-single-digit percentages, as the secular decline in the PC market more than offsets growth in nearline (high-capacity) HDD products; - Operating EBITDA margins to improve to by 1-2 percentage points in FY17-FY19 due to cost-cutting measures; - Annual capex of around USD25m or 5% of revenue; - No dividend payments or acquisitions; and - Debt repayment according to mandatory amortisation schedule. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Worse-than-expected performance leading to an FFO-adjusted leverage of above 5.0x on a sustained basis - FFO fixed-charge coverage of below 2.5x (FY16: 2.6x) on a sustained basis - Persistent negative FCF. Positive rating action is not expected in the medium term. However, developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - An improvement in FFO-adjusted leverage to below 4.0x on a sustained basis - FFO fixed-charge coverage of above 3.0x on a sustained basis. LIQUIDITY Refinancing to Improve Liquidity: MMI's unrestricted cash balance of USD42m and undrawn committed bank lines of USD50m as of end-June 2016 are sufficient to cover its debt maturities of USD36m in FY17 and USD52m in FY18 under the existing senior secured credit facilities. Post-refinancing, we expect MMI's liquidity profile to improve, as the proposed bonds will extend the average debt tenure to 4.2 years (from 2.9 years), thus enhancing its cash flow flexibility in the near term. Contact:: Primary Analyst Janice Chong Director +65 6796 7241 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Nitin Soni Director +65 6796 7235 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Managing Director +61 2 8256 0307 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 17 October 2016 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. 