(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned 'B+'
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to Singapore's MMI
International
Ltd (MMI) and its 100% parent Precision Capital Private Limited
(PCPL). The
Outlooks are Stable.
Fitch has also assigned an expected rating of 'B+(EXP)'/'RR4' to
MMI's proposed
senior secured notes. The notes will be guaranteed by certain
subsidiaries in
Singapore, Thailand and the US. The final rating of the proposed
notes is
contingent upon the receipt of documents conforming to
information already
received. Proceeds from the notes will be used to partly
refinance MMI's
existing borrowings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Slow Recovery on HDD Weakness: The IDR reflects our expectations
of MMI's
continued vulnerability to the hard disk drive (HDD) market.
Fitch expects
EBITDA recovery to be slow, with EBITDA growth totalling around
5% or less for
the financial year ending 30 June 2017 (FY17) and FY18. This is
supported by
cost-cutting initiatives to trim expenses in FY17, through
headcount-reduction
and the relocation of manufacturing facilities from China to
Thailand.
Fitch believes MMI's credit risk is weighted towards the
downside, in view of
the HDD market weakness; research company Trendfocus is
projecting global HDD
unit shipments to decline at a 5% compound annual growth rate
(CAGR) in
2016-2020.
High Leverage: The ratings are also constrained by MMI's high
FFO-adjusted
leverage - Fitch forecasts 4.6x-4.8x in FY17 and FY18 (FY16:
6.7x) - limiting
its financial flexibility. Fitch expects cash flow from
operations will readily
cover capex (USD25m) and meet other near-term financial
commitments. Management
says it is committed to deleveraging its balance sheet. We have
assumed no
dividend payments or acquisitions, for which MMI is likely to
have little
headroom at the current rating.
Seagate Interdependence: MMI faces high customer-concentration
risk due to its
heavy reliance on US HDD manufacturer Seagate Technology Public
Limited Company
(BBB-/Negative), which accounted for 83% of its revenue in FY16.
However, we
believe the high interdependence between MMI and Seagate
mitigates this risk, as
MMI is Seagate's largest supplier for three key HDD components.
Furthermore,
MMI's ratings factor in moderate-to-high barriers to entry into
the HDD
component manufacturing industry.
Stable Competition: Fitch expects the consolidated HDD industry
structure to
improve producers' market power, which should help to stabilise
pricing. Seagate
and Western Digital Corp. (WD, BB+/Stable) control about 80% of
the global HDD
market. An imminent consolidation among HDD components suppliers
could also
reduce competition and drive market-share gains for MMI in the
longer term. The
company derives 93% of its FY16 revenue from HDD components, and
7% in
automation system integration.
Risk from SSDs: Solid state drives (SSDs) represent a
significant long-term
threat to MMI's business if they become the standard medium for
data storage.
However, we expect HDD sales volumes to be protected in the
medium term by the
growth in the overall data storage market and a continuing
substantial
per-gigabyte price differential between SSDs and HDDs.
Debt Ranking with Existing Debt: The proposed senior secured
notes will rank
pari passu with the existing term loans, and all debt is at the
MMI level. The
notes would be subordinated to potential debt at non-guarantor
subsidiaries -
accounting for 10% of MMI's operating liabilities as of end-June
2016. However,
management does not plan to raise debt at these subsidiaries,
and therefore our
rating assumes no such subordination.
Average Recovery on Bonds: The results of our recovery analysis
indicate average
recovery on the proposed bonds in the event of financial
distress, hence the
notes are rated at the same level as the IDR. This analysis is
based on a
going-concern enterprise value (EV)/EBITDA multiple of 3.5x,
which reflects a
discount to the 5x-7x multiples at which Seagate and WD are
currently trading.
This discount takes into account MMI's weaker market position
and the general
weakening effect of distress on market EV.
PCPL Shares Rating: PCPL is rated at the same level as MMI as it
has no debt or
other significant operations which either strengthen or weaken
its credit
profile compared to MMI.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case include:
- Revenue to decline by low- to- mid-single-digit percentages,
as the secular
decline in the PC market more than offsets growth in nearline
(high-capacity)
HDD products;
- Operating EBITDA margins to improve to by 1-2 percentage
points in FY17-FY19
due to cost-cutting measures;
- Annual capex of around USD25m or 5% of revenue;
- No dividend payments or acquisitions; and
- Debt repayment according to mandatory amortisation schedule.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Worse-than-expected performance leading to an FFO-adjusted
leverage of above
5.0x on a sustained basis
- FFO fixed-charge coverage of below 2.5x (FY16: 2.6x) on a
sustained basis
- Persistent negative FCF.
Positive rating action is not expected in the medium term.
However, developments
that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating
action include:
- An improvement in FFO-adjusted leverage to below 4.0x on a
sustained basis
- FFO fixed-charge coverage of above 3.0x on a sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY
Refinancing to Improve Liquidity: MMI's unrestricted cash
balance of USD42m and
undrawn committed bank lines of USD50m as of end-June 2016 are
sufficient to
cover its debt maturities of USD36m in FY17 and USD52m in FY18
under the
existing senior secured credit facilities. Post-refinancing, we
expect MMI's
liquidity profile to improve, as the proposed bonds will extend
the average debt
tenure to 4.2 years (from 2.9 years), thus enhancing its cash
flow flexibility
in the near term.
Contact::
Primary Analyst
Janice Chong
Director
+65 6796 7241
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 17 October 2016
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
