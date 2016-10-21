(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Russian
Republic of Udmurtia's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-', Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'
and National
Long-Term Rating at 'A+(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term
ratings are
Negative. The republic's outstanding senior unsecured domestic
bonds have been
affirmed at 'BB-' and 'A+(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario
regarding the weak
budgetary performance of Udmurtia. The Negative Outlook reflects
growing risks
of failure to restore the region's current balance to positive
territory over
the medium-term. It also reflects our expectation that
Udmurtia's direct risk
will continue to increase on the back of a persistent fiscal
deficit.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Udmurtia's negative current balance and high
direct risk.
The ratings also take into account a diversified local economy,
which however
has been slowing down since 2014, in line with the national
economic downturn,
and a weak institutional framework for Russian sub-nationals.
Fitch forecasts Udmurtia's operating margin will remain weak,
but positive at
around 2% in 2016-2018, reflecting a sluggish local economy and
rigid operating
spending. The agency estimates the current margin will still be
a negative 2-3%
during the same period, weighed down by high interest expenses,
in turn putting
pressure on the republic's creditworthiness.
Fitch expects the republic to shrink its budget deficit to
9%-10% of total
revenue over the medium-term, from an average of 14.6% in
2012-2015, as required
by Russia's Ministry of Finance in return for federal financial
support. For
1H16 Udmurtia reported a 21% rise in corporate income tax
proceeds the from the
oil and gas sector due to a one-off technical effect from tax
collection
procedures, but the increase was matched by a rise in spending.
For 7M16 the
administration recorded a RUB3bn budget deficit, which is within
our
expectations.
We expect the budget deficit to result in direct risk further
increasing towards
100% of current revenue by end-2018. In 2015 direct risk
increased to 79.4% of
current revenue, up slightly from 75.4% in 2014, as Udmurtia
used its cash
reserves to finance part of its budget deficit. Despite growing
debt, interest
expenditure should stabilise at 5%-6% of operating revenue, due
to an increased
share of low-cost federal loans in the debt structure.
As with most other Russian regions, Udmurtia is exposed to
refinancing pressure
with 65% of its direct risk maturing in 2016-2018. As of 1
October 2016
maturities for this year accounted for RUB3.9bn (9% of direct
risk).
During 1Q16 the republic received RUB5.9bn of three-year federal
budget loan at
near-zero interest to replace part of its commercial debt, which
helped ease
refinancing pressure. Immediate refinancing needs are offset by
RUB4.2bn
stand-by credit lines from the Treasury of Russia. The republic
is an active
participant on the domestic bond market and in September 2016
issued a 10-year
RUB5bn domestic bond, which positively extended its debt
repayment profile.
The republic has a diversified industrial economy with a focus
on the oil
extraction, metallurgy, machine-building and military sectors.
This helps to
smooth the impact of business cycles on tax revenues and keeps
Udmurtia's wealth
metrics in line with the national median. In 2015 the republic's
GRP contracted
2.9%, which was better than the wider Russian economy (down
3.7%) due to the
healthy performance of the military sector as national defence
spending rose.
Fitch expects national GDP to shrink 0.5% in 2016, which will
weigh on the
republic's tax base.
Russia's institutional framework for sub-nationals is a
constraint on Udmurtia's
ratings. It has a shorter record of stable development than many
of its
international peers. The predictability of Russian local and
regional
governments' (LRGs) budgetary policy is hampered by the frequent
reallocation of
revenue and expenditure responsibilities within government
tiers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An inability to restore the current balance to positive
territory and to ease
high refinancing pressure, with direct risk edging towards 100%
of current
revenue, could lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexey Kobylyanskiy
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 80
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
in order to make
the LRG comparable internationally for analyses purposes:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers of capital nature made were re-classified from
operating expenditure
to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013511
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001