(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 17 (Fitch) Bank of America's (BAC) third quarter 2016 (3Q16) earnings improved relative to both the sequential and year-ago periods due to improvements across all of its businesses but particularly in the Global Markets businesses, according to Fitch Ratings. BAC's overall return on average assets (ROA) was 0.90%, up 2 basis points (bps) from the sequential quarter and 6 bps from the year-ago quarter. The company's return on average common equity (ROE) in 3Q16 was 7.27%, which is just slightly lower than the sequential quarter result of 7.40%, but up from the year-ago quarter's result of 7.16%. Given the large amount of goodwill on BAC's balance sheet from legacy acquisitions, on a tangible basis BAC's ROE in 3Q16 was 10.28%. The major driver of BAC's better operating performance was improved results in the company's Global Markets segment. Sales and Trading (ex. DVA) revenue in the company's Fixed Income Currency and Commodities (FICC) businesses increased 5.81% relative to the sequential quarter and 38.91% relative to the year ago. This significant improvement was due to good performance in mortgages, rates, and client financings. Performance in the Equities business was more challenging with revenue down 11.60% from the sequential quarter and 16.81% from the year-ago quarter due to low levels of client activity in both cash equities and derivatives. This is consistent with equities performance seen at other large banks. Given the FICC's proportionately larger revenue contribution, it more than offset the challenges in the Equities business this quarter. While Fitch views this improvement favorably, it also notes that FICC has been one of the more variable business segments for BAC as well as others in the industry over the last year, given its earnings volatility. BAC's Global Banking businesses also enjoyed improved results this quarter due largely to improved debt and equity issuance fees. While issuance levels were relatively subdued in the first part of 2016, they increased during this quarter, particularly in investment grade debt issuance. BAC's largest business segment measured by both revenue and net income remains its scalable consumer business. While revenue in this segment was only up 2.22% from the sequential quarter and essentially flat from the year-ago quarter, net income was up 8.11% from the sequential quarter and 3.19% from the year ago quarter. This was driven by BAC's continued efforts to drive down costs and improve efficiencies. BAC continues to drive efficiencies across all of its businesses, and in the consumer segment this includes continuing to rationalize its branch footprint. In 3Q16, BAC lowered its branch count by 112 branches to 4,629. Fitch expects continued branch rationalization and optimization to persist in concert with the company's emphasis on digital servicing and distribution channels. BAC's net interest yield was 2.23% in 3Q16, flat relative to the sequential quarter and up 4 bps from the year-ago quarter. It is also noteworthy that BAC switched to the contractual methoed for accounting for premium amortization under from FAS 91 this quarter. This changed the way premium amortization on its bond portfolio was calculated from one based on estimated principal prepayments assumptions to one based on a constant effective yield adjusted for actual prepayment experience. Overall credit performance for BAC continues to remain good. Overall net charge offs (NCOs) were 0.40% in 3Q16, down from 0.44% in the sequential quarter and 0.43% in the year-ago quarter. This sequential decline was due to lower losses in BAC's residential real estate portfolio and consumer credit card portfolio as well as lower energy related losses. Given the lower loss levels, BAC's overall provision expense was $850 million during the quarter, reflecting a $38 million reserve release. The overall allowance now stands at $11.7 billion, or 1.3% of total loans. There was a $300 million increase in non-performing loans in BAC's commercial lending due to a borrower in the metals and mining group as well as a borrower in the energy lending business. Nevertheless overall non-performing loan levels remain modest within the context of BAC's overall loan portfolio. Fitch continues to believe that overall credit performance for BAC as well as the rest of the industry remains near cyclical lows, and that there is likely to be some reversion in credit costs over the next couple of years. In Fitch's view, BAC's liquidity position remains sound with total deposits of $1.23 trillion and a Time to Required Funding (debt coverage at parent) of 38 months. BAC's Basel III fully phased-in Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio improved under the advanced approaches to 10.9%. Given that the advanced approaches ratio is lower than standardized, it remains BAC's binding constraint. While this CET1 ratio is below the average of some peer institutions, the denominator of the ratio does include a sizeable component of operational risk weighted assets (RWA). Additionally, BAC is in compliance with the Enhanced Supplementary Leverage Ratio (SLR) at both the bank and parent company. The bank level SLR is at 7.5%, well above the 6% minimum, and 7.1% at the parent company, well above the 5% requirement. Contact: Justin Fuller, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2057 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001