(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 17 (Fitch) Bank of America's (BAC) third
quarter 2016 (3Q16)
earnings improved relative to both the sequential and year-ago
periods due to
improvements across all of its businesses but particularly in
the Global Markets
businesses, according to Fitch Ratings.
BAC's overall return on average assets (ROA) was 0.90%, up 2
basis points (bps)
from the sequential quarter and 6 bps from the year-ago quarter.
The company's
return on average common equity (ROE) in 3Q16 was 7.27%, which
is just slightly
lower than the sequential quarter result of 7.40%, but up from
the year-ago
quarter's result of 7.16%. Given the large amount of goodwill on
BAC's balance
sheet from legacy acquisitions, on a tangible basis BAC's ROE in
3Q16 was
10.28%.
The major driver of BAC's better operating performance was
improved results in
the company's Global Markets segment. Sales and Trading (ex.
DVA) revenue in
the company's Fixed Income Currency and Commodities (FICC)
businesses increased
5.81% relative to the sequential quarter and 38.91% relative to
the year ago.
This significant improvement was due to good performance in
mortgages, rates,
and client financings.
Performance in the Equities business was more challenging with
revenue down
11.60% from the sequential quarter and 16.81% from the year-ago
quarter due to
low levels of client activity in both cash equities and
derivatives. This is
consistent with equities performance seen at other large banks.
Given the FICC's proportionately larger revenue contribution, it
more than
offset the challenges in the Equities business this quarter.
While Fitch views
this improvement favorably, it also notes that FICC has been one
of the more
variable business segments for BAC as well as others in the
industry over the
last year, given its earnings volatility.
BAC's Global Banking businesses also enjoyed improved results
this quarter due
largely to improved debt and equity issuance fees. While
issuance levels were
relatively subdued in the first part of 2016, they increased
during this
quarter, particularly in investment grade debt issuance.
BAC's largest business segment measured by both revenue and net
income remains
its scalable consumer business. While revenue in this segment
was only up 2.22%
from the sequential quarter and essentially flat from the
year-ago quarter, net
income was up 8.11% from the sequential quarter and 3.19% from
the year ago
quarter. This was driven by BAC's continued efforts to drive
down costs and
improve efficiencies.
BAC continues to drive efficiencies across all of its
businesses, and in the
consumer segment this includes continuing to rationalize its
branch footprint.
In 3Q16, BAC lowered its branch count by 112 branches to 4,629.
Fitch expects
continued branch rationalization and optimization to persist in
concert with the
company's emphasis on digital servicing and distribution
channels.
BAC's net interest yield was 2.23% in 3Q16, flat relative to the
sequential
quarter and up 4 bps from the year-ago quarter. It is also
noteworthy that BAC
switched to the contractual methoed for accounting for premium
amortization
under from FAS 91 this quarter. This changed the way premium
amortization on
its bond portfolio was calculated from one based on estimated
principal
prepayments assumptions to one based on a constant effective
yield adjusted for
actual prepayment experience.
Overall credit performance for BAC continues to remain good.
Overall net charge
offs (NCOs) were 0.40% in 3Q16, down from 0.44% in the
sequential quarter and
0.43% in the year-ago quarter. This sequential decline was due
to lower losses
in BAC's residential real estate portfolio and consumer credit
card portfolio as
well as lower energy related losses.
Given the lower loss levels, BAC's overall provision expense was
$850 million
during the quarter, reflecting a $38 million reserve release.
The overall
allowance now stands at $11.7 billion, or 1.3% of total loans.
There was a $300 million increase in non-performing loans in
BAC's commercial
lending due to a borrower in the metals and mining group as well
as a borrower
in the energy lending business. Nevertheless overall
non-performing loan levels
remain modest within the context of BAC's overall loan
portfolio.
Fitch continues to believe that overall credit performance for
BAC as well as
the rest of the industry remains near cyclical lows, and that
there is likely to
be some reversion in credit costs over the next couple of years.
In Fitch's view, BAC's liquidity position remains sound with
total deposits of
$1.23 trillion and a Time to Required Funding (debt coverage at
parent) of 38
months.
BAC's Basel III fully phased-in Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
ratio improved under
the advanced approaches to 10.9%. Given that the advanced
approaches ratio is
lower than standardized, it remains BAC's binding constraint.
While this CET1 ratio is below the average of some peer
institutions, the
denominator of the ratio does include a sizeable component of
operational risk
weighted assets (RWA).
Additionally, BAC is in compliance with the Enhanced
Supplementary Leverage
Ratio (SLR) at both the bank and parent company. The bank level
SLR is at 7.5%,
well above the 6% minimum, and 7.1% at the parent company, well
above the 5%
requirement.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
