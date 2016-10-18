(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 18 (Fitch) Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s (GS)
third quarter 2016
(3Q16) earnings were strong driven in large part by solid
results in its markets
businesses, according to Fitch Ratings.
GS's overall annualized return on average equity in 3Q16 was a
good 11.2%, and
for the first nine months of the year was 8.7%, which includes
the comparatively
challenging first quarter of the year.
This quarter's sequential results, particularly in the markets
businesses, are
generally in line with peer banks that have reported thus far.
Most have
benefited from improving trading activity in the credit and
mortgage areas of
their Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) businesses
as well as
improved debt underwriting net revenue due to higher investment
grade issuance
levels across the industry.
For GS, net revenue in its FICC businesses were $1.96 billion,
2% higher than
the sequential quarter and 34% higher than the year-ago quarter.
If the debt
valuation adjustment (DVA) of $147 million in the year-ago
quarter had been
included in other comprehensive income as it is this quarter,
the year-over-year
increase would have been a still strong 49%.
The higher net revenues in FICC on a year-over-year basis were
driven by
improved results in rates, credit products, and mortgages
partially offset by
weaker results in currencies and commodities.
Net revenue in Equities was $1.78 billion in 3Q16, 2% higher
than the sequential
quarter and 2% higher than the year-ago quarter. This was
driven by higher net
revenues in derivatives partially offset by significantly lower
net revenues in
cash equities.
GS's overall investment banking net revenue was down 14% from
the sequential
quarter and essentially flat from the year-ago quarter.
Advisory net revenue,
which has been a bright spot for several years, was down 17%
relative to the
linked quarter and 19% relative to the year-ago quarter as
mergers & acquisition
(M&A) activity declined industry-wide. This is not overly
surprising given that
Fitch believes the industry is in the later innings of an M&A
cycle.
Net underwriting revenue was down 11% from the sequential
quarter but up 18%
from the year-ago quarter. The sequential comparisons in debt
underwriting were
down in part due to unfavorable comparisons to a strong
sequential quarter.
Relative to the year-ago comparisons, this was due to the growth
in industry
volumes. Equity issuance remains slightly more challenging amid
low industry
initial public offering (IPO) activity levels across the
industry.
GS's Investing and Lending (I&L) segment as well as its
Investment Management
(IM) segment both had net revenue improvements during the
quarter. I&L
benefited from higher net revenues from investments in equities
amid higher
global equity prices, as well as continued growth in net
interest income. IM
benefited from improved performance fees amid stronger markets
during the
quarter.
GS recently launched its consumer lending platform, Marcus by
Goldman Sachs as
noted in Fitch's comment dated Oct. 16, 2016, 'Fitch: Goldman's
Online Lender
Seeks to Link Fintech and Banking.' As noted, Fitch expects that
initially it
will be a more nascent part of GS's overall suite of businesses.
Overall expenses were down 3% from the sequential quarter but up
10% from the
year-ago quarter, both reflecting positive operating leverage
for the company.
The ratio of compensation and benefits to net revenues,
inclusive of net
interest income, was 39.2% in 3Q16, and 41% for the first nine
months of the
year.
Fitch notes that the relative stability of this ratio does
indicate some
scalability in GS's business model as the compensation ratio has
remained stable
while net revenue has been more variable.
In Fitch's view, GS's capital ratios and liquidity metrics
remain consistent
with the rating category (Viability Rating of 'a') given the
agency's assessment
of the inherent variability of many of GS's businesses.
The company's transitionally phased-in Basel III Common Equity
Tier 1 ratio
under the advanced approach was 12.4%, and under the
standardized approach was
14.0% at 3Q16.
GS's fully phased-in enhanced supplementary leverage ratio (SLR)
was up to 6.3%
at the end of 3Q16 compared to 6.1% at 2Q16.
Additionally, GS's Global Core Liquid Assets were $214 billion
at the end of
3Q16, or 24.6% of total assets, relative to $211 billion at the
end of 2Q16, or
23.5% of total assets and, $196 billion at 1Q16, or 22.3% of
total assets.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0872
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
