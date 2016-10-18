(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has removed KLA-Tencor
Corporation
(KLA-Tencor) from Rating Watch Positive and affirmed the ratings
including the
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Rating
Outlook is now
Positive. Fitch's actions affect $3.6 billion of total debt,
including the $500
million undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF). A full list of
ratings follows
at the end of this release.
Fitch's actions follow KLA-Tencor's termination of its merger
agreement with Lam
Research Corporation (Lam), as the Positive Watch incorporated
Fitch's
expectation that it would upgrade KLA-Tencor's ratings to 'BBB+'
upon
consummation of the transaction. The affirmation at 'BBB-'
reflects the
company's still elevated total leverage (total debt-to-operating
EBITDA) on a
standalone basis, while the Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's
expectations for
continued deleveraging over the next 12-24 months from a
combination of
voluntary debt reduction, which the company articulated it will
make a priority,
and profitability growth.
On Oct. 6, 2016, KLA-Tencor announced the termination of its
merger agreement
with Lam due to the U.S. Department of Justice advising
KLA-Tencor and Lam it
would not continue with a consent decree the parties had been
negotiating. The
deal would have combined technology and market share leaders in
the process and
process control segments of the semiconductor capital equipment
industry,
consolidating leading edge technology and research and
development (R&D)
platforms critical to the continuation of Moore's Law.
Fitch believes credit protection measures remain consistent with
a 'BBB-' rating
following the company's leveraged recapitalization in fiscal
2015. Fitch
estimates total leverage of 2.8x for the fiscal year ended June
30, 2016, versus
3.8x for the prior fiscal year, due mostly to profitability
growth but also a
$117.5 million prepayment on the term loans. Solid revenue
growth, driven by
increasing complexity of yield challenges and higher
profitability from
operating leverage and restructuring actions drove solid FCF of
$381.7 million
(Fitch defined as after dividends), enabling debt reduction with
domestic cash
flow.
Fitch expects continued solid top-line performance through the
cycle, driven by
secular trends and likely share gains over time, given
competitive advantages
related to KLA-Tencor's R&D scale, installed base, and
cumulative intellectual
property (IP) portfolio. Profitability should remain cyclical,
given operating
leverage and sales mix variance, but structurally higher due to
restructuring.
In the near term, operating EBITDA margin should compress to the
mid-30% range
from a Fitch estimated 37% for fiscal 2016, due to restarting
stalled projects
and rebuilding certain administrative organizations depleted in
anticipation of
the merger.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Commitment to Technology Leadership: Fitch believes
KLA-Tencor's commitment to
maintaining technology leadership has resulted in R&D scale
advantages,
significant installed base and substantial cumulative IP. The
company's
technology leadership should continue to drive strong and
growing market share
positions in the process control market for semiconductors and
higher mix of
less volatile services revenues;
--Secular Growth Trends: Fitch believes secular long-term growth
trends will
drive low-single-digit revenue growth for the semiconductor
capital equipment
industry. Ever-increasing technological complexity (including
FinFET,
multi-patterning, 3D NAND), short life cycles for certain
semiconductor markets
products and increased outsourcing to foundry partners will
drive demand,
although within a cyclical context;
--FCF Through the Cycle: Fitch expects $250 million to $500
million of annual
FCF through a typical cycle, driven by strong profitability from
operating
leverage in an upturn, working capital liquidation in a
downturn, and
structurally minimal capital intensity. Fitch also expects
positive FCF in a
severe downturn, as KLA-Tencor demonstrated by generating
positive FCF in fiscal
2009, despite a 40% sales decline.
--Substantial R&D Intensity: Fitch expects KLA-Tencor's R&D
intensity will
remain significant and represent 17%-18% as a percentage of
revenue. In the
short term, the company can flex investments, but Fitch believes
R&D is largely
fixed over the longer term and is critical to maintaining its
pace of
innovation. KLA-Tencor spends more in annual R&D than the
revenue of many of its
competitors, which has resulted in substantial cumulative R&D
and a meaningful
competitive advantage.
--Substantial and Growing Customer Concentration: Fitch expects
spending on the
leading edge, which continues to be exponentially costly, will
remain
consolidated and has the potential to consolidate further. Fitch
believes
KLA-Tencor will continue to derive a significant amount of
revenue from
capital-spending leaders driving Moore's Law (Intel Corp.,
Samsung, and Taiwan
Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited), resulting in
top-line volatility.
However, consolidation among customers below the top 3 could
exacerbate
volatility and constrain KLA-Tencor's pricing power.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for KLA-Tencor
include:
--Low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth through the cycle,
supported by
secular trends, growing backlog, expectations for share gains
and growing
services business. Fitch expects mid-single-digit revenue growth
in the near
term, supported by strong orders exiting fiscal 2016, although
industry
forecasts for negative semiconductor growth in calendar 2017
could result in
more cautious capital spending;
--Operating EBITDA margins contract to mid-30% range in fiscal
2017, due to
increased R&D and general and administrative (G&A) investments
following the
merger termination, offsetting higher revenue levels. Through
the cycle, Fitch
expects operating EBITDA margins will range from the low- to
mid-30% range;
--Dividends grow 10% annually, while share repurchases are
limited to offsetting
dilution;
--KLAC uses domestic annual FCF, which Fitch estimates at $100
million to $150
million based upon sales mix and historical domestic liquidity
patterns, to
repay the term loan, resulting in total leverage in the
company's target range
of 2x-2.5x in the fiscal 2018-2019 period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating actions could occur if:
--KLAC continues using FCF for debt reduction, resulting in
Fitch's near-term
expectations for mid-cycle total leverage below 2.5x;
--Fitch expects mid-cycle operating EBITDA margin above 35%,
reinforcing the
company's technology leadership and pricing power within the
context of
escalating investment levels to support Moore's Law.
The Rating Outlook could be revised to Stable if:
--Operating performance underperforms meaningfully due to
competitive concerns,
resulting in FCF below Fitch's expected forecasted range of $250
million to $500
million;
--KLAC fails to use FCF for debt reduction resulting in total
leverage sustained
near 3x.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch expects liquidity will remain adequate and as of June 30,
2016 was
supported by:
--$2.5 billion of cash, cash equivalents and marketable
securities, although
$1.7 billion was located outside the U.S.;
--Undrawn $500 million RCF expiring Nov. 2019.
Fitch also expects $250 million to $500 million of annual FCF to
support
liquidity.
Total debt at June 30, 2016 was $3.1 billion and consisted of:
--$250 million of 2.375% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2017;
--$250 million of 3.375% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2019;
--$500 million of 4.125% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2021;
--$1.25 billion of 4.65% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2024;
--$250 million of 5.65% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2034; and
--$576 million term loans due 2019, for which there are no
scheduled payments in
fiscal 2017-2018, since KLA-Tencor made $117.5 million of
principal prepayments
in fiscal 2016.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
KLA-Tencor Corporation
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured term loan A at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured RCF at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Oct. 17, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch made no
financial statement
adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the
published
financial statements of KLA-Tencor Corporation.
