(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Mastellone Hermanos
Sociedad Anonima's (Mastellone) Long-Term Foreign and Local
Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) as well as its senior unsecured notes to
'B-' from 'CCC'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions
follows at the end
of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of Mastellone's ratings reflects the company's
improving credit
metrics on the back of Arcor SAIC's (Arcor; 'B+'/ Outlook
Stable) and Bagley
Argentina S.A.'s (Bagley), Arcor's subsidiary, purchase of a 25%
stake in
December 2015 which has improved the company's liquidity
position. The upgrade
also reflects the expected continued improvement in credit
metrics despite a
slightly negative consumption environment as Mastellone
continues to lower costs
through more efficient distribution and expanded facilities.
Mastellone's
ratings reflect its operating environment in Argentina, which
contributed over
80% to sales and 85% to EBITDA as of year-end 2015 as well as
its exposure to
the country's production of raw milk. Mastellone is the largest
dairy company
and the leading processor of dairy products in Argentina.
Improving Credit Metrics
Fitch expects net leverage to improve to 2.0x by 2018. As of the
LTM ended June
30, 2016, Mastellone's net leverage ratio was 2.3x. The lower
average price paid
for raw milk in 2015 as well as price increases led to an
increase in EBITDA to
ARS722 million from ARS363 million in 2014; EBITDA was ARS1.2
billion as of LTM
June 30, 2016. Liquidity has also improved; in December 2015
Arcor and Bagley
paid USD50 million total for a 25% stake in the company.
Mastellone used the
cash to pay down short-term debt, to complete expansion projects
and to update
technology at its facilities.
Cash Flow Concentrated in Argentina
In 2015, cash flow generated in Argentina contributed 87% to
total sales of
ARS14 billion and 85% to EBITDA of ARS722 million. Its next most
important
market is Brazil, which comprised 5% of total sales and 15% of
EBITDA. The
company is exposed to double-digit inflation in Argentina and
other direct and
indirect sovereign-related risks, including devaluation and
refinancing risks.
Exposure to Currency Risk
Mastellone's debt is USD-denominated and creates currency risk
as company sales
are mainly in Argentine pesos. The company has not entered into
any agreements
to hedge its exposure to devaluation risk.
Volatility of Raw Milk Production
Mastellone's business is divided between sales to the Argentine
and Brazilian
domestic markets and exports; the excess between raw milk supply
and domestic
sales is exported. A shortage of raw milk production could lead
to the
interruption of the company's export business (3% of sales) or
an increase in
production costs.
Strong Business Position: Mastellone is the largest dairy
company and the
leading processor of dairy products in Argentina. Mastellone is
first in the
fluid milk market in terms of physical volume with a market
share of
approximately 66%. The company maintains the first and second
market position in
most of its product lines. Its strong market shares allow it to
benefit from
economies of scale in the production, marketing and distribution
of products.
Mastellone purchases about 16%-18% of raw milk production in
Argentina, which
provides it with a degree of negotiating power.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Mastellone
include:
-- Revenue growth slightly below inflation in 2016 and 2017, and
10% in 2018 and
5% in 2019;
-- EBITDA margin improves to close to 6% in 2016 and remains
relatively stable
from 2017-2019;
-- EBITDA of about USD70 million in 2016 and USD80 million in
2017;
-- Capex of around USD30 million in 2016, USD35 million in 2017
for expansion of
San Luis facility;
-- Arcor pays USD35 million in early 2017 to increase its stake
to 35%;
-- Expansion of Trenque Lauquen plant will be completed and
facility will begin
operating in first quarter 2017, for a cost savings of USD3
million per year;
-- Net leverage ratio to about 2.0x by 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Mastellone's ratings would be negatively impacted by a downgrade
of Argentina's
country ceiling rating. Furthermore, a sustained deterioration
in cash flows or
an increase in leverage for a prolonged period of time could
negatively impact
Mastellone's credit rating.
A sustained improvement in net leverage below 2.0x as well as
further geographic
diversification reducing the importance of cash flow from
Argentina could result
in a positive rating action. In addition, Arcor's increased
ownership in the
company would result in a positive rating action if there are
strong legal and
operational ties between the two companies.
LIQUIDITY
Mastellone reported cash and equivalents of about ARS387 million
(USD28 million)
as of June 30, 2016, down slightly from 2015 due to increased
capex and the
cancelation of short-term debt. Under Fitch's methodology,
ARS174 million is
readily available cash. The company's total debt of ARS2.9
billion (USD211
million) as of June 30, 2016, is mainly comprised of its USD200
million senior
unsecured notes that mature on July 3, 2021. The company has not
entered into
any agreements to hedge its exposure to devaluation risk.
Mastellone has
available lines of credit, of which half are pre-export
facilities with local
and international banks, and are collateralized by inventories.
As of June 30,
2016, no amounts were outstanding.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR to 'B-' from 'CCC';
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR to 'B-' from 'CCC';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'B-/RR4' from 'CCC/RR4'.
