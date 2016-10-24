(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SYDNEY, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
assigned PT Japfa
Comfeed Indonesia Tbk's (Japfa, A+(idn)/Negative) IDR3trn senior
unsecured bond
programme a National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(idn)'. The agency
has also assigned
a rating of 'A+(idn)' to the up to IDR1trn of bonds to be issued
under this
programme.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improved Financial Profile: Japfa's profitability and leverage
have improved
since 2H15, driven by better demand-supply balance for the
poultry industry in
Indonesia. Japfa's EBITDA margin increased to 9.1% in 2015 and
further to 12.7%
in 1H16, from 7.2% in 2014. Consequently, Japfa's net debt to
EBITDA leverage,
which had jumped to 3.7x in 2014, has moderated to 1.7x in 1H16.
Profitability
for the company's main animal feed business segment has been
resilient, while
margins for its breeding and commercial farming operations
improved
significantly in 2015 following the government's measures to
regulate chicken
supply.
Healthier Market Conditions: The Indonesian government has taken
steps to manage
supply in the poultry market over the past year, after
oversupply weakened
prices for day-old chicks (DOC) and live birds in 2H14 and 1H15,
which resulted
in losses at producers, including small-scale farmers. Domestic
poultry
producers culled around 3 million birds (parent stock),
following a government
directive in October 2015. The Ministry of Agriculture has also
now been
formally given the authority to manage the domestic chicken
supply.
Chicken demand growth in Indonesia improved to 3.8% in 2015,
compared with a
rate of less than 1% in 2013 and 2014, according to data by the
USDA. Higher
demand for broiler meat was likely driven by faster growth in
overall government
spending last year, as well as lower inflation. Fitch expects
chicken demand in
Indonesia to continue to increase as per capita poultry
consumption is low and
the agency expects GDP growth to accelerate.
Cost Pass-Through Ability: The animal feed business accounts for
over 90% of
Japfa's operating profit. Japfa is exposed to rising raw
material costs, but
this is mitigated by a strong ability to pass through cost
increases to
customers. This is due to the company's high market share and
its ability to
retain corn inventory and adjust output.
PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia Tbk (CPIN) and Japfa together
control about 50% of
Indonesia's poultry feed market, and react similarly to
increases in raw
material costs by seeking to raise prices. Japfa's corn dryers
also allow it to
store dried corn for up to four months, providing some
flexibility in
production. The animal feed business lends stability to Japfa's
earnings.
KKR Investment a Positive: Global investment firm KKR took a
11.98% stake in
Japfa in August 2016, in its first direct private-equity
investment in
Indonesia. The transaction, which was conducted via a
combination of
non-pre-emptive rights issue and public purchase of Japfa's
shares, injected
IDR702bn of cash into Japfa, improving its liquidity ahead of
the maturity of
IDR1.5trn of bonds in January and February 2017. In addition,
Japfa should
benefit from KKR's strategic insights gained from its consumer
product
businesses in several countries, including poultry producer
Fujian Sunner in
China, and better access to institutional investors.
Moderate Leverage: We estimate Japfa's leverage to remain at
around 2.3x in
2016-2017, based on our expectation that demand and supply in
the Indonesian
poultry market would remain balanced. Hence, a key risk to our
forecast is lack
of coordination among stakeholders in keeping supply growth in
check, which
could result in a reversion to the low profitability of 2014. A
sharp rise in
raw material costs could also restrict Japfa's ability to pass
through costs,
impacting credit metrics.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Japfa's animal feed sales volume to remain flat in 2016, and
grow at 3%
annually thereafter
- Average annual sales volume growth of 3%-4% for DOC and live
poultry from 2016
- EBITDA margin of around 9%, similar to 2015 level
- Capex of around IDR1trn in 2016 and IDR700bn thereafter
- Japfa refinances its domestic and US dollar bonds
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- Leverage (net debt/EBITDA) remaining higher than 2.5x on a
sustained basis
(2015: 2.6x)
- Significant reduction in size of the animal feed segment,
which is
demonstrated in its share of total revenue falling below 30%
(2015: 36%)
- Failure to adequately address upcoming maturity of its
Indonesian rupiah bonds
(in 2017) and US dollar bonds (in 2018)
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to a
revision in the Outlook to Stable include:
- Leverage lowering to 2.5x or below on a sustained basis
- No material reduction in relative size of animal feeds
segment
- Success in addressing maturities of the rupiah and US dollar
bonds
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bernard Kie
Analyst
+62 21 29886815
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 6 April 2016
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
