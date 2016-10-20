(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited's (Fonterra) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Fonterra's Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of the commentary. The affirmation follows a review of Fonterra's results for the financial year ended 31 July 2016 (FY16), which show an improvement in Fonterra's credit profile. Fonterra's leverage improved as global dairy prices began to stabilise and Fonterra returned to historical levels of advance rate milk payments. Retention of milk payments to farmer-shareholders increased after a steep decline in FY15, when Fonterra elected to fund around NZD0.9bn in higher advance payments with debt following a sharp fall in global dairy prices. Fonterra's financial profile also benefitted from its Velocity transformation programme. Fonterra reduced its average working capital days by 10 days and closing inventory by 21% in FY16 from FY15. These improvements helped Fonterra to improve its free cash flow to around NZD2.2bn and reduce its total outstanding debt by around NZD1.2bn. The Stable Outlook reflects our view that Fonterra's leverage will improve to around 2.0x by FY20, remaining in line with the 'A' rating. Fitch expects Fonterra's ability to service its outstanding debt to benefit from improvement in its profitability and cash flow generation over the next few years, as demand continues to rise in emerging markets and further efficiencies are achieved under the Velocity transformation programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS Improving Leverage: Fonterra's leverage, measured by the ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA (including subordination), improved to 2.6x at end-FY16 from 5.2x at end-FY15 as earnings rose and effective subordination of milk payments returned to around 12% of the total cost of New Zealand-sourced milk. Fitch expects Fonterra's leverage to continue to improve to around 2.0x by end-FY20, mainly due to expected growth in earnings. Effective Subordination of Milk Payments: Retention of milk payments to farmer-shareholders, at around 12% of the total annual cost of New Zealand-sourced milk at end-FY16, has returned to historical levels of above 10%. This followed Fonterra's decision not to reduce advance-rate milk payments in FY15 as global dairy prices fell sharply, and resulted in retention of milk payments falling to around 2%. This deviation as a result of adverse business conditions has been reflected in Fitch's assessment of Fonterra's business profile. However, in Fitch's view, the effective subordination of milk payments to Fonterra's principal and interest obligations (and other costs) remains a key rating driver that is underpinned by its inclusion in Fonterra's constitution and the company's return to historical levels following one year's deviation. Cost Competitive: Dairy production in New Zealand is one of the lowest on the global average cost curve. New Zealand's cost competitiveness arises from favourable climatic conditions for its grass-fed herd, the depth and breadth of Fonterra's supply chain and the scale of Fonterra's operations, particularly following recent investments in improving efficiencies and capacity. Fonterra's cost position continues to be further enhanced by initiatives under its Velocity programme implemented in 2015. Strong Business Profile: Fonterra has strong defensive traits, underpinned by its ability to pass on global dairy prices and foreign-exchange movements in its Global Ingredients and Operations business to farmers; while the Consumer and Foodservice businesses shield profit margins during periods of low dairy prices. Fonterra's scale as a global market leader in dairy exports, representing around 17% of global dairy exports with a 48% market share in whole milk powder, and its status as New Zealand's top dairy producer, collecting around 84% of New Zealand's total milk supply, serve as key barriers to entry. Farm Debt Levels Sustainable: Fitch expects the level of borrowing by farmers to the value of milk-solids production - a measure of farm leverage - to remain above the historical average over the next few years. However, we expect farmers to be able to continue servicing debt, helped by industry bodies that have been working with farmers to trim costs. According to DairyNZ, the average break-even milk price for New Zealand farmers is expected to fall to NZD5.05/kg of milk solids (kgMS) in the 2016/17 milk season from NZD5.77/kgMS in the 2014/15 season. Fonterra also continues to support its farmer-shareholders by the early payment of dividends in FY16 and providing NZD383m in loans to farmer-shareholders, funded by one-off working capital savings. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Fonterra include: - Farmgate Milk Price to return to its historical average of NZD6 per kgMS from FY18. FY17 Farmgate Milk Price based on Fonterra's forecast of NZD5.25 per kgMS on 21 September 2016; - Average Global Ingredients & Operations selling price to increase to 130% of the Farmgate Milk Price in FY17 and reduce to 125% of the Farmgate Milk Price from FY18 to FY20; - Oceania and Asia selling price to change in line with specific region dynamics; - Greater China and Latin America selling prices to reflect changes in the Farmgate Milk Price; - Non-New Zealand sourced milk to increase to 15% of the total cost of milk from FY18; - Capex to remain at around NZD900m a year from FY17 to FY20; - Dividend payout ratio to remain at the higher end of the 65%-75% of net profit after tax guidance; and - Effective subordination (amounts owing to suppliers/cost of New Zealand-sourced milk) to remain at 10% at the end of each year in FY17 to FY20. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Leverage, as measured by adjusted debt to EBITDA (including subordination), falling to below 1.5x; and - EBITDA margin remaining above 10% (FY16: 11.3%), both on a sustained basis. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Leverage rising above 2.5x; or - EBITDA margin deteriorating to below 5%, both on a sustained basis. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited -- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable -- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1' -- Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A' -- Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'A-' -- Commercial paper rating affirmed at 'F1' -- Short-term senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'F1' Contact: Primary Analyst Kelly Amato Associate Director +61 2 8256 0348 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Contact: Primary Analyst Kelly Amato Associate Director +61 2 8256 0348 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Sajal Kishore Senior Director +61 2 8256 0321 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. 