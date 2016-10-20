(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
Fonterra
Co-operative Group Limited's (Fonterra) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has
also affirmed
Fonterra's Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. A full list of rating
actions is at the end
of the commentary.
The affirmation follows a review of Fonterra's results for the
financial year
ended 31 July 2016 (FY16), which show an improvement in
Fonterra's credit
profile. Fonterra's leverage improved as global dairy prices
began to stabilise
and Fonterra returned to historical levels of advance rate milk
payments.
Retention of milk payments to farmer-shareholders increased
after a steep
decline in FY15, when Fonterra elected to fund around NZD0.9bn
in higher advance
payments with debt following a sharp fall in global dairy
prices.
Fonterra's financial profile also benefitted from its Velocity
transformation
programme. Fonterra reduced its average working capital days by
10 days and
closing inventory by 21% in FY16 from FY15. These improvements
helped Fonterra
to improve its free cash flow to around NZD2.2bn and reduce its
total
outstanding debt by around NZD1.2bn.
The Stable Outlook reflects our view that Fonterra's leverage
will improve to
around 2.0x by FY20, remaining in line with the 'A' rating.
Fitch expects
Fonterra's ability to service its outstanding debt to benefit
from improvement
in its profitability and cash flow generation over the next few
years, as demand
continues to rise in emerging markets and further efficiencies
are achieved
under the Velocity transformation programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improving Leverage: Fonterra's leverage, measured by the ratio
of adjusted debt
to EBITDA (including subordination), improved to 2.6x at
end-FY16 from 5.2x at
end-FY15 as earnings rose and effective subordination of milk
payments returned
to around 12% of the total cost of New Zealand-sourced milk.
Fitch expects
Fonterra's leverage to continue to improve to around 2.0x by
end-FY20, mainly
due to expected growth in earnings.
Effective Subordination of Milk Payments: Retention of milk
payments to
farmer-shareholders, at around 12% of the total annual cost of
New
Zealand-sourced milk at end-FY16, has returned to historical
levels of above
10%. This followed Fonterra's decision not to reduce
advance-rate milk payments
in FY15 as global dairy prices fell sharply, and resulted in
retention of milk
payments falling to around 2%. This deviation as a result of
adverse business
conditions has been reflected in Fitch's assessment of
Fonterra's business
profile. However, in Fitch's view, the effective subordination
of milk payments
to Fonterra's principal and interest obligations (and other
costs) remains a key
rating driver that is underpinned by its inclusion in Fonterra's
constitution
and the company's return to historical levels following one
year's deviation.
Cost Competitive: Dairy production in New Zealand is one of the
lowest on the
global average cost curve. New Zealand's cost competitiveness
arises from
favourable climatic conditions for its grass-fed herd, the depth
and breadth of
Fonterra's supply chain and the scale of Fonterra's operations,
particularly
following recent investments in improving efficiencies and
capacity. Fonterra's
cost position continues to be further enhanced by initiatives
under its Velocity
programme implemented in 2015.
Strong Business Profile: Fonterra has strong defensive traits,
underpinned by
its ability to pass on global dairy prices and foreign-exchange
movements in its
Global Ingredients and Operations business to farmers; while the
Consumer and
Foodservice businesses shield profit margins during periods of
low dairy prices.
Fonterra's scale as a global market leader in dairy exports,
representing around
17% of global dairy exports with a 48% market share in whole
milk powder, and
its status as New Zealand's top dairy producer, collecting
around 84% of New
Zealand's total milk supply, serve as key barriers to entry.
Farm Debt Levels Sustainable: Fitch expects the level of
borrowing by farmers to
the value of milk-solids production - a measure of farm leverage
- to remain
above the historical average over the next few years. However,
we expect farmers
to be able to continue servicing debt, helped by industry bodies
that have been
working with farmers to trim costs. According to DairyNZ, the
average break-even
milk price for New Zealand farmers is expected to fall to
NZD5.05/kg of milk
solids (kgMS) in the 2016/17 milk season from NZD5.77/kgMS in
the 2014/15
season. Fonterra also continues to support its
farmer-shareholders by the early
payment of dividends in FY16 and providing NZD383m in loans to
farmer-shareholders, funded by one-off working capital savings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Fonterra
include:
- Farmgate Milk Price to return to its historical average of
NZD6 per kgMS from
FY18. FY17 Farmgate Milk Price based on Fonterra's forecast of
NZD5.25 per kgMS
on 21 September 2016;
- Average Global Ingredients & Operations selling price to
increase to 130% of
the Farmgate Milk Price in FY17 and reduce to 125% of the
Farmgate Milk Price
from FY18 to FY20;
- Oceania and Asia selling price to change in line with specific
region
dynamics;
- Greater China and Latin America selling prices to reflect
changes in the
Farmgate Milk Price;
- Non-New Zealand sourced milk to increase to 15% of the total
cost of milk from
FY18;
- Capex to remain at around NZD900m a year from FY17 to FY20;
- Dividend payout ratio to remain at the higher end of the
65%-75% of net profit
after tax guidance; and
- Effective subordination (amounts owing to suppliers/cost of
New
Zealand-sourced milk) to remain at 10% at the end of each year
in FY17 to FY20.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Leverage, as measured by adjusted debt to EBITDA (including
subordination),
falling to below 1.5x; and
- EBITDA margin remaining above 10% (FY16: 11.3%), both on a
sustained basis.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Leverage rising above 2.5x; or
- EBITDA margin deteriorating to below 5%, both on a sustained
basis.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited
-- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook
Stable
-- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
-- Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A'
-- Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'A-'
-- Commercial paper rating affirmed at 'F1'
-- Short-term senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'F1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kelly Amato
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0348
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Sajal Kishore
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0321
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
