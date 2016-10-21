(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Tatarstan
government-owned
investment holding company OAO Svyazinvestneftekhim's (SINEK)
Outlook to Stable
from Negative, while affirming the Long-Term Foreign and Local
Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of at 'BB+'. The Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR has been
affirmed at 'B'.
Following the recent Outlook revision on Tatarstan (BBB-/Stable)
(see 'Fitch
Revises 9 Russian LRGs' Outlook to Stable on Sovereign Rating
Action ' dated 21
October 2016 at www.fitchratings.com) we have taken similar
rating actions on
the Long-Term IDRs of SINEK as it is credit-linked to
Tatarstan's ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Credit-Linked PSE: Fitch classifies SINEK as a credit-linked
entity to its 100%
owner, the Republic of Tatarstan, under its Rating of
Public-Sector Entities
criteria and judges that extraordinary support on a timely basis
in case of
financial stress is highly probable.
SINEK holds stakes in the largest corporations in Tatarstan, and
we view its
strategic importance, control and oversight by the government as
strong.
However, the entity's legal status and midrange integration with
the public
finances, particularly a lack of Tatarstan's guarantees on the
company's
liabilities, leads to a one-notch differential of SINEK's
ratings from
Tatarstan's IDRs.
High Strategic Importance: Fitch assesses SINEK's strategic
importance as strong
as the company is Tatarstan's only specialised public sector
entity (PSE),
acting as the republic's policy arm in the republic's
shareholdings management
and local economic development. In addition to its major role as
investment
holding company, SINEK acts as the republic's vehicle for
raising funds in
financial markets, including international capital markets, and
contributes to
the stability and development of the regional financial sector.
Tight Control: SINEK operates under strict control and oversight
from Tatarstan,
with President of republic heading its Board of Directors.
SINEK's strategic
plans and borrowing decisions are subject to the government's
approval. The
republic appoints SINEK's top management, audit committee and
external auditor.
Midrange Integration with Public Finances: Fitch views SINEK's
budgetary and
financial integration with Tatarstan as moderate. The company
has a separate
balance sheet and the republic is not legally responsible for
SINEK's
obligations. Historically, SINEK has never received direct
financial aid from
Tatarstan, but dividends from the republic's portfolio companies
are retained
within SINEK. The bulk of these funds are further allocated to
local economic
agents at the republic's discretion in the form of charitable
donations or
financial assets (deposits, subsidised loans).
Speculative-Grade Standalone Profile: SINEK's standalone profile
is supported by
stable, albeit concentrated, dividends from
investment-grade-rated PJSC Tatneft
(BBB-/Stable; approximately 70% of total dividend income). The
credit profile of
SINEK is constrained by weaker companies in the company's
portfolio, exposure to
AK BARS Bank (ABB, BB-/Negative/ccc), which has received support
from SINEK in
the past, and by its cash being mainly held at ABB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating direction for SINEK will depend on the rating of
Tatarstan, as SINEK's
rating and Outlook are credit-linked to the republic's. In
addition, changes to
SINEK's policy role that would lead to a dilution of control by,
or diminished
likelihood of support from, Tatarstan could result in widening
of the notching
from Tatarstan's ratings.
Given the policy role of the entity, Fitch is now applying its
Public Sector
Entities Criteria in its analysis of SINEK.
A credit analysis on SINEK is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 069 768 076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013517
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001