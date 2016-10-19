(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 19 (Fitch) U.S. Bancorp's (USB) third quarter
2016 (3Q16)
earnings were good and remain near the top of its large regional
peer group and
the industry according to Fitch Ratings. This level of
operating performance
continues to support USB's high ratings.
USB's annualized return on average assets (ROA) was a still good
1.36% in 3Q16,
down from 1.43% in the sequential quarter, and down from 1.44%
in the year-ago
quarter. Additionally, the company's return on average equity
(ROE) remained
above Fitch's estimated range of the company's cost of equity of
between
10%-12%, which Fitch views favorably. The ROE was 13.5% in
3Q16, down from
13.8% in the sequential quarter, and down from 14.0% in the
year-ago quarter.
USB's total net revenue was down 2% from the sequential quarter,
but up 4.7%
from the year ago quarter. There was continued modest growth in
net interest
income (NII) in both periods amid continued balance sheet
growth, and more mixed
performance in non-interest income.
USB's balance sheet has continued to grow over the course of the
year. Total
average loans (including covered loans) were up 1.1% relative to
the sequential
quarter and 7.6% relative to the year-ago quarter. The
year-over-year growth was
primarily driven by higher commercial, construction and
development, as well as
credit card loans. The latter benefited from two portfolio
acquisitions.
Deposit growth for USB remained stronger than loan growth, with
total deposits
increasing 3.6% from the sequential quarter and 10.0% from the
year-ago quarter.
As a result the company's loan to deposit ratio ticked down to
79.9% in 3Q16.
The additional funding generated continues to be placed into
cash and investment
securities, with cash balances having a more meaningful increase
during the
quarter.
NII on a taxable equivalent basis grew 1.6% from the sequential
quarter and 4.3%
from the year-ago quarter. This was due to the previously noted
balance sheet
growth partially offset by a shrinking net interest margin (NIM)
as the company
altered the mix of its investment portfolio over the last year
with a larger
proportion of lower yielding treasury securities and a larger
allocation to cash
this quarter.
USB's NIM was 2.98% in 3Q16, down from 3.02% in the sequential
quarter, and
3.06% in the year-ago quarter. Fitch would continue to expect
the NIM to
modestly grind down unless the Federal Reserve raises short-term
interest rates
again towards the end of the year.
As noted, the company's non-interest income was down 4.2% from
the sequential
quarter, but up 5.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The sequential decline was due primarily to an unfavorably
sequential comparison
as the linked quarter include a $180 million gain related to an
equity
investment in Visa Europe as well as lower revenue from
commercial products
partially offset by improved mortgage banking income amid the
rally in mortgage
rates towards the beginning of the quarter.
Relative to the year-ago quarter USB's non-interest income
benefit from the
previously noted higher mortgage banking income as refinancing
activity surged
during the quarter.
Fitch notes that USB continues to manage expenses carefully,
with total expenses
in 3Q16 down 2% relative to the sequential quarter, but up 5.6%
relative to the
year-ago quarter. There is some noise in this numbers primarily
due to
litigation accruals that occurred in the sequential quarter.
In 2Q16, USB incurred $110 million of litigation accruals
related to regulatory
and legal matters as well as a $40 million charitable
contribution. Excluding
these items from the sequential comparison, USB's 3Q16
non-interest expenses
relative to the sequential quarter would have increased 3.1%.
This increase was
due to higher compensation expenses as well as the impact of the
FDIC's deposit
insurance surcharge.
Relative to the year-ago quarter USB's expenses were up due to
higher
compensation costs as well as higher technology costs. Fitch
views technology
as an important differentiator for USB, and as such, would view
a higher tech
spend generally favorably.
While the company did not achieve positive operating leverage
relative to either
the sequential or year-ago quarters, its efficiency ratio
remained good at 54.5%
in 3Q16.
Credit quality for USB was stable in 3Q16, as both net
charge-off ratio (NCOs)
and non-performing asset ratio (NPAs) remained relatively stable
over the course
of the last four quarters. Fitch continues to believe that
credit quality for
USB--as well as the rest of the industry--remains at or near a
cyclical trough,
and Fitch would expect some reversion in credit metrics over a
medium-term time
horizon.
In 3Q16, USB's Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was
unchanged
relative to the sequential quarter both under the standardized
and advanced
approaches. The fully phased-in Basel III CET1 ratio under the
standardized
approach was 9.3% (USB's binding constraint) and under the
advanced approach was
12.1%.
This was due to 79% of earnings being returned to shareholders
via dividends and
share buybacks, as well as the balance sheet growth noted above.
