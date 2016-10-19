(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 19 (Fitch) The best of times may have passed
for US auto
dealers with vehicle sales likely past their peak and dealer
profit margins
slipping. However, US auto dealer floorplan (DFP) ABS trust
performance metrics
and ratings will remain stable heading into 2017, according to
Fitch Ratings.
Auto sales dipped in 2016, and manufacturers used a combination
of higher cash
incentives and 0% financing to entice consumers into showrooms.
Incentives rose
each month going back to early 2015 and were close to $3,900 per
vehicle in
September.
These sales tactics will continue to eat into dealer profits and
push down used
vehicle values into 2017. However, dealer profits remain healthy
at a lower
level, while overall dealer costs, including capital financing
costs, stay low.
US automobile inventory levels hit 61 days supply through Sept.
1, according to
"Automotive News," the highest level for the month of September
going back to
2012.
Vehicle inventories that sit on dealer lots for longer periods
mean higher
dealer costs, lower dealer profit margins and lower monthly
payment rates (MPR)
in DFP ABS.
Supply ranged from 55 to 61 days for the same period going back
to 2012. Dealers
typically aim for a 60-day supply level. Therefore, the current
rate is at the
top of this range but could rise further if sales dip and
production is not
managed by manufacturers. Manufacturers with higher inventories
through Sept. 1
included Dodge/Ram (81 days), Ford (78 days), General Motors (74
days) and
Chrysler (71 days).
Fitch's Auto DFP ABS MPR index averaged 38.2% through the
September distribution
period, versus 41.3% recorded for full-year 2015. The decline
was driven by
slowing sales and creeping inventory levels.
The 3-month average MPR in the Ford Credit Master Owner Trust
was down
marginally through September on a yearly basis, but comfortably
within
historical levels. General Motors Financial Master Owner Trust
DFP platform's
MPR was fairly stable last month and also within historical
levels.
Dealer profits appear to have plateaued and come off their peak.
The National
Automobile Dealers Association reported dealer profit levels
declined 4.1%
(pretax) through second-quarter 2016 compared with
second-quarter 2015. Dealers'
ROE for first-half 2016 was 31.3%, compared to 33.5% when sales
peaked a year
earlier.
Importantly, none of the outstanding DFP ABS trusts have any
losses or dealer
defaults over the past year, as dealer health is still fairly
robust, despite
some metrics slowing as mentioned, the majority of dealer
networks are all in
good shape financially.
The number of dealers also remains at a far lower level than the
period leading
up to, and during, the most recent recessionary period when
there was a clear
oversupply of dealers - particularly for US networks that issue
DFP ABS.
Manufacturers are clearly not looking to add dealer locations
and this will bode
well for the existing dealer networks.
Fitch's outlook for the sector is stable for asset and ratings
performance. We
currently rate seven DFP ABS trusts issued from 23 outstanding
series totaling
$17.0 billion.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
