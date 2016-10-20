(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of BRD Groupe Societe Generale S.A. (BRD)
at 'BBB+',
Banca Comerciala Romana S.A. (BCR) and UniCredit Bank S.A.
(UCBRO) at 'BBB', and
Banca Transilvania S.A. (BT) at 'BB'. The Outlooks on BCR, BRD
and BT's IDRs are
Stable, and on UCBRO's Negative.
The agency has also upgraded BCR's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb'
from 'bb-', and
affirmed the VRs of BT at 'bb' and UCBRO at 'bb-'. A full list
of rating actions
is at the end of this rating action commentary.
The upgrade of BCR's VR reflects the bank's improving asset
quality based on
strong execution of the non-performing loans (NPLs) resolution
strategy put in
place in 2014, and strong capitalisation, particularly in view
of reduced levels
of uncovered NPLs.
The asset quality of Romanian banks remains weak but has
improved following NPL
sales and work-outs, contributing to an overall decline of the
non-performing
exposures (NPEs) ratio of the sector to 11.3% at end-1H16 (EBA
definition,
National Bank of Romania's disclosure). Profitability benefits
from lower loan
impairment charges, in part due to recoveries, and renewed
lending growth, in
particular in retail lending. A good result in 2015 supported
build-up of
capital (BCR, and resumed dividend payments in 2016 (BT, UCBRO).
This week, the Romanian parliament approved a version of the
Swiss franc
conversion law which contained additional amendments to the one
last seen and
commented on by Fitch (see Fitch: Romania Banks Swiss franc
Conversion - No
Immediate Rating Impact dated 13 Oct 2016). Fitch understands
that one of the
changes introduced gives borrowers who have already accepted
voluntary
conversion of their Swiss franc loans with certain discounts
offered by banks,
the option to ask for a new conversion at historical exchange
rates.
Although it is too early to assess the cost upon implementation,
Fitch believes
that there will be no financial impact on the VRs of BCR and
UCBRO as these
banks have no Swiss franc-denominated retail lending, and that
the impact will
be manageable for BT given the size of existing provisions for
legal risks and
the availability of its capital cushion to absorb the potential
additional cost.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
BCR, BRD, UCBRO
The IDRs and Support Ratings of BCR, BRD and UCBRO reflect the
high likelihood
of support from their parents. BCR is Erste Group Bank AG's
(Erste;
BBB+/Stable/bbb+) 93.6%-owned Romanian subsidiary. UCBRO is
95.6%-owned by
UniCredit S.p.A. (UC; BBB+/Negative/bbb+), and BRD is 60%-owned
by Societe
Generale (SG; A/Stable/a).
Fitch views the Romanian subsidiary banks, and the wider central
and eastern
European (CEE) region, as strategically important for the parent
banks, despite
the volatility in performance over the last few years. Their
importance is
evidenced by the record of support to date (in terms of funding
and emergency
liquidity support lines) and by substantial operational and
management
integration within the group. In addition, the potential cost of
support would
be manageable, given the small size of the Romanian subsidiary
banks relative to
parent group assets.
The IDRs of BCR and UCBRO are notched down once from their
parents' IDRs. The
Outlooks reflect those on their parent banks. Fitch would rate
BRD's Long-Term
IDR one notch below that of SG if country risks allowed.
Currently, BRD's IDR is
constrained by Romania's Country Ceiling (BBB+) and the Stable
Outlook reflects
that on the Romanian sovereign.
BT
BT's IDRs are driven by the bank's VR, and therefore share the
same key rating
drivers. The Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'No Floor'
reflect Fitch's view that sovereign support, while possible, can
no longer be
relied upon for BT, as for most other commercial banks in the
European Union.
VR
BCR
The upgrade of BCR's VR reflects the bank's further progress in
resolving its
large stock of legacy NPLs, the increase in coverage of impaired
loans with IFRS
reserves as well as improved loss absorption capacity through a
stronger capital
position.
BCR's asset quality remains weak but continues to improve, and
Fitch believes
the bank is on track with its strategy to reach an EBA NPE ratio
in the high
single digits by year-end (from 10.3% at end-1H16; bank
standalone), given good
execution of the NPL resolution strategy put in place in 2014
and an operating
environment which appears favourable for collateral recoveries
and further
portfolio sales. The tighter underwriting and risk appetite put
in place should
result in better quality of new lending. Loan disbursements in
1H16 were mostly
driven by retail unsecured and secured loans, and probably
accelerated by high
demand for PrimaCasa loans.
We view the bank's capitalisation as strong with Fitch Core
Capital of 19% at
end-1H16, particularly in view of low levels of unreserved
impaired loans/FCC
(10% at end-1H16). The bank has a sound funding and liquidity
profile, with
customer deposits accounting for 77% of total funding excluding
derivatives.
Parent funding accounted for a low 17% of total non-equity
funding at end-1H16.
Liquid assets, consisting mostly of cash and reserves with the
central bank and
unencumbered Romanian government securities eligible for repo
with the central
bank accounted for a high 55% of customer deposits at end-1H16.
Fitch expects earnings volatility to abate in 2017 - reported
net income in 1H16
was supported by reversals of loan impairment charges (LICs), as
the bank
adjusted to better recoveries than expected when it booked its
large LICs in
2014 (about EUR1bn). However, operating profitability will be
under pressure
from high levels of low-yielding liquid assets and to some
extent from the
unsettled operating environment for the Romanian banking sector.
The GDP growth
outlook is positive for the sector, but legislative uncertainty
weighs on
lending growth through tighter underwriting requirements. The
outlook for retail
loan growth in the single digits is favourable, but demand from
corporates and
SMEs remains muted.
BT
BT's VR reflects stable and strong profitability and internal
capital generation
through the cycle, strong capital cushions and a strong deposit
funding base and
liquidity position. It also captures still weak albeit improving
asset quality.
Earnings capacity at BT has grown following the acquisition of
Volksbank Romania
(VBRO), which the bank successfully completed at end-2015. Its
market share
increased to 12.6% of total assets at end-1H16 (from about 9% at
end-2014).
Earnings growth is supported by a supportive GDP growth outlook,
but limited by
legislative risks in the operating environment, and by a pick-up
in competition
in the bank's target sector of SME lending. The large dividend
payout in 1H16 is
largely a one-off, reflecting the acquisition gains generated
from the VBRO
transaction.
Asset quality continues to improve but remains weak, and the
bank reported an
IFRS impaired loans ratio of 14.9% at end-1H16 (down from 15.7%
at end-2015;
IFRS impaired loans include all loans with specific provisioning
adjustments).
BT has reported less volatile asset quality than the sector
average, and has
also preferred in-house recoveries to the large NPL sales
favoured by several of
its peers. Its loan book is also more granular then peers, given
its focus on
SMEs and retail loans, and the bank maintains a higher share of
local-currency
loans (about 70% of gross loans) than the sector average (about
50%). It has
reasonable coverage of problem loans with reserves.
BT's funding profile is a rating strength. At end-1H16, customer
deposits
accounted for a high 94% of total funding. At end-1H16, BT's
liquidity position
was ample. Unencumbered liquid assets (including mandatory
reserves) were
equivalent to 49% of customer deposits.
Fitch considers BT's capitalisation strong given its Fitch Core
Capital (FCC)
ratio of 17.8% at end-1H16, particularly given a low net
impaired loans to FCC
of 26%. BT's exposure to Swiss franc-denominated retail loans,
following the
successful campaign for voluntary conversion of such loans
following the
Volksbank acquisition, was a small 3% of gross loans at
end-1H16. These
exposures were around 50% covered by IFRS provisions. BT is
however at risk if
the Swiss franc conversion law allows those borrowers who have
taken up their
voluntary conversion offer (30% haircut to current exchange
rates) to request a
new contract at historical rates. Fitch estimates that even in
such scenario
BT's capitalisation would remain commensurate with a 'bb' VR.
UCBRO
UCBRO's VR reflects Fitch's view of the bank's weak, although
improving asset
quality, its only adequate capital levels, and the coverage of
impaired loans by
IFRS reserves below Fitch-rated peers. However, the VR also
factors in the
bank's solid pre-impairment operating performance and its ample
liquidity.
UCBRO has progressed with the clean-up of its loan book in 2015
and 1H16, but
asset quality in the loan book remains weak, with the 12.7% NPE
ratio at
end-1H16 slightly worse than the sector average. Asset quality
should improve
gradually and we expect new inflows of NPLs to be limited given
current risk
appetite, moderate levels of forborne loans, and the positive
GDP growth
outlook.
Sales of NPLs such as the EUR340m portfolio completed earlier
this year should
also contribute to further improvement, but we view a
large-scale clean-up of
the portfolio with write-offs and NPL sales as unlikely in the
near term, given
UCBRO's lower NPL coverage level and weaker capitalisation
compared to rated
peers. Fitch views UCBRO's capitalisation, with FCC of 13.48%
and a CET 1 ratio
of 12.14% at end-1H16 as only adequate, given a higher level of
unreserved
impaired loans (56% of FCC), and higher loan book concentrations
than peers', in
line with UCBRO's business model.
UCBRO's 1H16 profitability was supported by decreasing LICs and
new lending
growth, particularly in unsecured retail lending and mortgages,
which helped to
offset the margin pressure from low domestic interest rates and
competition in
the corporate segment.
UCBRO's funding profile is weaker than that of peers, in our
view, as the bank
is more reliant on corporate deposits and parent funding (32% of
UCBRO's
non-equity funding). Loans to customer deposits, 129% at
end-1H16, are declining
slowly but remain higher than at rated peers. The bank's
liquidity profile is
underpinned by high unencumbered liquid assets, including
mandatory reserves,
which accounted for a high 59% of customer deposits, and by the
availability of
ordinary liquidity support from the parent, if needed
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
BCR and UCBRO's IDRs are sensitive to changes in their parents'
ratings, or in
Fitch's view of the commitment on the part of Erste and UC to
their respective
subsidiaries, or to the wider CEE region.
A downgrade of BRD's IDR would require SG's IDR to be downgraded
to 'BBB+' or
below, or a downward revision of the Romanian Country Ceiling,
both of which
Fitch currently considers unlikely. An upward revision of the
Romanian Country
Ceiling could lead to an upgrade of BRD's IDR, but limited to
one notch. The
IDRs and SR are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of
the propensity of
SG to provide support to BRD, which we currently consider
unlikely.
BT's IDRs are driven by the bank's VR and therefore share its
key rating
sensitivities.
VRs
An upgrade of BT and BCR's VRs is unlikely in the near term.
Over the medium
term, an upgrade would require a material improvement in asset
quality, and
maintenance of strong capital and liquidity positions. For BCR,
it would also
require stabilisation of earnings and for BT, a stabilisation of
the bank's
institutional structure following the acquisition of VBRO. A
downgrade of both
bank's VRs could result from a material increase in risk
appetite, a further
deterioration in asset quality or materially weaker
capitalisation.
An upgrade of UCBRO's VR would require a material reduction in
impaired loan
volumes and higher levels of coverage with IFRS provisions.
Asset quality
deterioration, and/or an increase in unreserved net impaired
loans relative to
capital could result in a downgrade.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banca Comerciala Romana S.A.
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb' from 'bb-'
Banca Transilvania S.A.
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB', Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
UniCredit Bank S.A.:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
BRD-Groupe Societe Generale S.A.
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sandra Hamilton
Director
+44 20 3530 1266
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ioana Sima
Analyst
+44 203 530 1736
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013431
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001