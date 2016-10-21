(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd's (Hikvision) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS CETC's Only Surveillance Platform: Hikvision's ratings benefit from a one-notch uplift due to its moderate linkage with China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC). Hikvision, whose standalone rating level is 'BBB+', is CETC group's only operator in the surveillance market and general platform for key projects, such as "Safe City" and "Smart City". It is CETC's most profitable subsidiary, contributing a significant portion of CETC's EBIT and cash flow from operations (CFO) in 2015. CETC is wholly owned by the State-Owned Assets and Administration Commission of the State Council. Steady and Solid Industry Growth: The ratings reflect our expectation of solid growth in China's video surveillance market - the largest national market, accounting for over one-third of global demand. We expect China's video surveillance market to grow at a CAGR of 11%-15% in 2015-2019, driven by continually rising government security expenditure, corporate security and surveillance spending as well as an acceleration in the upgrade cycle to internet protocol-based surveillance systems. Leading Market Position: The ratings reflect Hikvision's leading position in the world market for closed-circuit television (CCTV) and video surveillance equipment, topping almost every equipment category. According to IHS Markit, Hikvision's global market share expanded to 19.5% in 2015 (2014: 16.3%) and it is the market leader in China and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). It is the number two in the Americas. Fragmented Market Structure: The ratings reflect Fitch's view that the global video surveillance market is likely to remain fragmented over the next three years. However, Fitch expects to see consolidation in China, driven by stiff price competition at the lower-end of the market and the increasing need for economies of scale in R&D and distribution. Strong R&D, Cost Leadership: Hikvision possesses strong R&D ability and cost benefits, which are reinforced by the company's large scale. Video surveillance products and solutions have become increasingly R&D intensive. Hikvision has the largest R&D team in the industry and out-spends its competitors in this area. We expect its R&D lead to translate into a broader product portfolio and more customised features, enabling the company to maintain its market-leading position. High Profitability; Solid Cash Generation: Hikvision has the highest profitability among its global and domestic rivals, due to its economies of scale and integrated one-stop business model with a complete product range. It also benefits from a stronger market position in the government and large enterprise segments, which require more customisation. We expect Hikvision's operating margin to remain relatively strong, at 20% or higher, in the next three years, supporting solid CFO generation. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Hikvision include: - robust industry growth in China and steady market share gains driving CAGR of over 20% for revenue in 2015-2018 - softer profit margins due to competition and a change in sales mix, with higher sales in low-end segments - annual capex of over CNY1.5bn in 2016-2018 RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - weakening linkage with CETC - significant deterioration in its video-surveillance market position - significant M&A that negatively affects operations or Hikvision's business profile - sustained operating EBIT margin of 20% or below (2015: 28%) - sustained funds FFO-adjusted leverage above 1.0x (2015: 0.4x) - loss of net cash position Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - strengthening linkage with CETC - meaningful increase in video-surveillance market share while maintaining credit metrics at their current level, or better. LIQUIDITY Low Leverage; Strong Liquidity: Hikvision has a conservative capital structure and solid liquidity, with a net cash position of over CNY6bn at end-June 2016. We expect the company to maintain a conservative capital structure with a large net cash position over the medium- to long-term, as the company is likely to maintain high profitability and gain further market share in the steadily expanding video-surveillance market. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Foreign-currency senior unsecured class rating affirmed at 'A-' EUR400m 1.25% senior unsecured notes due February 2019 affirmed at 'A-' Contact: Primary Analyst Kelvin Ho Director +852 2263 9940 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Ying Wang Senior Director +86 21 5097 3010 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Managing Director +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) 